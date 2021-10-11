Run For The Money: Beyond the basics of wagering

There’s not a lot that’s better than spending a day at Indiana Grand Racing and Casino! What makes a great day at the track even better is winning cold, hard cash! I spent some time this week with “Double R” Racing Rachel going deep into the weeds learning about Exotic Bets.

The basics are easy…Win, Place, Show…1st, 2nd, and 3rd. But Exotic Bets take it to a new level. Bets like exactas, trifectas and superfectas where you’re picking multiple horses in the same race. With the Daily Double and Pick 3, Pick 4, and Pick 6 you’re picking winners of multiple races. Sounds complicated, but Rachel makes it easy…and so much fun! And these Exotic Bets…they lead to the big money!

Mark your calendars now for Saturday, October 30th for Champions Day! Thoroughbreds and Quarter Horses both will race on that day, multiple stake races and over a cool million in purses. That, my friends, will be a fabulous day of racing!

