Run For The Money: Jockey DeShawn Parker

If you’ve been out to Indiana Grand Racing and Casino, chances are pretty good you know the name DeShawn Parker. And if you are getting ready for your first trip, you’ll soon learn the name DeShawn Parker. When you pick up your program on race day, look for his name.

Jockey DeShawn Parker is one of the most successful jockeys in the country and has even ranked as the country’s best for a few years. Believe it or not, at 5’10”, he’s one of the tallest jockeys and is even taller than me! You ready for some numbers? Parker has over 5,800 career wins with more than $75 million in purse earnings. He’s in his 5th year at Indiana Grand and is ranked 8th all-time at the Indiana track with more than 400 wins, $10 million in purses and 13 stakes wins. What does this mean? Dude. Can. Race. It’s what he does. Wins races.

In talking with DeShawn, he explained he might race at Indiana Grand, jump on a flight, and race at another track out of state. That’s just how good he is. This path isn’t easy for any jockey. You have to have the right body type and then keep it in shape with a strict diet. We learned in an earlier episode from Trainer Tim Eggleston that depending on Quarter Horse or Thoroughbred, the jockey can’t be over a specific weight. Jockeys train hard for races whether working with their horses, exercising and even make sure they are taking in the right foods, just like the horses they ride.

One thing is for sure, DeShawn Parker loves to race horses and he loves racing at Indiana Grand. He loves to win and winning never gets old, but also he loves horses and genuinely cares for the well-being of the animals. Standing next to DeShawn and having a conversation with him, you can see it in his smile. He loves the horses and this place.

Earlier this year, DeShawn was the recipient of the George Wolff Memorial Jockey Award presented by Santa Anita Park in Los Angeles. This prestigious award is granted to a jockey that shows high standards in personal and professional conduct both on and off the racetrack. DeShawn takes so much pride in this award and it’s obvious when he talks about how proud his father would have been of the moment.

For just $2, you can bet on any race at Indiana Grand and my money often goes on DeShawn! He might not win every race, but your chances are pretty dang good!

Watching DeShawn race is one of my favorite things about Indiana Grand! Check it out this summer and fall, with live racing through November 8th! Keep this race calendar handy! https://www.caesars.com/indiana-grand/racing/racing-info#.YOu8rSWSk2w

Watch WRTV for more episodes of Run for the Money with Producer Kyle!