Run For The Money: Indiana Champions Day

If you’ve been waiting for just the right event to get out to Indiana Grand Racing and Casino, well I have the event for you! Racing Rachel gave me the low down on Indiana Champions Day, which is right around the corner on Saturday, October 30th!

What’s most unique about this day is that we’ll see racing from both thoroughbreds and quarter horses on the same day. Multiple stakes races with total purses of over $1 million! It sounds to me like it will be a great day to Run For The Money! Post time is at Noon with 4 thoroughbred stakes and then 6 quarter horse stakes. And if that’s not enough, they will have 5 $1,000 mega bets that day!

Here’s the best part…at Indiana Champions Day, many of the horses that will be racing are born and bred right here in Indiana. Horse racing is becoming more and more important to Indiana and Champions Day will sure show you why!

Beyond the amazing racing on the track, you’ll find lots of fall fun at Indiana Champions Day. Promotions and giveaways, chili, adult hot chocolate, and lots of entertainment. This is one day at Indiana Grand Racing and Casino that you don’t want to miss.

