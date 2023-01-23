Best Kratom Supplements (2023) What You Want to Know [Uses & Side Effects]

In the past few years, kratom supplements have become extremely popular.

People who use the plant on a regular basis claim that it improves their mood, raise their spirits, and boosts their overall well-being.

Additionally, Kratom contains a chemical called mitragynine that is thought to reduce pain and make people feel more relaxed.

However, because of the growing demand for kratom, there has been an increase in the number of low-quality kratom supplements.

To tackle this problem, we have conducted reviews of some of the best kratom vendors based on reputation (Trustpilot, Reddit…), the quality of their strains, lab testing, satisfaction guarantees, and more.

Let's dive in right now!

Best Kratom Supplements - First Look

1. Kats Botanicals - Best Kratom Supplements

Pros

Same-day shipping

68 kratom supplements for sale

Certified by the AKA

Third-party lab tests

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Not many deals

Since its founding in 2016, Kats Botanicals has worked tirelessly to build a strong reputation in the industry as a provider of kratom products that are both authentic and very effective.

The vendor's high-quality Kratom and other botanical items are put through rigorous testing at independent labs, and the results of those tests are readily available on the vendor's website.

It is clear that Kats Botanicals' high-quality products are very popular, as seen by the fact that they have received more than 19,000 favorable reviews.

While we're on the subject of products...

Kats Botanicals complies with the Good Manufacturing Practices (AKA GMP) established by the American Kratom Association. These Good Manufacturing Practices are the industry's highest standard for both quality and safety.

Popular Kratom Supplements

Not sure which option to go with? Let's take a brief look at some of the most well-known premium Kratom strains that Kats Botanicals has available for purchase.

Dark Elephant Powder (Powder from $7.99 / Capsules from $24.99)

Consider Dark Elephant if you want a powerful midnight strain of kratom. Dark Elephant is well-liked, has received more than 300 reviews, and is even delightful to consume.

White Borneo Capsules (Powder from $7.99 / Capsules from $24.99)

On the other end of the scale, the White Borneo kratom pills are excellent for increasing your levels of energy. If you often feel lethargic and unproductive, you should begin your exploration with this strain.

Green Indo Kratom Powder (Powder from $7.99 / Capsules from $24.99)

Another strain that's great for raising your spirits, Green Indo hails from the woods (not plantations). In other words, this is the "most natural" choice.

Yellow Sunda Kratom Capsules (Powder from $7.99 / Capsules from $24.99)

These high-quality kratom pills have an effective combination of calming Green Vein Kratom (40%) and energizing Red Vein Kratom (60%).

2. Golden Monk - Best DEALS on Kratom

Pros

Reactive customer support

Loyalty program (spend $10, get $1)

Very good prices

AKA-qualified brand

Money-back guarantee

Cons

Fewer products than Kats Botanicals

Golden Monk, a Kratom seller with an AKA GMP accreditation, is located in the gambling capital of the world, Las Vegas.

It has witnessed a tremendous increase in its services and products, giving complimentary USPS Priority Shipping if you buy more than $49.99 in items.

Each package is sent with discretion, if you're not satisfied with your purchase within 30 days, you may return it to Golden Monk and get a full refund.

Do you consider yourself a newbie?

If that is the case, you'll be thankful for the thorough product descriptions Golden Monk offers. Not every seller goes the extra step to give you data regarding the origin of the strain and what effects it can have.

This is particularly helpful if you want specific effects, such as enhanced sleep, pain relief, or greater concentration.

Additionally, you can leverage the loyalty program to get $1 worth of points for every $10 spent.

Popular Kratom Products

Here are the prices for various quantities of kratom powder: 250g for $39.99, 500g for $69.99, and 1 kg for $89.99.

As could be anticipated, the larger pack is the better deal, although you may wish to start with the smaller one.

Having received over 150 reviews, this strain is well-known for its special composition, which offers seasoned Kratom users a refreshing change of pace.

Similar to the popular Maeng Da strain, this one is also a white-veined kratom with a distinct flavor.

The Green Hulu Kapuas Kratom is a unique kind that might help soothe your nerves shortly before bedtime.

