Healthy Hoosiers: World-Class Treatment for Complex Life-Threatening Conditions

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WRTV.

The aorta is the main blood vessel of your body delivering oxygen-rich blood to your organs and tissues. Aortic surgeries and procedures can be very complex. Dr. Joel Covera, MD, explains how IU Health delivers the best in aortic care.

Watch the video above to learn more about complex aortic surgeries. You can also go IUhealth.org

Thanks for watching Healthy Hoosiers sponsored by IU Health.

