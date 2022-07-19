Krispy Kreme’s Newest Doughnuts Are Inspired By Classic Popsicles

While there’s a chance you’ve already seen Halloween decorations (shout-out to Home Depot’s gigantic 12-foot skeleton!) popping up in stores, Krispy Kreme is hanging on to summer with a new doughnut collection inspired by classic treats you’ll remember from the ice cream truck.

The bakery chain has partnered with Good Humor and Popsicle for a new Ice Cream Truck Doughnut Collection, which includes doughnuts inspired by a Firecracker Popsicle, Vanilla King Cone and the beloved Creamsicle, all which are available now for a limited time.

The Popsicle Firecracker doughnut is a Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut with icing that is dipped in blue raspberry sugar, then topped with dollops of flavored creme inspired by the Popsicle Firecracker. The Vanilla King Cone doughnut is filled with vanilla custard creme, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a blend of sugar cone pieces and chopped peanuts with a drizzle of chocolate icing.

You’ll also find two Creamsicle-inspired treats, including a doughnut and a frozen drink. The Creamsicle doughnut is filled with vanilla custard creme, has icing inspired by the iconic orange treat and is topped with a drizzle of white icing and mini sprinkles. For an extra sweet day, you can pair it with the Creamsicle-inspired Chiller, which is a frozen beverage made with a creamy frappe base and orange flavoring.

If you don’t have a Krispy Kreme near you, you can still buy the original frozen treats that inspired these doughnuts at your local grocery store, or, of course, keep an eye out for the ice cream truck.

Creamsicle Treats You Can Make At Home

You can also make your own Creamsicle-flavored desserts and even some adult beverages to help you cool down in the summer heat. This recipe for no-bake orange Creamsicle truffles is not only easy, but they’re also bite-sized so you can enjoy them on the go. We also love this recipe for no-bake orange Creamsicle cheesecake.

You can also make some orange Creamsicle Jell-O shots or Creamsicle margaritas for your next summer party. For an even easier cocktail, pick up a bottle of Captain Morgan’s Orange Vanilla Twist Rum and mix it with Coca-Cola, champagne or orange juice.

Which childhood treat would you love to see turned into a doughnut?

