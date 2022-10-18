Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: Where to Bet on Jake Paul's Latest Fight

Sorry guys, but Jake Paul just isn't going away. At least not anytime soon.

Off the back of two failed fights against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman JR, The Problem Child is now scheduled to fight former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva.

The fight date is set for October 29th at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. We know it's said every time, but this really is Paul's toughest test yet, and will undoubtedly be an interesting measuring stick for his ability as a boxer.

Best Sportsbooks to Bet on Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva:

Bovada: Best overall

BetOnline: Best betting features

BetUS: Best bonuses

MyBookie: Top pick for mobile

Sportsbetting.ag: Best odds

BC.Game: Great crypto-focused sportsbook

Everygame: Oldest betting site

We've decided to round up the top online betting sites to place your wagers on the big fight. We'll be examining bonuses, customer service, and many more attributes to find you the best bang for your buck.

But before we get into the meat of the article, let's start out by talking a bit more about the competitors who will be duking it out at the end of October in Phoenix.

Jake Paul

Nickname: The Problem Child

The Problem Child Height: 6 ft 1

6 ft 1 Weight: Cruiserweight

Cruiserweight Reach: 76 in

76 in Stance: Orthodox

Orthodox Boxing Record: 5 wins, 4 KO's, 0 losses

5 wins, 4 KO's, 0 losses Odds: -115 (Bovada); -120 (BetOnline)

As the eternal debate rages on about Jake Paul's ability as a legitimate boxer, the ex-YouTuber's carefully crafted media machine keeps churning.

See, for as long as Paul's relevant, it doesn't matter whether he's good at professional boxing or not. He's making money, and that's all that matters.

That being said, we think Paul's earned a degree of respect here. Anyone who's taken more than a cursory look at this situation can see he cares about the sport and wants to be taken seriously.

Hell, some boxing legends like Mike Tyson have even gone as far to say he has saved boxing from the depths of irrelevancy. That might be being too kind, but the point remains - he is not being dismissed as a joke anymore.

So, what are his chances against one of the UFC's most iconic fighters?

Pretty good, actually. He even opened as an obvious favorite until some early bettors hammered the lines back into a more balanced state of affairs.

While this certainly won't be an easy fight by any means, there are a few notable details that may swing things in Jake's favor.

The first is Anderson Silva's age. As they say, Father Time is undefeated, and at 47 years old, Silva is well past his peak of athletic ability.

The second is an MMA legend, not a boxing one. He does have a professional boxing record to speak of, and he was known as an excellent striker in the octagon - but it's not his specialty. That will factor somewhat in how this all plays out on October 30th.

Anderson Silva

Nickname: The Spider

The Spider Height: 6 ft 2

6 ft 2 Weight: Cruiserweight

Cruiserweight Reach: 77 1/2 inches

77 1/2 inches Stance: Southpaw

Southpaw Boxing Record: 3–1 (2 KOs)

3–1 (2 KOs) Odds: -115 (Bovada); -110 (BetOnline)

Anderson Silva is no joke - just in case you thought this might be another one of Paul's questionable opponents.

The Spider is a real fighter and is considered by some the greatest MMA athlete of all time.

So, how did we reach the point where he's facing off against a goofy former YouTuber in a boxing ring of all places?

Well, as already mentioned, Jake Paul isn't quite the bum as some thought. His personal growth has had some say in the matter.

The other component to this is Anderson Silva's short but lively re-entry into combat sports as a boxer. His record currently stands at 3 and 1, with notable scalps such as Julio César Chávez JR being taken along the way.

The reality is Jake Paul’s next fight is a fairly even match-up. It's certainly a lot more even than the other matches were set to be against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman JR.

Boxing is a lot different than MMA, and that's where onlookers will favor Paul's chances. But the truth is, Silva is a legendary fighter - and he's not stepping into the ring for the first time.

Would anyone truly be shocked if The Spider came out of this as the victor?

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: The Top Betting Sites

1. Bovada - Best Site to Use to Bet on Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Pros:

10+ years online

Extensive betting markets

Secure encryption technology

$750 welcome bonus

Cons:

Dual lines

Bonuses & Promotions 5/5

New players can secure a welcome bonus worth up to $750. But this is only possible if you deposit using a cryptocurrency. Otherwise, for those who use traditional methods, the maximum bonus is $200.

Either way, this comes with wagering requirements of 5x and must be used within 30 days before it expires. That's plenty of time to lock your bets in before the big fight on October 29th.

Customer Service 5/5

Bovada has customer service absolutely locked in. If there were a model of how to do customer care well, then Bovada's program would surely be the blueprint.

Not only do they have a comprehensive help center and FAQ, but they also accompany it with visual guides and videos.

Furthermore, they have a community forum where players can interact with each other all day, every day. So, if you do have an issue, you might be lucky enough that a fellow bettor can help you out first.

But if you do need to escalate to a proper customer service representative, you can be assured that they are there. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Just hit the live chat option, and you'll be connected with someone who can help in minutes.

