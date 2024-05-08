Circle City Spotlight: Agua Blanca Seafood

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WRTV.

Good news for shrimp lovers! Agua Blanca Seafood tells us how they are growing fresh, farm-to-table shrimp right here in Indianapolis. The shrimp farm uses sustainable methods to grow shrimp, using less land and water in their process.

Watch the video above to learn more about how Agua Blanca Seafood is working to expand the fresh, sustainable seafood industry in Indiana.

You can learn more about Agua Blanca at IndianaGrown.com.

Thanks for watching Circle City Spotlight sponsored by Indiana Grown.

