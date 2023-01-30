High Quality Kratom for Sale [FREE Shipping on Powders, Capsules & Extract]

Looking for the best kratom for sale?

In this article, we’ll talk about reputable brands with 19,000+ reviews, strict lab testing policies, good satisfaction guarantees, and (of course) high-quality products.

And because we know you also want to make a good deal…

We’ll talk about special deals, free shipping, plus any extra way to save money.

Still, we’ll focus mainly on effectiveness — that is, whether the products can actually help you relax and feel productive.

Buy Kratom Powder, Extract & Capsules Online

Kratom for Sale - Vendors to Try

1. Kats Botanicals - Best Kratom for Sale

Pros

Trustworthy brand (19,000+ reviews)

30-day money-back guarantee

Reward program (spend $100 get $10)

AKA-qualified kratom vendor

Free shipping on $100+ orders

Many kratom products (even for pets)

Cons

Very few deals

Kats Botanicals was established in 2016. Since then, it has been known for offering high-quality products at affordable prices.

The company's creator, Justin Kats, had spent the last five years looking for natural remedies for various health problems – which then prompted him to open his own kratom shop.

This is also why, unlike many competitors, the company is committed to being completely transparent with its consumers.

As a result, Kats Botanicals has become one of the most popular places to order kratom online, with over 19,000 reviews from satisfied customers.

Popular Strains

Kats Botanicals has a wide selection of high-quality kratom, including the famous Maeng Da Kratom (available in Red, Green, and White-vein strains). Other well-liked varieties are

Kratom for Sale

Besides a wide variety of kratom capsules and powder, Kats Botanicals also offers kratom extract and shots. These products are more concentrated and therefore more potent.

Additionally, the kratom vendor sells cute kratom gummies if you hate the bitter taste of kratom. These are quite discreet as well, so you could have one in public or at work without raising eyebrows.

Certified by the American Kratom Association

In case you don’t know, the American Kratom Association (AKA) is the only company in the USA that regulates kratom products (and how they’re made).

This is why being AKA-certified shows that a company provides high-quality products.

Loyalty Program

When you purchase $100 at this online store, you'll get 10 points worth $10.

Larger purchasers who spend above $1,000 will also get 15 points for each $100 spent.

Kratom for Pets

Kat's Botanicals is unique in that it is one of the few businesses that provide kratom products for pets.

There are a few different formulations of kratom for pets, each one designed to address a unique problem, such as anxiety, discomfort in the hips and joints, or a problem with the skin or coat.

Final Thoughts

To sum up, Kats Botanicals is a top kratom brand because of its extensive inventory, transparency, and commitment to organic practices.

Interestingly, the brand also has one of the best satisfaction guarantees in the business, covering both opened and unopened items (which is not common at all). They also offer free delivery on purchases of $100 or more, which is a nice bonus.

2. Golden Monk - Bulk Kratom for Sale

Pros

Affordable kratom powder ($89.99/kg)

Friendly and helpful service team

10% - 20% OFF (spin to win)

Shipping is free over $50

High-quality kratom products

Cons

Limited options compared to competing brands

Only a few years after its launch, Golden Monk has established itself as one of the most trusted names in the kratom industry.

How?

To begin, they work with reliable Indonesian farmers to source and sell only the best kratom capsules and powder.

Speaking about reliability, Golden Monk is an AKA-certified business, like Kats Botanicals.

More than that, they’re actually a platinum sponsor (they donate to the American Kratom Association on a monthly basis to help them improve their processes and help them ensure the safety of kratom products for consumers.

Popular strains

Golden Monk sells a small selection of high-quality kratom powders and capsules. Here are some of the more common ones:

Shipping Policy

First of all, if you buy kratom online before 10 a.m. PST, they’ll ship it to you the same day.

Just as interestingly, if you spend more than $50 at Golden Monk, you qualify for free USPS Priority Shipping.

Cheap Kratom Products (Especially in Bulk)

At only $89.99 per kilogram of kratom powder, Golden Monk’s products are among the most reasonably priced out there.

When you consider that many kratom sellers charge anywhere from $140 to $200 per kilogram, this equates to 30-50% savings in total.

Lab-tested products

Being one of the top kratom merchants online, Golden Monk conducts 6 independent lab tests on every ton of kratom powder. Just like their AKA certification, this demonstrates the superior quality of their goods.

Final Thoughts

With competitive pricing, a reliable delivery policy, and independent lab testing, Golden Monk Kratom stands out as a top-tier online kratom retailer.

Want to save even more?

The brand often has a “Spin-to-Win” wheel that can net you a 10-20% discount on your first purchase.

