Run For The Money: Racing Season Extended

As always, I had a great time hanging out with “Double R” Racing Rachel at Indiana Grand Racing and Casino recently! Rachel had some exciting news to share with me. The 2021 racing season at Indiana Grand has been extended!

The Indiana Horse Racing Commission approved the addition of 4 dates to this season’s already packed calendar. Columbus Day on Monday October 11th has been added as a day of racing. Beyond that, the season has been extended 3 additional days in November, with the final day of racing scheduled for Veteran’s Day on Thursday, November 11th. That’s certainly a Win, Place and Show for racing fans and for the horse racing industry in Indiana!

Rachel tells me these Indiana bred horses make more money racing in Indiana than they make at other tracks, so these added days truly make a difference to owners, trainers, and jockeys right here in the Hoosier state. Man, I love to hear that!

Mark your calendars now for Saturday, October 30th for Champions Day! Thoroughbreds and Quarter Horses both will race on that day, multiple stake races and over a cool million in purses. That, my friends, will be a fabulous day of racing!

Watch WRTV the rest of October for more episodes of Run For The Money with Producer Kyle!