Banged up Badgers looking to become bowl-eligible at struggling Indiana

WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Even without their starting quarterback and now possibly down their top two runners, the Badgers have navigated their way through an up-and-down season into a share of the Big Ten West lead. A win Saturday would make Wisconsin bowl eligible in coach Luke Fickell's first season and might set up a wild regular season finish for the Badgers. The Hoosiers need to win all four remaining games to make the postseason.
KEY MATCHUP
Wisconsin ground game vs. Indiana's run defense. The Badgers already know QB Tanner Mordecai and RB Chez Mellusi are out with injuries and
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Wisconsin: RBs Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli. Acker saw significant action against Ohio State
FACTS & FIGURES
Wisconsin has won 10 of the last 11 in this series and has not lost in Bloomington since 2002. ... Indiana allowed 51.2 points per game in those 10 losses before snapping the losing streak in 2020 with a victory in Madison. ... The Badgers have played in 21 consecutive bowl games, the FBS’ third-longest active streak. ... Hoosiers coach Tom Allen is 2-21 in conference games since the end of the 2020 season. ... Wisconsin CB Ricardo Hallman leads the Big Ten with five interception and is one of five FBS players with five or more interceptions this season. ... The Hoosiers scored 24 points last week against the FBS' top overall defense, the most Penn State has allowed this season. ...