3. Super Speciosa - The largest Variety of Kratom Supplements

Pros

Free shipping if you sign up

Newsletter discounts

30-day money-back guarantee

Kratom tea bags, powder, and capsules

5% back in reward points

Cons

The refund policy is rather stringent

Is diversity what you're looking for?

If so, we advise you to check out Super Speciosa, one of the most reputable suppliers of kratom in the form of powder, pills, tablets, and even tea bags.

Super Speciosa, like our other two top recommendations, is a trusted kratom merchant whose products have been tested in labs and have received the AKA GMP certification.

However, the kratom brand goes the extra mile by printing a QR code on every box. To get access to the lab results, just scan that with your smartphone.

Popular Kratom Extracts

Powder Flight (5 unique blends for $19.00)

If this is your first time using Kratom, we highly recommend the high-quality Powder Flight since it will help you have a pleasant and relaxing experience.

This Green Kratom strain can be used on the move for a short burst of energy.

These kratom tea bags are useful if you're looking for a soothing cup of tea with more "oomph." Additionally, they come in Red and White Maeng Da varieties.

4. Kingdom Kratom - Kratom for Beginners

Pros

Over 50 items for sale

Free samples are offered sometimes

Great learning guides for beginners

Discounts of 20–30% are offered often

Same-day shipping

Cons

Lack of transparency about refunds

The responsiveness of support might be improved

Kingdom Kratom was established in 2017, and it prides itself on providing top-notch Kratom merchandise to assist its customers in achieving a healthier and more satisfying lifestyle.

If you are new to Kratom and don't know where to begin, you should check out the comprehensive guidebook offered by Kingdom Kratom.

In the guidebook section, you can learn a great deal about Kratom, which states it is legal in, and the best strain for diverse purposes.

Popular Kratom Strains

If you're looking for an alternative to coffee in the morning and you want something that will give you a surge of energy, Green Velvet may be a fantastic option for you.

When you're feeling down, go for this fresh kratom powder, which has a moderate amount of alkaloids and is sure to cheer you up.

If you're looking to unwind at the end of the day, this Red Kratom powder is for you thanks to its intense sedative qualities.

5. Kratom Spot - Unique Kratom Supplements for Sale

Pros

Discreet packaging

Regular price cuts of 10–20%

Free delivery for anything over $50

Well-designed website

Several unique types of Kratom

Cons

Pricier than the alternatives we considered

Sluggish replies to emails

Kratom Spot has been a highly regarded kratom distributor on the web for nearly a decade, making them the most experienced business on our list.

If you're looking for a broad selection, Kratom Spot's impressive collection of powerful kratom items, from powders to capsules, extracts, and even shots, will satisfy your needs.

Popular Kratom Extracts

Chocolate Mint Kratom Shot (60ml Bottle $18.99)

The chocolate Mint Kratom Shot, renowned for its strength (105 mg of mitragynine for every shot), is the ideal match for seasoned Kratom users.

Caramel Apple Kratom Drink Mix (30 Sachets $79.99)

Not a fan of carefully weighing powders or swallowing pills when you take your kratom? In such a case, you may want to give the Kratom Drink Blend a try. It has a natural taste, and each serving contains 2.5 grams of kratom.

6. Kraken Kratom - Herbal Supplements Beyond Kratom

Pros

Extensive selection of Kratom items

Good loyalty program

Quick-loading website

Kava tea and other botanicals

Cons

Products are quite expensive

The support crew is not always the most responsive

Kraken Kratom is a family-owned company that has its headquarters in Oregon. The company was established in 2014, and its primary focus is on the distribution of botanicals such as Kratom, CBD, and Kava.

As an AKA GMP-qualified vendor, they provide top-notch Kratom that has gone through third-party lab testing.

Popular Herbal Supplement

The Bali Kratom Leaf would be your greatest buddy when you need a mood booster since it is made of all-natural ingredients and is designed to do just that.

Maeng Da Thai Kratom Powder lives up to its reputation as an effective energy booster due to its high level of active alkaloids.

