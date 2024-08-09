Your Health Matters: Back to School Health

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WRTV.

Scheduling a well child visit before the new school year is crucial for both physical and emotional readiness. Doctors often screen for mental health concerns during these visits and encourage parents to bring physical forms and ask about referrals for other checkups. By prioritizing these visits, parents can ensure their child is prepared for the academic year ahead.

