Masters Betting Odds for Augusta National: How to Bet on Your Favorite to Win the Golf Masters Tournament?

The Masters betting odds for 2023 have been released, with bookies posting Rory Mcllroy as the favorite to finally clinch the career Grand Slam that - at this rate - is threatening to take over the Northern Irishman's life.

We’re counting the days until the battle for the coveted Green Jacket. And if you’re at odds with your early favorites, you might want to keep reading.

Masters Betting Odds

Rory Mcllroy (+900)

Jon Rahm (+1000)

Cameron Smith (+1400)

Scottie Scheffler (+1400)

Justin Thomas (+1600)

Jordan Spieth (+1600)

Dustin Johnson (+2200)

Patrick Cantlay (+2200)

Will Zalatoris (+2200)

Tony Finau (+2200)

Collin Morikawa (+2200)

Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)

Tiger Woods (+7000)

Mcllroy is the fancied (+900) favorite, but - as any golf bettor will tell you - the favorite rarely wins the Masters. Jon Rahm is nicely priced at (+1000), but defending champion Scottie Scheffler, whose price has drifted to (+1400), will surely catch the eye.

In this guide, we’ll be running the rule over the latest and best Masters betting odds. We’ll be going over the different types of bets you can place, such as outright winner, first-round leader, and who makes the cut. We’ll also be laying down some expert tips, analyses, and predictions.

We’ll also show where you can place your Masters bets in a safe and secure betting environment.

Let’s start.

Key Details of the 2023 Augusta National

When Does the 2023 US Masters Start?

The 2023 US Masters starts on 6 April and ends on 9 April.

Where Do the Masters Take Place?

The Masters takes place at Augusta National Golf Club.

How Can I Watch the Masters?

You can watch all the Masters live on both ESPN and CBS.

Recap of the Masters 2022

The Masters is golf's premier event, held every April since 1940. It's been won by Jack Nicklaus a record-breaking six times, while Tiger Woods has won it five times.

In 2022, Scottie Scheffler won the Masters tournament, seeing off the late challenges from Rory Mcllroy and Shane Lowry.

Scheffler managed to record double digits under par and become the second man on the spin to do so. He came 13th overall for putting and third for strokes gained around the green.

Mcllroy, meanwhile, led the way on that metric, and he also came first when it came to strokes gained from tee to green.

Shane Lowry recorded the most strokes gained off the tee, while Cameron Smith was second for strokes gained in the approach.

Masters Betting Odds & Predictions

Rory Mcllroy (+900)

The Masters is a bit of a noose around Rory Mcllroy’s neck on the PGA tour, primarily because he hasn’t won it yet. Out of all the golf majors, the Masters is the only golf tournament he hasn't won.

“Can Mcllroy go down as an all-time great unless he wins a Masters?”

It’s an interesting question - and it’s one that will be at the back of his mind as he seeks to finally wear the green jacket.

Mcllroy, of course, has achieved a lot so far. As well as making an impossible game look so effortlessly easy, he was the first European to win three different majors. He’s also only 32, and there’s still plenty of time for him to win the Masters.

The bookies think 2023 will be his year. And unless the pressure becomes too much for him, we can see this one being a solid bet.

Jon Rahm (+1000)

Jon Rahm headed into the 2022 Masters with a lot of pressure on his shoulders - he was the favorite.

He heads into the 2023 Masters as only the second favorite. So, um, not as much pressure then?

In fact, Rahm probably has more pressure this time around. That’s because the favorite rarely wins the Masters, which means the second favorite technically has more chance.

We can go back to 1986 before a favorite other than Tiger Woods or Fred Couples won the Masters.

What does this tell us?

It tells us that the omens in 2023 are good for Rahm. Now that he’s not the favorite, he should count himself lucky - as should any bettor who decides to stick money on him.

Scottie Scheffler (+1400)

Scottie Scheffler had never won a Major Championship before his Masters triumph in 2022. He’d previously finished in the top 20 on his two prior appearances at the Masters before claiming the green jacket.

It was certainly a great way to begin 2022 for Scottie Scheffler, as he’d started the year at number 1 - and it also meant he prevented Rory Mcllroy from achieving a career Grand Slam. Ouch.

The big question now is - can he do it again?

As the defending champion, he’s naturally the man to beat. And with the bookies pricing him at a fairly big (+1400), we think there’s potentially a lot of money to be made by backing him.

Justin Thomas (+1600)

Justin Thomas finished T8 in 2022 - a year in which he was heavily backed by golf bettors who felt he could go all the way and wear the green jacket.

What’s clear is that Thomas has the game needed to win the Masters. He finished fourth in 2020, and during 6 Masters appearances so far, he’s always finished in the top 40. Even better, he’d finished in the top 25 in the last five years.

In other words, he’s consistent - and he will run the leader’s close.

Moreover, Thomas has two Majors titles to his name - the PGA Championship (2017 and 2022) - so he knows how to win a Major.

Will Zalatoris (+2200)

Yes, Zalatoris is a huge (+2200) to win the Masters, and he’s most definitely a long shot.

