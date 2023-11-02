Vaping by high school students dropped this year, says US report

NEW YORK (AP) — A new government report shows fewer high school students are vaping. About 10% of high school students said they had used electronic cigarettes in the previous month.

That's down from 14% from the same survey conducted last year. Fewer high schools students also smoked cigarettes and cigars.

The use of e-cigarettes among middle school students was about the same as last year. The report was released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC considers the annual survey its best measure of youth smoking trends.