Run for the Money: Trainer Tony Granitz

It’s been a heck of a year and learning experience at Indiana Grand Racing and Casino this summer! We’ve learned about experiencing a day at the track, wagering basics, track maintenance crew, Quarter Horse vs Thoroughbred with a trainer, INdiana Derby history, jockeys and now a bonus feature with another trainer.

Tony Granitz is a longtime horse trainer and has 50 horses in the state of Indiana! Tony’s stable at INdiana Grand has 30 race horses plus owns a piece of 20 Indiana bred horses for the state’s racing program. Much like everyone else we’ve chatted with at Indiana Grand Racing and Casino, he lives and breathes horse racing.

Granitz has been at Indiana Grand for 6 years and is already ranked in at number 13 of all-time leading trainers with 171 wins and more than $5 million in earnings coming into this season. In 2021, he’s already up to 6th on the ranking list of trainers. These numbers are crazy! As a horse racing trainer, he has over 1,300 career wins and more than $27 million in accumulated purse earnings! WOW! Much like Jockey DeShawn Parker… Tony. Just. Wins.

Tony is a multiple Graded Stakes winning trainer with big time horse wins under his belt like Lady Fog Horn, Darley Dancer, Mr. Mischief and Wiggins. Granitz told us a hilarious story, well kind of…it was gut wrenching for Tony but he also had to laugh. I can’t do it justice so just watch our 2 minute video feature!

When you’re out at Indiana Grand for some horse racing and you pick up your horse racing program, look for the horse trainer information. If you have $2, you can place a bet. And with all these wins, you have a pretty good shot at winning if you pick the horse trained by Tony Granitz!

INdiana Grand Racing and Casino is one of my favorite places to be. Check it out this summer and fall. Live racing takes place through November 8th! Keep this race calendar handy! https://www.caesars.com/indiana-grand/racing/racing-info#.YOu8rSWSk2w

