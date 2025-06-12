UHC Your Health Matters - Prioritizing Mental Health

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WRTV.

There’s no better time to reflect on how you are prioritizing your mental wellness. One in five adults in the U.S. experience mental illness every year, according to the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Today, Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealth Dr. Gary Grosel gives us guidance and resources on supporting mental wellness efforts.

Watch this video to learn more about the importance of prioritizing your mental wellness and how to get additional help. You can also go to UHC.com.