3. Super Speciosa - Pure Kratom Powder for Sale (Transparent Brand)

Pros

10-20% discount for subscribers

Free return within 30 days

Offers same-day delivery

QR code for lab reports

Well-known brand sold in other shops

Cons

Few options

The next great source of kratom is a Florida-based company that started up in 2016. Like other top brands, Super Speciosa gets its kratom from small farms in Southeast Asia to guarantee quality.

Speaking about quality − yes, the kratom brand does conduct independent lab testing on all its products. More than that, they actually include a QR code on each package so you can access the lab reports easily.

That’s the kind of transparency we like to see.

And of course, Super Speciosa is AKA GMP-certified, like all the brands we recommend.

Popular Strains (Maeng Da Kratom for Sale)

As a boutique retailer, Super Speciosa offers just a select number of premium items, including:

Looking for a recommendation?

Green Maeng Da has received more than 500 reviews, which makes it a good first choice for relaxation and energy.

Easily Accessible Lab Reports

As was previously noted, kratom product labels have QR codes that go straight to online lab findings.

This is a great method for ensuring that your goods are pure and unadulterated, without any harmful chemicals or metals.

Detailed Articles and Serving Size Guide

Are you just getting started?

If that's the case, Super Speciosa has extensive kratom articles to help you narrow down your options to the best possible strains. To prevent consuming too much kratom, they also provide dosage advice.

Wholesale and Retail

There's a chance you're thinking, "Wait, I've seen their items somewhere..."

The reason for it is that you can find Super Speciosa items in various stores around the nation. In other words, this is not some obscure web store that nobody has ever heard about – but rather an established brand.

Final Thoughts

Super Speciosa is a well-known business with 3,000+ positive reviews. More importantly, they go the extra mile when it comes to transparency by making their lab findings available online through QR codes.

Good to know: If you sign up for the newsletter, you'll receive 10%-20% off and free delivery on your first purchase.

4. Kingdom Kratom - Many Kratom Products for Sale

Pros

Small or large sample packs

70+ different kratom products

10% OFF when you sign up

Fast delivery in the USA

Cons

No free shipping

Kingdom Kratom, based in Texas's San Antonio, sells more than 70 different kratom products.

Like Kats Botanicals, you can buy kratom powder and capsules, plus “rare” items like kratom extract, gummies, tablets, etc. Moreover, their trial packs are a great introduction for anyone unfamiliar with the brand (more on that below).

Good to know: In addition to having favorable customer feedback, this vendor also offers competitive pricing, especially for large kratom orders.

Popular Strains

Some of the most well-liked varieties available from Kingdom Kratom are as follows:

Kingdom Kratom 10 ml Formula 2 Extract Shot - $16

Kratom Gummies - $10-$25

Custom Kilo Kratom Powder Sample Pack - $127

Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder - $9 to $122

10% OFF Your First Order

By subscribing for the newsletter, customers of Kingdom Kratom may save 10% on their orders.

Affordable Pricing

Prices start at $8.50 for powder kratom, which is below the typical price of kratom on the market.

Sample Packs Available

If you're interested in trying out a variety of kratom strains but don't want to commit to a full kilogram just yet, the 1-kilo sample pack is a good option. This pack allows you to mix 4 different strains to see which one you like most.

Alternatively, you can opt for smaller sample packs (that also include up to 4 strains).

Final Thoughts

Kingdom Kratom is a good place to buy kratom online if you want a wide selection of products.

They have cheap, high-quality strains and a discount of 10% if you give them your email address (as mentioned above).

Also, if you place your purchase by 1 pm CST, it will be sent the same day.

5. Kratom Spot - 15% OFF Kratom Sale (ALL Products)

Pros

20+ products for sale

Excellent customer service

AKA-qualified vendor

Save 15% off your first order

Cons

Only unopened goods are eligible for returns

Kratom Spot, founded in California in 2014, is a well-regarded kratom vendor despite charging above-average pricing.

The premium price of this brand's products reflects their stringent lab testing, Fair Trade practices, and 100% natural formulations with no additives.

Popular Strains (Kratom Tea for Sale)

In addition to excellent customer service, Kratom Spot offers 20+ products, including

Ultra Bali Kratom Extract - $13 to $50

Red Vein Bali Kratom Capsules - $9 to $75

Maeng Da Liquid Kratom Extracts (12-pack) - $200

Red Vein Maeng Da Kratom Powder - $10 to $100

Red Vein Bali Kratom Powder - $8 to $90

Frequent Promotions

Kratom Spot is well-known for its regular discounts and freebies, such as 15% OFF all purchases and free kratom samples.

Also, when you spend $50 or more at Kratom Spot, shipping is on the house.

