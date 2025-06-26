Circle City Spotlight: Back-to-School Community Resource Day July 12, 2025

It's the free event families can count on! Get ready for the next Back-to-School Community Resource Day.

Program Director at Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County Pam Humes says those attending the event can expect to have a good time, but also take advantage of all the resources that will be available that day.

"We'll have sports physicals, immunizations, dental screenings, vision screenings, and of course, school supplies," she explained. "We started out with 800 people showing up and as of last year, we had thousands to show up."

The event takes place Saturday, July 12, 2025 at the Marion County Public Health Department from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