7. Just Kratom - Free Shipping on Kratom

Pros

Free delivery on $35+ orders

Up-to-date resources with detailed instructions

Get a full refund if you’re unsatisfied

Support that really listens to customers

Cons

Seldom has promotions

The website design may need some work

Want to save a few bucks on shipping expenses?

If so, you should be aware that Just Kratom offers complimentary delivery for orders of more than $35.

Also, as expected from one of the best kratom suppliers online, Just Kratom has a 30-day, 100% satisfaction guarantee on all its products.

If you have any inquiries about your kratom extract, you can contact customer support either through a call or an email.

Popular Kratom Products

Trainwreck Kratom capsules can be just what you need if you want to boost your mood or mental concentration, want assistance with your sleeping habits, or want to get a better night's rest.

You'll get that much-desired upbeat and happy feeling from the Red Maeng Da kratom pills since they have beneficial benefits for the mind.

8. Organic Kratom USA - Organic Kratom Powder

Pros

Bulk discounts (over 10kg)

High alkaloid content (potent)

Make your own 5-pack

Active presence in social media (Facebook group)

Cons

Delivery isn’t the fastest

No live chat support

Organic Kratom USA states they have the purest Kratom with the highest alkaloid levels in the industry.

What's more, the AKA-certified online seller also offers great price cuts to clients aiming to buy in large quantities (10kg and above). Nevertheless, it is necessary to fill out a wholesale application form or contact the customer service staff to inquire about Kratom bulk buying.

Popular Kratom Powders

Green JongKong Kratom Powder

Similar to its close sibling, the Green Horn, the Green JongKong Powdered Kratom has a powerful and energetic alkaloid profile, despite the fact that it is still relatively new in the US.

250g Sampler Pack (5 X 50g Pack $54.97)

You have the option of purchasing a sample pack from Organic Kratom USA if you are having trouble deciding which kind of kratom to purchase.

Kratom Supplements - Top Tips Before You Buy

Let's quickly go through some things to think about before purchasing kratom.

Prices

Even while pricing from most major sellers is quite consistent, you may be able to locate one that is more affordable by doing some research.

However, you should know that kratom for sale at a very low price likely has some serious drawbacks. Use typical market rates as a yardstick of comparison.

Product and Strain Variety

Top-tier suppliers provide a variety of strains to cater to the demands of their varied clientele. It comprises kratom capsules, kratom tablets, kratom tea bags, kratom shots, and even unique products like gummies.

Return Policy

One sign of a reliable kratom merchant is a customer-friendly return policy and a warranty on all products sold.

If the kratom you get is not what you expected, you should be able to return it to the seller.

While specific policies differ by seller, you may often return kratom items for a refund if you're not satisfied with them within 30 days of purchase.

Payment Methods

Can you pay with any of the following: credit card, debit card, PayPal, bitcoin, or cash on delivery?

It's best to find an online kratom dealer that accepts your preferred method of payment before making a purchase.

Product Descriptions and Customer Support

Due to the fairly technical kratom terminology, it could be a great idea to purchase kratom from a vendor that makes an effort to give the most details possible when it comes to a kratom product that you are not familiar with.

Furthermore, our recommended providers all provide first-rate service to their clients. In any case, this will improve your kratom experience significantly.

>> Related Articles <<

Buying Kratom Supplements Online − FAQ

What Is Kratom?

Kratom, or Mitragyna Speciosa in its scientific name, is a promising medicinal plant whose leaves are widely used in traditional medicine.

Native to Southeast Asia, the kratom tree has been more popular in recent years because of its psychotropic characteristics. When taken in moderation, this popular herbal supplement might be able to alleviate tiredness and chronic pain and enhance general well-being.

What Are the Different Kratom Vein Colors?

There are 4 kratom vein colors – red, green, white, and yellow.

Red Kratom

Sourced from young leaves of the tropical evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia, Red Kratom is among the most widely distributed colors of kratom.

According to several anecdotal reports, red vein kratom strains offer a sedative and anti-anxiety effect.

White Kratom

White kratom leaves, sometimes known as the "mood booster," are frequently used to give people a jolt of energy when they need it most. A slight energy increase is often achieved by combining white-vein kratom with red-vein kratom for a more well-rounded mixture.