Wide Variety of Forms

You can purchase kratom online in a variety of different forms, including capsules, powder kratom, extract, shots, and even fresh kratom leaves (which you can brew using the affordable tea infuser they offer or any other tea infuser you may already have on hand).

Final Thoughts

The quality and care given to customers by Kratom Spot are unparalleled. There is also a huge product selection and a promotional discount of 15% off your first purchase.

6. Kraken Kratom - Strictly Tested Kratom Extract for Sale

Pros

Free return within 30 days

Strict quality control

First AKA-qualified brand ever

Great reward system

Cons

The site looks a bit old

Kraken Kratom was the first kratom firm to get AKA certification for GMP compliance, making it a forerunner in the market.

Kraken Kratom is a popular place to buy kratom because of its high quality, fair prices, and lightning-fast delivery, earning it a 4.78/5 rating and 800+ reviews on ResellerRatings.

This Portland, Oregon-based firm owes much of its success to its partnerships with reputable kratom suppliers and distributors.

Popular Strains

The premium kratom products sold by Kraken Kratom have been put through extensive testing. Popular strains of kratom are available in capsule and powder form, and they even offer kratom tablets.

Red Vein Borneo Kratom Powder - $9

Kraken Kratom Enhanced Remix Blend - $14.25

Kraken Reserve Liquid Kratom - $24.95

Bali Kratom Powder - $9

Thai Kratom Powder - $10

Super Green Malaysian Kratom Powder - $9.5

Kratom Accessories for Sale

You may save money by filling empty capsules of various sizes with powder yourself.

You could also get attractive tea cups, bamboo tea strainers, and other items they offer.

Nice Reward System

Loyalty points are awarded to consumers who provide product ratings, newsletter signups, or social media shares.

(What a cool way to earn points)

These points can later be exchanged to purchase high quality kratom online at a rate of 100 points for $5.

Final Thoughts

Kraken Kratom is a one-stop shop for all your kratom needs, from extracts to powders to capsules to kratom leaves.

Importantly, every batch of their goods is put through a battery of tests in a lab before reaching the (virtual) shelves.

7. Just Kratom - Affordable Kratom for Sale Online

Pros

Accepts Apple Pay and credit cards

Free shipping on $35+ orders

Experienced parent company

50% less expensive than most

Cons

Can’t access lab reports

Just Kratom is a good choice if you're trying to save money.

The kratom merchant offers half a kilogram of powder for $40, which is almost 50% less than the going rate for more well-known brands.

However, there is a catch; consumers can’t see the test results directly on the website. As a result, you have to ask the customer team to send you the reports, which is a bit annoying.

Popular Strains

The selection of kratom powders and pills from Just Kratom is small but high quality. You may choose from 5 different premium kratom strains on their website, which are described below.

Green Bali - $10 to $70

Trainwreck - $7 to $80

Green Maeng Da - $7 to $80

Green Malay - $7 to $80

Free USPS Shipping

When you spend more than $35 on Just Kratom, they’ll cover the cost of USPS delivery inside the USA.

Informative FAQ Section

Buying kratom, shipment, and returns are all covered in detail on the Just Kratom FAQ page.

The "legal" portion of the FAQ is very helpful since it details which states have legalized kratom and which have not.

Payment Methods

Just Kratom accepts a variety of payment methods, including Apple Pay and major credit cards.

Big Brand

It may come as a surprise to learn that the larger Just CBD organization also owns the smaller brand, Just Kratom. So, they have a lot of expertise in marketing organic goods and addressing concerns from customers.

Flagship Product

A proprietary combination of many potent kratom strains, Trainwreck powder offers increased therapeutic advantages. This kind of kratom is sometimes referred to as "golden kratom" by those who sell it.

Final Thoughts

This is a good option if you're seeking reasonably priced kratom supplements. The average price is almost 50% less than the industry standard, and the quality is comparable or better.

How to Find Highest Quality Kratom for Sale - Buyer’s Guide

You may be wondering how we determined which online stores have the highest quality kratom.

Well, here are a few crucial things to take into account before you buy kratom online:

American Kratom Association Certification

The American Kratom Association (AKA) is a leading U.S. regulatory group that checks the safety and quality of vendors' goods and production processes.

Almost all of the brands we recommend have the AKA's seal of approval, and the one that doesn't (Just Kratom) makes up for it with low costs.

Good Prices and Discounts

Although everyone wants the highest quality kratom, no one is willing to pay $1,000 for just one kilogram of powder.

That's why we've only recommended businesses that provide competitive pricing and incentives for both first-time and repeat kratom consumers.

Excellent Customer Service

All the companies we recommend provide top-notch service to their clients. You may get in contact with the companies by email, SMS, or phone if you encounter any difficulties or have any questions when making your purchase.

