Best Jackpot Slots in 2023: Top 8 Progressive Jackpot Slot Sites Ranked by Payouts & Prize Pools

When you play high-quality jackpot slots, you don't have to go big or go home.

Bets starting at $0.20 will give you a chance to win massive progressive jackpots, but you want to be sure that you're playing the best jackpot slots at trustworthy online casinos.

The size, variety, and reliability of Red Dog Casino's jackpot slots portfolio earned it our top spot. Although, the other sites made for stiff competition.

Here are the top 8 jackpot slots and where to play them.

Best Jackpot Slots

1. Red Dog (Khrysos Gold) - Best Jackpot Slots Overall

Pros:

Over 70 jackpot slots

240% Welcome bonus + 40 free spins

Consistent bonuses for crypto & fiat players

Jackpot slots sort tool

Offers free casino slots

No transaction fees

Cons:

Withdrawals start at $150

Red Dog is the virtual mecca of online casino bonuses, bestowing an endless stream of attractive bonus offers on crypto and fiat players alike. If you enjoy a good bonus, this is the place to be.

Jackpot Slots: 5/5

About 70 online slots at Red Dog offer progressive jackpots that can pay out enormous progressive prizes since the jackpots climb when players spin the reels.

The other online casinos that made it to the Top 5 deliver a portfolio of around 40 jackpot slots a piece, making Red Dog the clear winner in terms of variety.

Take a walk on the 'Greek' side with our number 1 jackpot slot, "Khrysos Gold," one of the most exciting jackpot slots released in 2022.

It's a medium volatility slot game packed with features such as Slippery Wilds, Morphing Wilds, and an engaging Free Spins bonus round.

Bets start at $0.20 per spin. Land 3 Coin symbols and stand a chance to win the jackpot in an exciting Hold & Spin-type feature with multipliers in play.

Red Dog Casino's lobby includes a tool that allows you to sort the progressive jackpots from highest jackpot to lowest or vice versa – a functionality you won't come across very often.

Another intriguing feature is that each jackpot slot is unique.

Unlike other online casinos that link several slot machines to the same progressive jackpot, this site offers 73 completely exclusive progressive jackpots – so you'll have plenty of options and no time to get restless.

Casino Games: 4.9/5

When you're not in the mood for jackpot slot games, you have plenty of other casino games to choose from, such as keno, video poker, regular online slots, and table games.

The live dealer games, operated by Visionary iGaming, comprise various online roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and super 6 tables with bets ranging between $1 and $2,500.

The casino allows players to practice all the non-live casino games for free, including jackpot slots.

Bonus Offers: 4.9/5

Kick off your casino experience with a 240% welcome bonus plus 40 free spins on "Spring Wilds" when you make a first deposit of at least $30 with your card and use the code "ADORABLE".

If you're depositing with Neosurf, the minimum deposit required is $10 – and a minimum of $20 is required for Flexepin deposits.

Crypto players can also take advantage of this welcome code when making a minimum first deposit of $20 or more.

There are always deposit bonuses available, so you don't have to wait around when you're done with the welcome bonus. Simply visit the Cashier and take your pick.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

Red Dog offers 24/7 dedicated deposit assistance via live chat and a toll-free phone line.

The payment methods supported are:

Cards: Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express

Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, and USDT

Vouchers: Flexepin and Neosurf

You can cash out winnings of $150 or more and expect to wait between 1 and 3 days to receive it.

2. Ignition (American Jet Set) - Best Hot Drop Progressive Jackpot Slots

Pros:

Hot Drop Jackpot slots

Over 40 progressive jackpots

100% Welcome bonus on fiat deposits (150% for crypto)

Offers free slots

Low bonus wagering requirements

Cons:

Credit card deposit fees apply

Ignition is considered by many professional and amateur poker players as the number 1 online poker destination, but that's not the only game this world-class online casino is good for.

Jackpot Slots: 4.9/5

The casino hosts more than 40 jackpot slots, including 8 'Hot Drop' jackpot slots that feature "must drop" jackpots.