But check this out: Zalatoris has finished as runner-up in two Masters appearances and even earned the T6 finish at the Masters 2022.

What’s more, when he made his Masters debut in 2021, he almost won it - and doing so would have meant he’d have been the first tournament rookie to win it since Fuzzy Zoeller’s 1979 triumph.

He’s not short of confidence either, and boldly claimed in 2021 that he can “play with the best players in the world.”

If you’re looking for a dark horse this year, Zalatoris is our top pick.

Tiger Woods (+7000)

Tiger Woods returned to the golf course in 2022 for the first time since he suffered life-threatening injuries in a car crash.

It was awesome to see; he went one under par in the opening round.

Woods slid down the leaderboard and eventually finished 47th - but that hardly matters. What matters is that he’s recovering and competing.

Will Tiger Woods win the Masters for a sixth time? Anything is possible, and we say: Watch this space.

Verdict: Rory Mcllroy To Win

While it’s true that the favorite pretty much never wins in Augusta, we’re going to predict that things will be different this time around. Rory Mcllroy has to win the Masters at some point - and we think 2023 is the year he will complete his career Grand Slam.

The Irishman has had his struggles at Augusta National in the past, not least in 2011, when his tee shot went so far left that he ended up on top of a hill.

Not just that, but Mcllroy’s struggles to find an elusive major since 2014 have been well-documented.

However, 2022 saw a different kind of Mcllroy emerge - one that was, at last, patient and disciplined. If he takes that attitude to the Masters again in 2023, we see him finally donning the esteemed green jacket.

Best Bets on the 2023 Masters

The Masters tournament is always fun to bet on because there are so many different ways you can win money.

The most obvious bet is the outright winner. But if you’re looking to try a few different things, here are a few of the best bets you can place on the 2023 Masters:

Outright Winner

With this one, you’re betting on the player you think will win the Masters. You can hedge your bet by betting on the each-way market, which means you’ll still see some sort of return if your player fails to win the tournament, but comes runner-up.

As we’ve already mentioned, we think this is the year Rory Mcllroy finally collects his career Grand Slam.

First Round Leader

First round leader in Masters golf betting is very different from betting on the outright winner - and it’s also much tougher to call.

It’s unusual for the eventual winner to lead the first round, so we suggest swerving Mcllroy for this one.

In 2022, outsider Sungjae Im stood head and shoulders above everyone else after Round 1 at Augusta National Golf Club. No one saw it coming, which meant whoever did place this bet would have been all smiles.

That said, Cameron Smith was only a single stroke off the lead going into Round 2, while Dustin Johnson wasn’t too far off the pace.

We suggest backing a dark horse to be the first round leader, with Will Zalatoris and Collin Morikawa standing out.

Top 5, 10, or 20 Finish

Once the Masters draws near, all the top sportsbooks allow you to bet on who you think will finish in the top 5, 10, or 20.

The beauty of this bet is that you can back a major long shot to enter the top 5 or 10. They don’t have to win the whole thing - they just need to do enough to be in with a shout on the final day.

On the other hand, the odds for this type of bet are never fantastic because there’s a lot of margin for error. This is especially true for top 20 finishes - essentially, there are 20 places up for grabs, which means the odds are naturally short for this bet.

Sungjae Im was a good shout for the top 10 last year. He’s currently priced (+3500) to win the Masters, and we think there’s a solid value in taking him to improve on last year’s performance and squeeze himself into the top 5 this time around.

To Make the Cut

The Masters has the smallest field out of all of golf’s Major Championships - which is what can make the “make the cut” bet surprisingly interesting.

90 golfers tee off at the start of the tournament at Augusta National, but only 50 will make it to the weekend. When you bet on a player to make the cut, you’re betting on them to make it to the weekend.

That said, you can also bet on a player not to make the cut, which makes this bet so interesting.

Naturally, the likes of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Cameron Smith are heavy favorites to make the cut. But you could bet on Justin Thomas not to make the cut at (+450) if you think he will struggle.

Tiger Woods is where things get interesting as there’s a big question mark over him. He’s (-115) not to make the cut - and the same price for the other way. Our money is on the 5-time Masters champion to make the cut.

Hole in One

If you want to be a bit fancier with your bets, you can bet on a golfer to hit a hole-in-one at the Masters. There’s no doubt that this bet is a long shot, which is why you’ll be able to secure a massive price.

Do holes in one happen at the Masters?

There have been 33 in the history of Augusta National, suggesting that there could be at least one hole-in-one this time. However, it’s impossible to predict which golfer will hit it - so you’ll need to rely on your instinct here.

Three Ball Betting

Three-ball betting isn’t available until the Masters starts. This is because you’re betting on a golfer to do better than his playing partners over the first two days.

This bet is useful for when you think a contender like Cameron Smith or Justin Thomas might not win the Masters - but they could well at least outperform their partners.

Bonus to Use to Bet on Golf Masters

When you sign-up for our number one sportsbook, BetOnline, you can claim a 50% welcome bonus that entitles you to as much as $1,000 to be used on the Masters golf betting.