Third-Party Laboratory Testing

The best kratom suppliers only provide organic options. However, there is always a chance that the kratom product you purchase contains heavy metals, chemicals, and impurities, even if you are able to get pure kratom.

This is why we've listed suppliers whose kratom has been verified by an independent lab to be of high quality. You may have faith that there are no harmful microbes or other contaminants in their goods.

Selection (and Even Unique Blends)

We chose the top kratom companies that allow you to sample many strains at once via convenient sampler packs and bespoke mixes.

Kats Botanicals, for example, offers 70+ kratom items and 4 packages that target various potential advantages of kratom.

Kratom Strains to Try - Popular Options

Bali Kratom - Starting at $7.99

Bali kratom, one of the strongest varieties of kratom, might be an excellent anti-inflammatory. Bali kratom also has the added benefit of reducing persistent discomfort.

Indo Kratom - Starting at $4.88

This kratom strain is believed to have positive effects on mood.

Thai Kratom - Starting at $39.99

Some people believe that Thai kratom can assist you in managing opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Borneo Kratom - Starting at $7.99

Borneo kratom, which originates on the Malaysian island of Borneo, may be potentially effective in treating stress and anxiety.

Maeng Da Kratom - Starting at $7.99

Maeng da kratom, which is native to Thailand, is a popular sedative.

Bentuangie Kratom - Starting at $39.99

Bentuangie kratom is the newest member of the kratom family and a stimulant.

It’s worth noting that these different strains of kratom are all available in different colors (red, green, white, and yellow kratom).

Looking for Kratom Capsules for Sale? FAQ

What Is Kratom?

Kratom is an extract made from the leaves of an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia, also called Mitragyna Speciosa.

Since the 19th century, the kratom tree has been used in the practice of traditional medicine.

Fun fact: the tropical tree is a member of the coffee family, which explains its potential stimulating effects.

Kratom capsules, kratom leaves, and kratom powders are all made by drying or fermenting the leaves of the kratom plant and then grinding them.

Where Does Kratom Come From?

Kratom comes from Southeast Asia. Specifically, you can find kratom trees in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Papua New Guinea.

What Are the Different Kratom Strain Colors?

The different kratom strain colors are:

White-vein kratom: Can increase stamina and decrease discomfort.

Can increase stamina and decrease discomfort. Yellow-vein kratom : May simultaneously elevate and calm.

: May simultaneously elevate and calm. Green-vein kratom : In most cases, it's used to increase stamina.

: In most cases, it's used to increase stamina. Red-vein kratom: contains potential pain-relieving alkaloids.

What Is Green Vein Kratom Used For?

Green vein kratom is used to both increase energy and relax the body and mind. This is because green kratom is a cross between red and white kratom.

You can get many strains of green kratom on Kats Botanicals.

What Is Red Vein Kratom Used For?

Red vein kratom strains are used for sleep and relaxation.

It has been shown that strains of red vein kratom might aid sleep due to their sedative and relaxing effects. Some studies have shown that red kratom may help reduce anxiety. It is often used as an anti-inflammatory and for pain relief.

Is Kratom Legal?

Yes, kratom is federally legal in the United States. Still, some states have regulated or banned its use. As of this writing, 6 states have banned kratom use: Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

What Does Kratom Interact With?

Benzodiazepines, barbiturates, alcohol, opioids, antidepressants, anxiolytics, and other CNS-active medications may interact with kratom.

What Is Kratom Tea Good For?

Kratom tea may be good for reducing tiredness and increasing energy levels.

Kratom leaf tea is a viable substitute for coffee for those looking to avoid jitters.

Kratom leaves are also used as a treatment for diarrhea. It's possible that Kratom tea might help lower blood pressure and calm a tickly cough.

Additionally, Kratom leaf tea has been studied as a possible therapy for opioid addiction, according to a study conducted at the University of Florida [3].

How Much Kratom Should You Take?

What dose of kratom is best for you will usually be determined by how you respond to it. To avoid unpleasant side effects when taking kratom, it is considered best to ease into the recommended daily intake of 0.5 grams of the herb.

Best Kratom for Sale Online − Wrapping Up

Overall, we saw that Kats Botanicals and Golden Monk met all the criteria we set forth for the top kratom retailers online, including AKA certification, high customer satisfaction (19,000+ reviews), a large selection of strains, and a few discounts in the 10–20% range.

That said, we also recommended other brands for people looking for something different — whether that’s Fair Trade practices, cheap prices, or transparency.

So, feel free to choose the one you like most.

Finally, remember to take it slow at first, as some kratom strains are quite potent.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice.

The information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article, are for informational purposes only. No material within this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