Hot Drop Jackpots are progressive slot machines that offer 3 jackpot prizes. The jackpots must be paid out within a specified time frame or before the prize pool reaches a specific amount, which allows you to incorporate a bit of strategy into your slot play.

These are the 3 jackpots that you'll find on any 'Hot Drop Jackpots' progressive slot games:

Hourly jackpot: pays out every hour - average jackpot of $1K

Daily jackpot: pays out every 24 hours - average jackpot of $25K

Super jackpot: must pay out before the prize pool hits $250K

When you play Hot Drop Jackpot slots, you know when the jackpots are about to drop because each jackpot is displayed in a widget with a timer.

Our choice for the best 'Hot Drop' jackpot slot right now is "American Jet Set". Released in November 2022, the slot machine celebrates the 'high life', incorporating symbols like champagne, gold watches, and sports cars.

Aside from the 'must drop' jackpots up for grabs, you can also look forward to unlocking 12 free spins with a multiplier of up to 10x your bet.

Casino Games: 5/5

Ignition's well-rounded portfolio doesn't miss a beat.

You can play non-jackpot slots, bingo, keno, blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and 34 live casino games – more than any other casino that made it to the Top 5.

And let's not forget that this is one of the foremost online poker card rooms in the world, offering 'Quick Seat' cash tables, anonymous tables, poker tournaments, and sit-and-go tournaments.

Bonus Offers: 5/5

Crypto players can use the code "IGWPCB 150" to claim a 150% first deposit bonus up to $1,500, and fiat players can use the code "IGWPCB 100" to claim a 100% first deposit bonus up to $1,000.

Both casino welcome offers come with relatively low wagering requirements of 25x the bonus and the deposit amount.

Existing players are treated to regular bonus offers, rewards, and poker freeroll tournaments where you can win real money.

Banking Options: 4.6/5

Ignition accepts deposits from Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, vouchers, and a handful of cryptocurrencies: BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH, and USDT.

Minimum deposits start at $20, and while cryptocurrency transactions are 100% free, you can expect to pay fees on credit card deposits.

Crypto and voucher withdrawals are processed within 24 hours. You can also request withdrawals via Check by Courier or Bank Wire, which may take up to 48 hours to be processed.

3. Slots.lv (Reels & Wheels) - Best High RTP Jackpot Slots

Pros:

40+ Jackpot slots

200% First deposit bonus up to $1,000

300% BTC bonus up to $1,500

Fast withdrawals within 1 hour

Hot Drop Jackpots slot machines

Cons:

Limited banking options

Slots.lv is a veteran in our recommended casinos list – established in 2013, the casino is certified by iTech Labs, one of the most respected quality testing agencies worldwide.

Jackpot Slots: 4.9/5

This site's online slots lobby is brimming with jackpot games, the majority of which are progressive jackpot slots.

Our top pick, "Reels & Wheels," is a classic, 3-reel jackpot slot with 1 payline.

Land a Bonus Wheel symbol anywhere on the payline to activate the Bonus Wheel and possibly the Jackpot Wheel, which puts you in line to win the Mini, Minor, Major, or Mega jackpot.

If luck is on your side, you may even win the Vegas Jackpot, which is known for paying huge winnings of $150K or more.

Slots.lv also hosts 8 exciting 'Hot Drop' jackpot slots.

Casino Games: 4.9/5

In addition to jackpot slots, you can play several other jackpot games with progressive jackpot prizes that regularly exceed $40K.

Some of the jackpot card games are:

Let 'em Ride

Caribbean Stud Poker

Caribbean Hold'em

The lobby boasts over 240 games, such as video poker, blackjack, live casino games, keno, baccarat, roulette, specialty games, and 7 bingo games.

Bonus Offers: 4.8/5

As a new player, you can take advantage of either of these 9-part welcome bonus offers, depending on your preferred method of payment:

Crypto welcome offer: 300% first deposit bonus up to $1,500 plus 150% bonus up to $750 on the next 8 deposits.

Fiat welcome offer: 200% first deposit bonus up to $1,000 plus 100% bonus up to $750 on the next 8 deposits - use code " HELLOSLOTS200 " with your first deposit and code " HELLOSLOTS100 " with the following 8 deposits to claim these bonuses.