Green Kratom

Green vein kratom leaves are a less potent energy booster than their white vein counterpart, and they help many kratom consumers keep their wits about them. Because of reason, veins of this hue are often used to alleviate pain without causing the user to feel drowsy or lethargic.

Yellow Kratom

Known for its long-lasting effects, yellow vein kratom is a combination of the 3 aforementioned vein hues. If you're not attentive, however, you may easily get fake yellow vein kratom.

What Are the Health Benefits of Kratom?

In Southeast Asia, kratom has a long history of usage as a traditional medicine for the treatment of a wide range of diseases. In recent years, the substance has been connected with a variety of possible health advantages.

It is important to emphasize that the information that follows does not constitute medical advice.

Chronic Pain Relief

All varieties of kratom might be able to alleviate chronic pain because they bind to mu-opioid receptors in the body (like prescription opioids). A component in kratom called 7-hydroxymitragynine has been shown to be up to 13 times stronger than morphine, according to research published in 2017.

Learn more >>Best Kratom for Pain

Anxiety and Stress

A recent study from 2017 confirms kratom's anxiolytic and mood-boosting properties. Several people who regularly use kratom have seen an increase in happiness and a decrease in tension.

Learn more >>Best Kratom for Anxiety

Concentration and Mood

An investigation of the efficacy of kratom as an antidepressant was carried out in 2020 as part of research on plant-based medicine. After treating themselves with kratom, the majority of the test respondents reported experiencing beneficial effects.

Not only was there an improvement in focus, but also in general emotions.

Learn more >>Best Kratom for Euphoria

Fatigue Reduction

Kratom has been used for millennia as a trusted home treatment for aches and pains caused by physical effort and milder forms of discomfort. There is no hard evidence that Kratom helps with weariness, but many people who have used it say it has improved their mood and sense of well-being.

Learn more >> Best Kratom for Energy

Opioid Withdrawal Symptoms

According to research, kratom may help alleviate opioid withdrawal symptoms (caused by opioid addiction). This is believed to be because the substance binds to opioid receptors, which are responsible for the said opioid addiction, easing withdrawal symptoms.

How Much Kratom Should I Take?

You should take half a gram of kratom at first and see how your body reacts to it.

Over time, you might want to consume higher doses — but be careful, as it’s easy to go overboard. Rather than consuming higher doses, we recommend choosing stronger strains.

What Are the Potential Side Effects of Kratom?

The potential side effects of kratom can be weight loss, nausea, and loss of appetite. Additionally, Kratom may actually cause opioid addiction (kratom dependence), as some studies found it to be an addictive substance.

In any case, it is essential to employ kratom cautiously and acquire it from trustworthy sellers who provide pure items that are not mixed with any other substances.

What Does Kratom Feel Like?

According to users, Kratom makes you feel euphoric and relaxed.

Having said that, certain strains of cannabis are known to be more energetic than others, and every type of cannabis has its own particular effects.

How Long Does Kratom Stay In Your System?

On average, it takes 5–6 days for Kratom to be eliminated completely from the body, and it may be found in the urine for up to 7 days after use.

However, the length of time kratom remains in your system is very variable and is affected by factors such as dosage, age, genetics, diet, fluid consumption, and body fat.

Where to Buy Kratom Supplements - Wrapping Up

Since the kratom business is still in its infancy, it's essential to obtain your supplies from trustworthy, AKA-approved providers.

For a wide assortment of high-grade, 100% natural kratom supplements, we advise giving Kats Botanicals a go.

The vendor has a consistent supply of popular strains of kratom and offers free shipping on orders over $100. More importantly, they’ve received 19,000+ positive reviews, which makes them the most trustworthy choice.

On a budget?

If so, Golden Monk might be worth a shot. With prices that are a bit cheaper than Kats, they still provide high-quality products and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

That said, if a different vendor on our list piques your interest more, by all means, give them a go.

Finally, we urge you to be cautious if you decide to purchase kratom from a source other than those on our recommended list. Verify that they have passed the AKA's certification audit and read up on them on third-party websites like Trustpilot and Reddit.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice. Kratom is not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article, are for informational purposes only. No material within this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.