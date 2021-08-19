1981: Barbara Boyd teaches viewers the proper way to siphon gas

INDIANAPOLIS — Have you ever run out of gas on the highway and tried to siphon some fuel from a passerby?

Neither have I, but that’s the question former WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd posed in a report on siphoning fuel which originally aired in Aug. 1981.

Boyd was joined by a woman named Debbie from Poison Control who explained the risks of siphoning gasoline using a tube and your mouth.

Debbie said Poison Control received hundreds of calls from adults and teenagers each year who were injured while siphoning fuel via the tube and suction method.

The siphon sucker often ended up with a mouthful of gasoline which could’ve led to chemical pneumonia.

Preventing this unfortunate situation was apparently as simple as buying a siphon pump, which retailed for just $2.05.