" with your first deposit and code " " with the following 8 deposits to claim these bonuses.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

Slots.lv only supports credit card and crypto payments: Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH, and USDT.

Minimum deposits start at $20 for cards and $10 for all cryptocurrencies.

The casino allows deposits and withdrawals via 'Player Transfer' - a feature that you can take advantage of if you have a friend that also plays at Slots.lv.

Crypto withdrawals are approved within 24 hours, and card withdrawals are approved within 48 hours, which may be one of the reasons that this casino has maintained such a solid following over the years.

4. Ducky Luck (Jackpot 5X Wins) - Best Bonus of All Jackpot Slots Sites

Pros:

39 Jackpot slots

500% First deposit bonus + 150 spins

600% Crypto bonus + 150 free spins

Relatively low wagering requirements

Cons:

Fees for non-crypto withdrawals

Ducky Luck is a relatively new online casino. This online casino launched in 2020 to rave reviews thanks to top-notch customer service, a user-friendly interface, quality games, and effective processes.

Jackpot Slots: 4.9/5

Here's another classic, 3-reel slot that pays out some of the biggest jackpots in the business.

"Jackpot 5X Wins" is a progressive jackpot slot with 3 paylines. It features all the symbols associated with classic casino play, such as BARs, sevens, and cherries.

Lucky winners can walk away from this jackpot slot with staggering wins. At the time of writing, the huge jackpot obtainable at Ducky Luck is sitting at almost $500K.

All the jackpot games at Ducky Luck are slot machines. The lobby currently contains 39 of them, but it's always growing.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

The casino boasts over 420 online slots from top-rated game providers, such as Rival Gaming, Betsoft, and Qora Games.

You can also play video poker, table games, scratchers, and keno.

The live casino is powered by Fresh Deck Studios and features a variety of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette tables – with bets starting as low as $0.50.

Bonus Offers: 5/5

Ducky Luck Casino gives players a proper boost to get the ball rolling on the slots!

As a new player, you can claim a colossal bonus on your first deposit of a 500% match up to $2,500.

You’ll also get 150 free spins valued at $1 per spin. The spins are added at a rate of 50 spins a day over 3 days on the following slots:

Mythic Wolf

Golden Gorilla

Five Times Wins

Wagering requirements are relatively low at 30x the total amount of the deposit and the bonus.

If you deposit with crypto, look forward to an even better first deposit bonus of 600% match up to $3,000!

Banking Options: 4.7/5

The casino accepts deposits of $25 or more via Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, and Discover cards. It also accepts cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, USDT, and DOGE.

Withdrawals are paid via Bitcoin, Wire Transfer, and Check, and are processed within 72 hours.

Bitcoin withdrawals are free; however, a processing fee of $50 is applied for other withdrawal methods.

5. BitStarz (Master of Stars) - Best Crypto Progressive Jackpot Slots

Pros:

More than 40 jackpot slots

5 BTC bonus + 180 free spins

20 No-deposit free spins

Withdrawals in under 10 minutes

Cons:

Crypto-exclusive online casino

This award-winning crypto casino is brimming with innovative casino games created by industry-leading providers like Belatra, Yggdrasil, Endorphina, and BGaming. It's a crypto-exclusive casino, so you need to have some crypto stashed somewhere if you're keen to play here.

Jackpot Slots: 4.8/5

BitStarz is home to just over 40 jackpot slots, with jackpots starting at $1K.

The heavy-hitter here is "Master of Stars" – a BitStarz exclusive casino game that regularly pays a progressive jackpot of over $200K.

The slot incorporates 25 paylines and a Bonus Spins feature that can be retriggered, dishing out a maximum of 101 free spins and giving you the potential to win big even if you don't hit the jackpot.

There are 4 jackpot prizes for the taking: the Mini, Midi, Grand, and Mega jackpots.

To win the Mega jackpot worth $200K+, you need to land at least 6 Credit symbols during the Hold-&-Win bonus spins.

Several other slot games in the lobby offer prizes of $50K or more, but most of the jackpot slots offer max winnings of around $1K.

