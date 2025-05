It’s a good time to remind women 60 or older to receive a bone density scan. As women grow older, they begin to lose bone density and mass making them more susceptible to bone-related conditions. Today Dr. Mimi Kokoska, Chief Medical Officer with UnitedHealthcare discusses maintaining strong bones.