This is a mouthwatering, not-to-be-missed offer available when you create an account and make a $55+ deposit.

Wagering requirements are just 10x, and you can use the promo code BOL1000 to trigger the offer.

Once you’re up and running at BetOnline, you’ll benefit from competitive Masters odds, a wide range of golf markets for the Masters, other golf tournaments, the best mobile sportsbook app, and fast payouts.

BetOnline has been operating for over 20 years, customer service is available 24/7, and this sportsbook accepts cryptos and fiat currencies.

You can also claim an unlimited 25% reload bonus whenever you make a $50+ deposit.

Why Bet on the Masters at BetOnline?

Trustworthy: BetOnline enjoys an A++ rating across multiple online gambling reviews. It’s also SSL-secure and has been servicing golf bettors for over 25 years.

Wide range of bonuses: From a 50% welcome bonus to a 25% reload bonus - and everything in between - the offers never stop coming at BetOnline. There are Masters specials once the tournament is underway and other golf-specific bonuses throughout the year. Odds boosters are available, too.

Easy to use: Not only does BetOnline make the sign-up process a piece of cake, but the designers have also ensured their website is fast-loading and easy to navigate. The interface is slick and professional, and finding golf markets, comparing odds, and placing your bets has never been simpler.

Why Bet on the Masters Online?

It’s safe: Betting on the Masters and all other golf events is incredibly safe in 2023. Provided you join a legit, fully-licensed sportsbook, your details will be safe, and you’ll always be guaranteed to get paid whatever you win.

Lots of markets to choose from: Online sportsbooks offer more choice than ever when it comes to Masters betting markets. You can largely bet on anything and everything, from who’ll finish in the top 10 to who’ll make the cut.

Fast-changing odds: When you bet on the Masters online, you can react in-play. If you see a golfer emerging as the favorite, you can bet on them whenever you want, with the sportsbooks updating their odds in real-time.

Frequent bonuses and offers: Another perk to betting on the Masters online is that you can claim bonuses whenever they arrive. All the top sportsbooks offer welcome bonuses and referral bonuses, while some also offer reload bonuses, cashback bonuses - and more. This allows you to get more bang for your buck.

Guide to Masters Betting

Is it Safe to Bet on the Masters?

Yes, it’s safe to bet on the Masters tournament. To ensure you’re betting as safely as possible online, it’s smart to register at fully-licensed sportsbooks like BetOnline. Such betting sites have strong security measures like SSL encryption, and they only work with tried and trusted payment methods.

How Do I Find the Best Possible Golf Masters Betting Odds?

To track down the best possible Masters odds, we think it's a smart idea to check out a handful of the best sportsbooks known for their competitive golf odds.

Then, you can compare how they all fare regarding their odds for different players so you're guaranteed to lock in the best possible price.

You can also use odds comparison websites to find the best Masters odds.

Who Will Win the 2023 Masters Tournament?

The smart money is currently on Rory McIlroy to triumph at Augusta National Golf Club for the first time in his career. However, at least nine other golfers will be part of the conversation, including Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler.

Outsiders like Hidek Matsuyama will be in with a shout, too.

Will Tiger Woods Win Another Masters?

After a horrific car crash, Tiger Woods took a prolonged break from competing in the PGA Championship. And while he returned to a golf tournament in 2022, he'll still be feeling his way back. Tiger Woods, for sure, will feel that he has at least one more major title in him - and it could well be the Masters that he aims for.

Who Won the Previous Masters?

Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters, with Rory Mcilroy finishing as runner-up.

Who Has Won the Most Masters?

Jack Nicklaus has won 6 Masters, which means he has won more Masters than any other golfer. Nicknamed The Golden Bear, Jack Nicklaus can also claim to be the oldest golfer to have won a Masters, when he won the Green Jacket aged 46.

Can I Win Real Money by Betting on Masters?

It's completely possible to bet on the Masters tournament and make real money. All you need to do to get started is join one of the best online sportsbooks like BetOnline, before adding funds to your account. Then, pick a few bets out, enter a stake - and see what happens.

To make money consistently, it's important that you shop around for the best Masters odds and that you understand the sport itself. The more you know about golf and the different courses on the players' championship, the easier it will be to start picking out winning bets.

Who's the Best Value for the 2023 Masters?

Masters odds are generally favorable for all players before the Augusta National Golf Club tournament starts. It's an open field, and - in reality - any number of players can win.

This is why even the favorite, Rory Mcilroy, is available at a good price, while last year's winner Scottie Scheffler is also available at a big price.

Ready to Place Your Masters 2023 Bets?

The Masters tournament is just around the corner. The likes of Rory Mcllroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler will have their eyes on the prize - but can you sniff out an unfancied underdog and make major gains?

When you join top-rated golf betting sites like BetOnline, you’ll benefit from the best Masters odds, regular bonuses, and fast payouts. All of this makes betting on the Masters more exciting.

Whatever you decide to do, we remind you to always gamble responsibly and to have as much fun as possible.

