Health Benefits of Kratom [2023] Safe? Ineffective? Side Effects & Precautions

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

Kratom has been used as an herbal supplement for centuries.

But in recent years, it has gained popularity in Western countries as people discover its potential health benefits.

It's believed to have various medicinal properties that range from the ability to relieve pain and anxiety to helping people deal with substance abuse disorders.

So, in this article, we'll explore some of the most studied benefits of taking kratom powder and how you can use it safely and effectively for optimal results.

Kratom Uses and Benefits – What Is Kratom?

Kratom (Mitragyna Speciosa) is an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia.

It has long been used as a traditional medication in countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Papua New Guinea.

Kratom leaves contain 2 main active ingredients: mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine.

These compounds interact with opioid receptors in the brain to produce stimulant or sedative effects depending on the strain of kratom consumed.

Speaking about strains…

There are 3 main strains of kratom: Red Vein, White Vein, and Green Vein.

Every strain has its own unique effects due to the varying ratios of mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine present in each.

Red Vein Kratom is known for its analgesic (pain relieving) properties and sedative effects. White Vein Kratom is known for its energizing effects, stimulating both mental and physical energy levels. And Green Vein Kratom is known for being a balance between the two with energizing and calming effects.

Kratom is typically consumed either as an extract or powder form, which can be mixed into drinks or food or taken directly as kratom capsules or pills. Kratom tea is a popular product, but there are other consumption methods out there. Most notably, Kratom may also be smoked or vaporized.

>>Get the best Kratom prices on Super Speciosa

What Are the Benefits Of Kratom? Detailed List

The potential health benefits of kratom include improved mood and energy levels, pain relief, anxiety relief, better sleep, focus, and concentration.

Physical Discomfort and Chronic Pain Relief

Many kratom users claim it has helped them alleviate pain and discomfort associated with certain conditions. In fact, kratom leaves have been used for centuries in Southeast Asia for their potential analgesic properties.

Calmness and Relaxation

Kratom is often used to promote relaxation and help with stress relief or chronic fatigue syndrome. The effects are similar to those of opioids but supposedly with a lower potential for addiction and other negative side effects.

Improved Mood

Kratom has also been shown to improve mood and reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress [1]. Its effects on the body’s serotonin receptors and dopamine levels have been linked to improved mood and anxiety relief.

>>Get the best Kratom prices on Super Speciosa

Increased Energy and Focus

Kratom is an all-natural extract with stimulating qualities, allowing you to get a healthy jolt of energy without having to resort to synthetic stimulants. It’s also been known to help improve focus and concentration, just like the best nootropics.

Opioid Withdrawal Symptoms

Kratom is widely used for its potential ability to help reduce opioid cravings and alleviate withdrawal symptoms from opioid addiction, such as nausea, anxiety, and muscle aches.

It is believed to activate the same opioid receptors that are affected by opioids, providing a similar effect but with supposedly fewer risks of dependence or addiction. This is why many people use it to manage withdrawal symptoms.

Beyond Kratom Benefits – Precautions and Risks

If not used properly or in higher doses, Kratom use can cause adverse effects. These include

Nausea

Sweating

Dry mouth

Constipation

Tachycardia

Vomiting

Kratom Addiction Potential and Long-Term Effects

The potential for addiction is a concern when it comes to the use of kratom. It has been reported that long-term, daily use of kratom can lead to physical dependence and withdrawal symptoms similar to those seen with opioids.

Symptoms of kratom withdrawal can include depression, anxiety, fatigue, irritability, headaches, and muscle aches.

Kratom Side Effects

Kratom is a powerful and versatile herbal supplement that can provide many benefits for its users. However, like with any other substance, it's important to be aware of the potential side effects and risks associated with using Kratom.

The most common side effects of Kratom use include nausea, constipation, dry mouth, increased urination, loss of appetite, and dizziness.

As per the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) [2], other possible side effects include nervousness, insomnia, sweating, headaches, stomach ache or cramps, and increased heart rate. In rare cases, users have reported experiencing hallucinations and delusions after using Kratom.

Interactions With Other Medications

Although there have not been any major reported side effects from taking Kratom, it could potentially interact with certain medicines you may already be taking for conditions such as depression or anxiety, blood thinners, seizure medications, birth control pills, and more.

Clinical trials have observed synergistic effects with benzodiazepines, alcohol, barbiturates, opioids, and antidepressants. If you are taking any medication, consult your doctor or check clinical studies to see whether you should take Kratom products.

Concerns About Contaminants in Some Kratom Products

In recent years, a number of concerns have been raised about the safety of some kratom products available on the market. In particular, there are worries that some kratom products may be contaminated with heavy metals, such as lead and mercury, or other harmful substances.

This is why it’s vital to only buy Kratom online from established Kratom vendors that submit their products to third-party lab tests (like Super Speciosa or Golden Monk).

Kratom Health Benefits – So, What Is Kratom Tea Good For?

We hope that this guide was helpful and that you have learned something new about Kratom extract, its benefits in dealing with drug & alcohol dependence, and other positive health effects, but also health risks.

Always start with low doses and consult your doctor about Kratom's effects and medical use. Stay safe, do your research, and have a good one!

>>Get the best Kratom prices on Super Speciosa

References