Casino Games: 4.5/5

This fully-loaded casino offers more than 4,000 casino games, including over 3,000 slot machines.

You have an endless supply of slots and table games at your fingertips – many of which are provably fair.

Live casino games are not available in the US, though.

Bonus Offers: 4.8/5

Once you’ve registered, you’ll have 24 hours to verify your email and claim 20 no-deposit free spins.

The 5 BTC welcome bonus is split over the first 4 deposits:

1st Deposit: 125% up to 1 BTC

2nd Deposit: 50% up to 1 BTC

3rd Deposit: 50% up to 2 BTC

4th Deposit: 100% up to 1 BTC

You need to make deposits of at least 0.2 mBTC to qualify for these bonuses, and you have 7 days to meet the requirements.

You can also claim 180 free spins on your very first deposit if you make a deposit of 1mBTC or more.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

BitStarz doesn't charge transaction fees, and withdrawals are paid in fewer than 10 minutes, so you can deposit, play, cash out, and receive your crypto winnings in one swift session.

The casino supports BTC, BCH, ADA, DOGE, ETH, LTC, XRP, and TRX. Fiat currencies are not supported for most countries.

How We Choose the Best Jackpot Slots Sites

Jackpot Slots:

We assess the size of the jackpot slots portfolio as well as the variety offered. We also consider the trustworthiness of the game developers behind the slots. Casinos hosting reliable, feature-rich games score more points.

All the casinos in the top 5 let you play free casino slots. Free slots allow you to test the jackpot slot games and decide what you want to play before spending your real money.

Casino Games:

We analyze the scope of the rest of the game's portfolio. Online casinos with more diversity of games get better ratings.

Banking Options:

Safe and secure banking is crucial for online transactions. We ensure that our top picks have the latest security measures in place to protect players' finances. We also consider the speed of withdrawals and any fees associated with transactions.

Bonus Offers:

You can rest assured that we examine the terms of all bonus offers with a fine-toothed comb. The casinos that rank highest are those with the most equitable bonus conditions and the least restrictions. Decent bonuses with few limitations earn the casinos' top points.

Additional Factors:

We look at every facet of an online casino when we rate it, including its reputation, its parent company, associated online gambling sites, and player feedback.

Why is Red Dog the Best Site to Play Jackpot Slots?

Red Dog Casino hosts more than 70 independent jackpot slot games – each with an exclusive progressive jackpot. It’s the only casino that offers this level of variety and scale.

Jackpot Slots: The jackpot games are all powered by RealTime Gaming – a respected developer that’s been in the online gaming business since the beginning and is a true force to be reckoned with in the iGaming sphere.

User-friendliness: The Red Dog site provides a tool that lets you sort the slots by the size of the jackpot, and the value of the jackpots is displayed on the game icons, so you don’t have to open a game to find out what the jackpot is.

Customer Service: The casino provides new and existing players with plenty of bonus offers at the cashier, as well as 24/7 deposit assistance via live chat and a toll-free phone number.

Reputation: Red Dog launched in 2011, so it’s been operational longer than any other casino that we reviewed today. It’s maintained a steadfast client base and keeps attracting new customers due to its reputation and engaging promotions.

Why Should I Play Progressive Jackpot Slots Online?

If you've never played online jackpot slot machines, you're probably wondering what all the hype is about.

Jackpot slots provide the ultimate form of casino slot entertainment since the risk remains the same, but the potential winnings are maximized.

You stand a chance to win the jackpot without playing large bets. So, you can play the same size bets as you would on a regular slot machine, but if you hit the jackpot, you could win a sizable amount not available on classic slots.

When the winning potential is higher, the gameplay is typically more engaging and exciting.

Guide to Playing Real Money Jackpot Slots

Are Jackpot Slot Games Rigged?

No, jackpot slot games are not rigged when you play at legitimate online casinos.

The outcomes of jackpot slots at legit casinos are determined by Random Number Generators (RNGs) – computer programs that the casino has no control over. The RNGs are frequently tested by external auditors, like iTechLabs, a company taking care of the fairness at Slots.lv.

How Do You Win Playing Jackpot Slots?

