Run for the Money: A Day at the Track

I spent a day at Indiana Grand Racing and Casino, and what a day it was! Let me tell you about it!

I definitely subscribe to the philosophy “If it’s free it’s for me!” Parking and admission are free at Indiana Grand Racing and Casino, so you’re already winning before you’ve placed your first bet!

Here’s the thing, you don’t have to know a thing about horse racing to have a great time! Don’t tell anyone, but I’m far from an expert on gambling or horse racing. I went for the fun and dang…it was interesting! You don’t have to wager big. As long as you have $2, you can bet on any Quarter Horse or Throughbred race at Indiana Grand.

Inside or outside, you can watch all the live races happening at Indiana Grand, and you can watch and wager on races on tracks all across the nation! It’s so easy. Place your wager with the live mutual tellers, or bet using the self-service machines. I used the machines. If I can figure it out, you can figure it out! Need help? Lots of friend staff around to ask!

Pro tip I learned from VP/GM Eric Halstrom and Racing Analyst Racing Rachel, grab a racing program! It’s full of racing information on the track, jockeys, records, winnings and lot of info about each horse.

Highlights from my day:

· Hanging outside near the track and the horses. I loved seeing the horses at the starting gate up close in person. Watching them race so fast around the track was incredible! The winning horse and jockey celebrating in the Winner’s Circle for all to see…that was pretty cool. These horses are absolutely majestic!

· Checking out the horses right before it was their time to race was amazing. When you walk toward the track, take a left and walk down the walking ring at the paddock. You’ll see jockeys are getting instruction from trainers while horses take easy walks around the ring. The horses know…time to race!

For the grown and sexy and the young and vibrant, you’re going to love it! A day at the track is perfect for a date…a girls or guys day…or even if you like to roll solo. Check out live horse racing at Indiana Grand now through November!

Watch WRTV for more episodes of Run for the Money with Producer Kyle in the coming weeks!

