Healthy Hoosiers: Protect your colon health

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WRTV.

The American Association for Cancer Research says Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death. So what can be done to help? Dr. Douglas Rex from IU Health joins us with more information.

Watch the video above to learn what you can do to prevent colon cancer.

You can learn more about colorectal health at IUhealth.org

Thanks for watching Healthy Hoosiers sponsored by IU Health.