If you have a more complex issue, there's an e-mail address available, too.

Banking Tools 4.4/5

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin SV

Litecoin

Ethereum

USD Tether

Check by Courier

Vouchers

There's a clear preference for crypto banking methods here, which isn't such a bad thing. After all, using cryptocurrency provides a range of excellent benefits at Bovada.

Despite that, there's still room for traditional banking tools, although if we're being honest, we'd like to see more available in the long run.

2. BetOnline - Best Features to Use & Bet on Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Pros:

$1,000 welcome bonus

Exciting ongoing competitions

25+ years in the industry

Large selection of banking tools

Also a great roulette site

Cons:

Fees on credit card transactions

Bonuses & Promotions 4.7/5

New players can opt-in to a bonus worth up to $1,000.

The minimum deposit necessary to qualify for this is $55. Both Skrill and Neteller are excluded from this promotion. The wagering requirements are set at 10x. All bonus funds will expire after 30 days.

If you're feeling a little greedy or in need of a reason to try out cryptocurrency, you can opt into another welcome bonus worth another $1.000 by using any of the eligible accepted cryptocurrencies on the website.

You only need to make a qualifying deposit worth $20, and the wagering requirements are a little higher at 14x.

Customer Service 4.5/5

Most, if not all, issues are able to be solved quickly and efficiently under BetOnline's customer service program. The most important feature is the 24/7 live chat system, which can be accessed on the main page at any time.

Beyond that, there's also a number for phone contact, an e-mail address, as well as a pretty excellent all-around help center that's packed with the most basic information you'll need.

Banking Tools 5/5

Bitcoin

ApeCoin

BitcoinCash

Cardano

Chainlink

Dogecoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Polygon

Ripple

Shiba Inu

Solana

Stellar

Tether

MasterCard

AMEX

Discover

Visa

Person2Person

MoneyOrder

Wire Transfer

There is, without a doubt, a robust set of banking tools available at BetOnline. Crypto users, in particular, will enjoy the range of altcoins available to them that far exceed what's on offer at other betting sites.

That's not to say traditional banking methods are neglected either, with all major cards available here, as well as Person2Person and wire transfers.

3. BetUS - Best Bonuses to Use to Bet on Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Pros:

$2,500 welcome bonus

BetUS TV

Fantastic mobile optimization

Top crypto promos

Cons:

Customer service could be improved

Bonuses & Promotions 5/5

After opening an account at BetUS, new players can claim a welcome bonus worth up to $2,500. This comes with wagering requirements of 10x, and expires after 14 days.

If you're a crypto user, you can even add an extra $1,750 to the same promotion. All you have to do is - you guessed it - make a deposit with an eligible cryptocurrency.

BetUS also features a number of other excellent crypto bonuses to take advantage of. Most notably, you can unlock another $2,500 bonus by making your first-ever deposit using cryptocurrency.

Customer Service 4/5

At first glance, BetUS's customer service looks excellent. They have specialist email addresses for specific parts of the platform, as well as a dedicated account management platform.

But they lack some major features we expect as a standard - the first of which is a 24/7 availability for their customer service team.

The second is a live chat function that can be accessed easily with minimal fuss. Sadly, without either of these features, they are well behind the competition.

Banking Tools 4.4/5

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Litecoin (LTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

MasterCard

VISA

American Express

Cash Transfer

There's a solid selection of banking tools here with good options for both fiat and crypto users.

Although much of the website is aimed at cryptocurrencies with their bonuses and promotions, they still manage to throw a bone at players who'd prefer traditional methods.

4. MyBookie - Top App to Bet on Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on Mobile

Pros:

Unique welcome bonuses

8% horse racing rebate

Impressive V.I.P. program

One of the best sportsbook and casino apps

Great combat sports markets

Cons:

Design a bit bland

>> Honest MyBookie review

Bonuses & Promotions 4.8/5

MyBookie approaches sign-up bonuses unlike any other online sportsbook in the industry, and we hope others catch on soon and join them in their innovation.

So, what is it exactly that they offer?

Well, it's simple. You can choose between two different welcome bonuses. One of them comes with wagering requirements, and the other one doesn't. The main difference is how big the bonuses are. The one that features wagering is worth up to $1000, while the one without is only $200.

Not all players enjoy taking on bonuses and the wagering requirements are a big reason why.

That's why we hope this trend of being able to choose between a more lucrative bonus or a lesser one with no strings attached, takes off. More choice for the player is always welcome.

Elsewhere, MyBookie also has an excellent promotion for horse racing enthusiasts. Every day, you'll receive an 8% rebate directly into your account, based on all action taken the previous day on eligible race tracks - no wagering requirements attached.

Customer Service 4/5

MyBookie has a customer service team that's available 24/7. There's a contact form page you can use or a live chat option. The latter is by far the more efficient way of getting your problems solved.

Unfortunately, there's no option to speak to anybody via phone or email. We can perhaps forgive the lack of e-mail, given the built-in contact form and live chat function. But no phone line? We hope this is rectified in the near future.