To Win Playing Jackpot Slots, you must minimize your losses by setting spending limits and sticking to them. This is the only way to ensure that you do not lose in the long run.

In the short run, there's no way to guarantee a win in a specific gambling session.

What Jackpot Slot Games Pay Out the Most?

The jackpot slot games that pay out the most frequently are the slots that are set to pay out at regular intervals, such as the Hourly Hot Drop Jackpot Slots that you can play at Ignition Casino and Slots.lv.

The jackpot slots that pay out the biggest jackpots are Network Progressive Jackpots. These progressive jackpot slots work by being linked to numerous online casinos, so their prize pools get very big.

What Are Hot Drop Jackpots?

Hot Drop Jackpots are jackpot slots that pay a progressive jackpot every 60 minutes and a bigger progressive jackpot every 24 hours. They also have a third progressive, called the Super Jackpot, that must pay out before it reaches $250K.

You can play Hot-Drop jackpot slots at Slots.lv and Ignition.

Which Online Casino is Best for Jackpot Slots?

The online casino that is best for jackpot slots depends on the types of jackpot slots that you like. If you're new to jackpot slots, start at an online casino that offers lots of variety for jackpot gaming.

It should also offer good customer service in case you need assistance with deposits, bonuses, or technical questions. We recommend Red Dog Casino since it offers 24/7 support and the widest variety of jackpot slots.

Comparison of the Top 5 Sites for Jackpot Slot Machines

Here's a quick recap of the standout features and fantastic bonuses available at the top-ranking jackpot slots sites.

Red Dog Casino: With nearly double the number of jackpot slots available compared to the other sites, Red Dog is the evident frontrunner. Get a 240% welcome bonus and 40 free spins when you use code "ADORABLE” and meet the minimum deposit requirements.

Ignition: This premier online poker casino delivers a five-star games portfolio featuring 8 'Hot Drop Jackpots' slots. Get a 100% match bonus on your first deposit when you use code “IGWPCB 100,” or get a 150% match when you use code "IGWPCB 150" and deposit crypto.

Slots.lv: This casino houses more than 40 first-class, high RTP jackpot slots and is certified by iTech Labs. Capitalize on the 9-part welcome offer, starting with a 200% first deposit bonus when you use code "HELLOSLOTS200". Crypto players get a 300% first deposit bonus.

Ducky Luck: Offering 39 jackpot slots and over 400 premium casino games from innovative providers, this casino offers the biggest first deposit bonus on the list. Get a 500% match bonus when you deposit fiat or a 600% match bonus when you deposit crypto.

BitStarz: Sign up at this celebrated Bitcoin casino and get 20 no-deposit real money spins. You can also take advantage of the '5 BTC plus 180 free spins welcome offer' and play more than 40 jackpot slots and 4,000 other casino games. Enjoy hassle-free cashouts within 10 minutes.

How to Sign Up & Play Jackpot Slot Games

If you want to play jackpot slot machines, the first thing you need to do is sign up at an online casino that offers them.

We've put together a start-up guide to help you get rolling, using our top pick, Red Dog Casino, as an example.

Step 1: Join Red Dog Casino

Follow this link to open the Red Dog website

Click on 'Claim Bonus' to launch the registration form

Create a username and password, and enter your email address

Click on "Next Step"

Step 2: Complete Your Registration

Provide your basic details and click “Next Step”

Select a currency in the dropdown box

Enter your address and phone number

Click “Complete,” and you will automatically be logged in

Step 3: Deposit and Play Jackpot Slots

Click on “Cashier”

To claim the bonus, click the “Bonuses” tab and enter the code

Click the “Deposit”

Choose a payment method

Fill in the required information in the empty fields and click “Next”

Ready to Play the Best Jackpot Slots Online?

That’s it! You’re all geared up and ready to go.

We’ve uncovered the latest jackpot slot releases and the most sought-after progressive slots with huge jackpot prize pools.

These slots are developed by the best game providers in the industry, and you can play them at the trustworthy casinos on the list.

We recommend starting with our number 1 choice, Red Dog Casino, since this site offers the widest variety, 24-hour deposit support, and it's very easy to navigate.

Have fun spinning the reels, and remember to gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: