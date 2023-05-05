Jackpot City Casino Review Canada: Is JackpotCity Legit in 2023?

Why should you play at Jackpot City Canada among so many online casinos available?

It’s a fair question to ask – one that we’ll try and answer with our in-depth Jackpot City Review for Canadian players that we’ve recently updated.

Take a look at Jackpot City’s main features:

Jackpot City Casino Pros:

Established 24+ year brand

Smooth instant mobile casino gameplay

Mobile casino apps for iOS & Android mobile devices

400+ high-quality slots, dozens of progressive jackpots

50+ live dealer games

Excellent variety of banking methods

Most casino games have demo versions

Jackpot City Casino Cons:

Fewer total casino games than other Canadian casinos

Doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies

Best Jackpot City Casino Bonuses for Canadian Players:

Since 1998, this site has provided Canadian players with top-quality casino games, amazing customer support, and valuable deposit bonus offers, delivering an overall great online casino experience.

But as good as it may seem, no online casino is perfect.

Using first-hand knowledge, our industry experts examined how JackpotCity Casino Canada copes with modern times, analyzing its strengths and the areas it could improve upon.

Without further ado, let’s see what Canadians should expect from Jackpot City.

The Best Stand-Out Features of Jackpot City Casino Canada

The section below will briefly cover Jackpot City’s best features Canadian players should expect.

If you’re in a hurry, this should be enough to learn as much as possible about this gambling site without reading the entire Jackpot City review .

Jackpot City Casino Layout: With a dark, clean design featuring a vivid header of a fanciful casino city skyline against the night sky, Jack Pot City is certainly one of the best-looking casino sites to play at.

Online Casino Real Money Games: The 500+ casino games at Jackpot City Casino Canada include modern slots, unique table games, and progressive jackpots. Many players come here just to enjoy the impressive assortment of Mega Moolah slots and live games. You can also play free online casino games before you bet real money.

Jackpot City Live Casino Games: Pull up a chair virtually alongside other online players as you square off against a real-life dealer. On top of roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and poker games, you can be entertained by a live game show host as you play Deal or No Deal, Monopoly Live, Football Studio, and other live game shows.

Jackpot City Casino Loyalty Program: As soon as you create an account with this online casino, you are automatically enrolled in the loyalty program. Earn points simply by playing your favourite real money casino games and exchange those points for exclusive bonuses and perks.

JackpotCity Mobile Casino: You can play instant in-browser mobile casino games or download the fast and intuitive JackpotCity mobile app available on Android and iOS mobile devices, which enhances the overall mobile experience even more.

Banking Options: Whether you prefer traditional banking methods or using e-wallets or cryptocurrency, JackpotCity Casino offers an excellent variety of banking options to Canadian players.

Jackpot City Casino Licenses & Certs: Jackpot City Casino is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission for interactive gaming and real money gaming activities. Impressively, they are also eCOGRA certified.

Customer Support & Help Center: The customer support team is available to assist Canadian players 24/7 via live chat or email. There is also an impressive help center that features in-depth coverage of account information, games, security, and other popular topics to help ensure a positive gaming experience.

Is Jackpot City Canada Legit?

Yes. Jackpot City is completely legit.

Operating with a great reputation for nearly 25 years is a feat in and of itself, but Jackpot City backs up their reputation with some impressive licensing and certifications, including being licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority.

Jackpot City is also licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, the official licensing and regulating authority for gaming activity within and from the Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake in Quebec, Canada.

Furthermore, this reputable online casino is certified by the eCommerce Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance (eCOGRA) agency.

All of these certificates and licenses are located at the footer of the Jackpot City site. The eCOGRA badge, for example, links to the eCOGRA certification page and states that Jackpot City is certified in three key categories: providing fair play games, operating honestly and responsibly, and ensuring players are protected and monetary transactions are secure.

Jackpot City is not only one of the most popular casino sites, but they are also one of the safest online casino sites .

How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus with Jackpot City Casino Canada?

Creating an account with Jackpot City online casino is easy and pretty fast, especially compared to the sign-up process of many other online gambling sites .

Step One: Go to Jackpot City Casino

Follow this link to visit Jackpot City and unlock the exclusive welcome bonus

and unlock the exclusive welcome bonus Click the purple Sign Up button in the middle of your screen

Choose a username and fill out the form accurately

Step Two: Verify Your Email

Check your email after completing the sign-up form to verify your email address, and remember to check your spam folder

Click here the link inside Jackpot City’s message

You will either be automatically logged in or redirected to the Jackpot City Casino login page

Step Three: Deposit & Play Online Casino Games

Once logged in, click on “Bank" in the top right corner

Opt-in for the welcome offer

Choose a payment option and follow the on-screen instructions to deposit

That’s it; you’re now ready to play online casino games at Jackpot City Casino !

How Does Jackpot City Casino Treat Players from Canada?

Jackpot City's customer support team are some of the friendliest and most knowledgeable representatives that you will find at any online casino.

Canadian players can reach customer support 24/7 by email or live chat. Though a phone number would be a convenient addition for some players, the live chat feature is very quick and allows players to record a transcript.

Like all legit online casino brands that are licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and other gambling commissions, before you receive your first payout, you will need to supply the required documents to fulfill the KYC (know your customer) policy at Jackpot City. This helps protect you and prevent fraudulent activity.

The KYC process at Jackpot City is a fairly quick process, especially compared to other online casino sites.

From the robust help center to the 24/7 customer support, this esteemed online casino truly creates a safe, fun, and secure environment to deliver a player experience that exceeds expectations.

Honest Jackpot City Review: Should You Play Games at This Canadian Online Casino?

The vast majority of the JackpotCity Casino Canada library is supplied by Microgaming, which hit the scene in 1994 as one of the first handful of pioneers in the online casino software industry.

Evolution Gaming is the second-most used provider at Jackpot City, powering most of the 50+ live casino games , and you will also find some games by NetEnt and Red Tiger.

But the Microgaming and Evolution titles are definitely the highlight and at the forefront of Jackpot City’s casino games.

Slot Games - 5/5

With hundreds of Microgaming-themed slots and dozens of classic slot games and progressive jackpots, JackpotCity Online Casino has an amazing selection to feed your spinning appetites.

Some of the best online slots here include Wheel of Wishes, Book of Oz, 9 Masks of Fire, an excellent collection of Mega Moolah games , NetEnt’s Street Fighter II The World Warrior Slot, Hollywood-themed online slots, and many more.

JackpotCity Casino also supplies dozens of jackpot slot games , including progressive jackpots, MegaSpin games, and Must Win Jackpots.





Table Games - 4.4/5

The casino also contains a decent selection of table games, primarily consisting of blackjack and roulette tables, such as Multi Wheel Roulette, European Roulette, Bonus Blackjack, and Spanish Blackjack, in addition to all the standard variants.

Poker, craps, and baccarat round out the Jackpot City catalogue of table games, providing enough variety to satisfy most players.

Other Casino Games - 5/5

No casino is complete without some specialty games. Jackpot City rounds out their casino with a collection of keno, bingo, scratch cards, and video poker games.

Surprisingly, many online casinos for real money do not offer any of these, so it was refreshing to see some novelty games at Jackpot City.

Jackpot City Live Casino: 5/5

Playing AI-powered online casino games is a lot of fun, but sometimes nothing beats that brick-and-mortar casino feeling. And nothing helps satiate that desire more than an online live casino.

Jackpot City provides over 50 live dealer games to play. Explore a wide range of variants for blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games. Card players can hit the felt at several poker tables, and for a unique and very fun experience, play some of the live game shows.

Some stand-out live casino selections include Double Ball Roulette, Lightning Roulette, Football Studio, Deal or No Deal, Monopoly Live, No Commission Baccarat, Casino Hold’em, and dozens more.

PC Browser UI & Gameplay - 4.5/5

The exciting atmosphere of Jackpot City is paralleled by the site’s swift responsiveness and speed. The games load quickly, and the gameplay is lightning fast and accurate, so the dynamic graphics of the casino games really pop.

The one area the online casino could improve upon is simplifying the initial menu options. A more simplified menu would help the online casino appear a little less busy, but this is a minor flaw in an otherwise wonderful online gaming experience.

To note, JackpotCity Casino features high-quality visual effects, so you might experience lag if you’re using an older device.

Mobile Casino - 5/5

Because they utilize Microgaming and Evolution to supply most of their games, the mobile casino contains the majority of Jackpot City’s catalogue.

And to have access to even more games, Jackpot City provides dedicated mobile casino apps for iOS and Android devices.

While there are excessive menu options and tabs in the PC online casino, the Jackpot City mobile casino does not have this problem, so navigating and locating your favourite games is even easier.

Loyalty Program - 4.8/5

When it comes to earning loyalty points and player rewards, the Jackpot Casino Loyalty Program is one of the best in the industry.

From the very moment you make your first real money bet at Jackpot City, you are enrolled into the first tier — the Bronze Tier — and will immediately receive loyalty points.

This program has six tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Prive. Every time you play a game, you earn loyalty points that can be exchanged for bonus credits.

Online slots usually provide 1 loyalty point for every C$1 spin. Table games, video poker, and specialties typically require a minimum bet of C$5 to earn loyalty points, but the points garnered are at a higher rate than online slots .

Each Loyalty Tier offers access to exclusive match bonus offers and tournaments, which increases with each level you progress to. As you continue to play games and earn loyalty points, you will be invited to level up.

And as you level up, you will gain more access to beneficial loyalty rewards, like daily specials, exclusive access to new games, invites to in-person VIP events, and more.

Banking & Payout Speed - 4.5/5

Jackpot City Casino supplies an excellent variety of banking methods, including credit cards, wire transfers, Interac, InstaDebit, MuchBetter, and other payment methods popular among Canadians. On the downside, you can’t deposit crypto here.

The minimum deposit starts at just C$5, and most payout methods deliver winnings swiftly within 24 hours (after you’ve completed the KYC process).

JackpotCity Casino Canada Review Score - 4.7/5

We gave Jackpot City an overall high score of 4.7/5 by averaging out the benchmarks listed above plus the high level of security and fair gameplay the online casino provides its players with.

Additionally, we considered the additional features the online casino brand provides, like an excellent 24/7 customer support team, an impressive Help Center with useful resources for players, and the eCOGRA certification.

To experience this near Five-Star online casino yourself, sign up with Jackpot City today to claim your C$1,600 welcome bonus .

What Should You Consider Before Signing up to Jackpot City Casino as a Canadian Player?

Jackpot City is one of the most popular online casino sites in Canada. However, it is always wise to research the online gaming laws of your jurisdiction before playing online games or claiming relevant promotions at any gambling site, including the best online casinos in Canada.

It goes without saying — you’ll have to be at least 18 years old to create an account here.

Jackpot City Casino Bonuses in Canada

There are several generous welcome bonus offers for you to choose from at Jackpot City, from bonus spins on your first deposit to a lucrative deposit match. Let’s check them out in-depth.

On your first-ever deposit at JackpotCity Casino, you can claim 100% up to C$400 and 150 bonus spins on the very popular slot game Book of Atem. Then on your subsequent three deposits, Jackpot City will match each deposit 100% up to C$400 for a total of C$1,600.

This welcome match bonus package is for new customers only, and a minimum deposit of C$10 is required to trigger it. The wagering requirements are above average, but with the many high-RTP slots you can spin through, we’ve no doubt that you’ll meet it with a little bit of luck.

If you prefer skipping the bonus spins on Book of Atem and getting straight to the 100% deposit bonus match, JackpotCity Casino is giving you that option, too (although we’ve no idea why you would do that to yourself).

The info is basically the same — you get 4x 100% up to C$400 bonuses on your first four deposits without the free spins. That’s it.

Before you even make your first-ever deposit, you may want to take advantage of this Jackpot City no deposit bonus. Simply click here to visit Jackpot City , and they will give you 50 free spins on the fun intergalactic slot game, Boom Galaxy.

The free spins have a max cash payout of C$100, and the playthrough is 70x.

Yet another welcome match bonus from Jackpot City, when you deposit just C$1, you will receive 80 bonus spins on the massively popular Absolootly Mad slot (only available via our link).

And you can still claim the C$1,600 welcome bonus package listed above after you play your 80 bonus spins; just deposit at least C$10 on your next four deposits for a 100% match up to C$400 each.

Other Amazing Online Casinos in Canada Similar to JackpotCity

Jackpot City is one of the best casino sites in Canada, but it’s not an all-inclusive one. If you like to bet on sports or prefer crypto payments, we’ve prepared a few other new online casinos to check out.

PlayOJO :

PlayOJO is the best alternative to Jackpot City you can join right now in Canada.

The way this online casino excels is by entirely removing the wagering requirements part from its bonuses – which means you can either withdraw or use your bonus winnings on any games right after you get them.

To get you started, PlayOJO offers 50 free spins for Thor The Trials of Asgard when you deposit C$10. As we said, the winnings you get when you use them up are immediately yours to keep.

There are also quite a few more games available here compared to Jackpot City Casino Canada – over 3,000 slots, table games, and live dealers. The live casino section is especially packed, with over 100 blackjack games alone, in addition to roulette, baccarat, and gameshows.

Red Dog Casino :

Red Dog is an excellent casino for those who like to use a casino desktop app. The browser site provides a good variety of slot machines, progressive slots, table games, video poker games, scratch cards, bingo, and live dealers.

But to gain access to the full Red Dog library, you will need to utilize the client download. While the browser casino operates smoothly and quickly, the Red Dog client is even more impressive with an intuitive design, entertaining layout, and demo versions for nearly every game for free play practice.

To help get you started, Red Dog will give you 120 spins on the exciting new game, Nine Realms , when you make your first-ever deposit of at least $10 using NeoSurf or $20 using most other payment methods.

TonyBet Casino :

TonyBet is an excellent platform for sports bettors; in fact, this renowned online sportsbook has been a go-to destination for Canadian players for nearly two decades.

This bookmaker offers a massive number of markets with competitive odds for international leagues, novelty markets (like award shows and politics), horse racing, and more.

And while the sports betting options here are impressive, the massive TonyBet online casino should not be ignored.

Offering well over 4,000 online slots and a live casino with over 100 games, you could easily spend hours discovering all the virtual gambling hall has to offer, and TonyBet is offering a lucrative welcome bonus to help you do so.

On your first deposit of at least C$20, TonyBet will match it 100% up to C$1,000 plus 120 free spins.

BitStarz :

Many online casinos accept crypto, but only a genuine crypto casino will allow you to play games directly with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

And Bitcoin casinos are becoming increasingly popular in our modern era, so we wanted to highlight one of the best Bitcoin casinos for Canadian players, BitStarz.

If you are a stranger to the world of crypto gambling but interested in getting started, BitStarz is a perfect platform for both crypto-savvy players and new ones alike.

BitStarz provides excellent Bitcoin and crypto casino resources and video tutorials, and you can even buy Bitcoin directly on the site via Apple Pay, credit card, or Google Pay.

Players can enjoy betting directly with Bitcoin on over 4,000 games, including hundreds of live dealers, game shows, specialties, table games, and thousands of slots.

Head to this award-winning Bitcoin casino to claim a 125% match up to C$400 or 1 BTC on your first deposit plus 180 free spins.

Other Jackpot City Casino Reviews by Canadian Players

In addition to reading our in-depth Jackpot City Review, it’s always a good idea to see what other players like us have to say about this online casino.

So, we scoured the internet for you to look at player reviews to save you the legwork. Let’s see what other players think of Jackpot City:

Jackpot City Casino Canada Review, Final Verdict: Is Jackpot City a Good Choice for Canadian Players?

We hope our in-depth Jackpot City Casino review provided you with ample information on what you can expect when you play at this online casino.

From their impressive slots to their vast live casino, you can play everything Jackpot City has to offer with peace of mind knowing they are a trusted and secure online casino. Two gambling licenses and an eCorga certificate should be enough for transparency.

That being said, you can sign up today and deposit just C$1 for 80 bonus spins on Absolootly Mad , then on your next four deposits claim a 100% deposit match bonuses up to C$1,600.

Have fun playing at one of the best online casinos in Canada, and remember to always wager responsibly!