Banking Tools 4/5

MasterCard/Visa

BTC

Person2Person

Litecoin

BitcoinCash

It goes without saying this is a very small list of banking tools. It's not ideal, although it does manage to feature some of the most popular options.

Still, would it hurt to add an e-wallet, or maybe even another cryptocurrency coin?

5. Sportsbetting.ag - Best Odds for the Paul vs Silva Fight

Pros:

$1,000 welcome bonus

Also great for eSports betting

Excellent customer service options

Risk-free bets

Some of the most competitive odds we found

Cons:

Dated design

Bonuses & Promotions 4/5

New Sportsbetting.ag players are entitled to a 50% match deposit bonus that's worth up to $1,000. The wagering requirements are set at 10x. To qualify, you must make a deposit of at least $55. Skrill and Neteller deposits are excluded from this promotion, and it expires after 30 days.

For returning players, there is an unlimited use bonus code which juices each deposit you use it on by an extra 25%. This is capped out at $250 and comes with wagering requirements of 6x.

Customer Service 4/5

Customer service is covered on nearly all fronts at this online betting site. You can make contact with a representative through telephone, e-mail, and live chat. Most importantly, it's a 24/7 service.

While everyone will have a preference, we always recommend using live chat if you want to get your problem solved as quickly as possible.

Banking Tools 4.7/5

Bitcoin

ApeCoin

BitcoinCash

Cardano

Chainlink

Dogecoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Polygon

Ripple

Shiba Inu

Solana

Stellar

Tether

MasterCard

AMEX

Discover

Visa

Person2Person

MoneyOrder

Wire Transfer

Another huge set of banking tools here, with the vast majority going towards cryptocurrency and various alt-coins (some of which are even verging on the meme-territory, such as DOGE).

Still, there is still access to traditional methods here for those who wish to use them. In particular, the feature of major card services like AMEX alongside MasterCard and Visa is a major plus.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva - FAQs

What time is the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight?

The Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight takes place on October 29th - which means now’s the best time to find the most competitive odds and place a bet.

Where is Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva taking place?

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva is taking place at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Who has Jake Paul beaten?

Jake Paul has defeated YouTuber AnEsonGib, retired hooper Nate Robinson, former mixed martial artist Ben Askren, and another former MMA fighter, Tyron Woodley.

Is Anderson Silva a boxer now?

Yes, Anderson Silva recently came out of combat sports retirement to become a professional boxer.

Is Jake Paul a good boxer? Can Jake Paul beat Silva?

Yes. No. Maybe. Relatively? This is still a question that is somewhat up in the air. He has quietened down more than his fair share of doubters, though.

Has there been a Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva press conference yet?

Yes, it was presented by Chael Sonnen. Of course, there was also an intense faceoff at the end of it.

Where can I bet on Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva?

You can bet on Jake Paul and Anderson Silva at any of our recommendations in this article. We've got Bovada as the number one choice, but we've also got a lot of other awesome alternatives too.

How to Bet Online on Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Step 1 - Create an Account

Open Bovada and press the red 'Bet Now’ button

Fill out the required details

Wait for the activation email to arrive

Step 2 - Validate the Account

Check your email for the validation link

Look in your spam box if it's not available in your inbox

Click the link to complete the validation process

Step 3 - Deposit and Play

Deposit using your chosen banking method

Use a bonus if applicable

Place a bet and have fun watching the fight!

Comparison of the Top 5 Betting Sites to Bet on Jake Paul and Anderson Silva

Bovada: Bovada's one of the best gambling sites on the internet, so it makes sense it would be our number one choice for the big fight. Remember to claim your $750 welcome bonus after registering your new account.

BetOnline: If you want to place wagers while out and about, we thoroughly recommend BetOnline's excellently optimized mobile platform. Register today to claim a welcome bonus worth $1,000.

BetUS: If you're looking for unique insight and analysis before the big fight, BetUS's excellent original TV series is a great tool for bettors with or without experience. Register a new account at BetUS to claim your $2,500 welcome bonus.

MyBookie: Love bonuses but hate wagering requirements? Have the best of both worlds at MyBookie. Either sign up and claim a bonus worth $1,000 or get a smaller one of $200 but with no wagering attached.

Sportsbetting.ag: Last but definitely not least is Sportsbetting.ag. Its dated style may fool you, but beneath the shell is an excellent sportsbook packed with great offers and markets. Register at Sportsbetting.ag today to claim your welcome bonus worth $1,000.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: YouTube Star Facing Off a UFC Legend

Whether you think Jake Paul will continue his improbable ascent in the world of boxing or that he's finally boxed a round too far in the face of The Spider - rest assured there's a bookmaker out there waiting to take your bet.å

Our top choice is Bovada. It's one of the best sportsbooks online and features more than enough markets for the upcoming fight, as well as a range of other upcoming bouts if you're interested. If not, no harm. That's why we've six alternatives for you to consider.

Wherever you end up registering to make your bets, just remember the golden rules - have fun, and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: