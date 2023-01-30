Insightful Medium Reading in 2023 from Trusted Psychics [FREE Minutes + 70% OFF]

People have traditionally sought out mediums—those who can communicate with the deceased, to explore what exists beyond the physical world.

Nowadays it’s all too easy to find real mediums online…

We say “real,” but not all of them are trustworthy.

For this reason, we took a hard look at your options for a legit medium reading.

We made sure to look out for scam sites and bogus psychic readers who try to entice you to part with all your money.

Don’t do that.

Thankfully after a lot of digging, we found the best possible sites with a long history, strict hiring procedures, thousands of customer reviews, free trials, and more.

If you want to communicate with a departed loved one or learn more about the afterlife, it’s say to say we can help.

Together, let’s discover who really can offer mediumship services and help people understand the mysterious ways of the spirit world.

Where to Find Medium Readings Online - First Look

1. Psychic Source: All-Round Best Spiritual Mediums

Pros

30+ years of experience

Free medium reading (3 FREE mins)

$1/min psychic readings

Satisfaction guarantee

Video readings available

Insightful tarot readings

Cons

Not all mediums are available for video psychic readings

The oldest and most seasoned online psychic reading site, Psychic Source, is an expert in medium readings, the oldest type of psychic reading.

Furthermore, Psychic Source makes it easy to connect with their medium readers via phone, chat, or video.

Finding a Medium Is Easy

On Psychic Source, finding the right medium to connect you with the spirits is as easy as ABC.

With the Find Your Psychic filter, you can select a psychic reader based on your favorite category, format, and reading style.

Tools for Dealing With Grief and Loss

When a loved one passes away, many queries arise in your mind.

Can I communicate with them? Where is their soul? Were they my soul mate?

Finding peace of mind after death is difficult, but Psychic Source's highly trained mediums are here to help.

Confidence In Your Psychic Medium

In addition to screening their readers, Psychic Source provides information about their mediums’ expertise, experience, and customer feedback.

Therefore, you can rest assured that the information you receive about a loved one through medium readings comes from someone whose abilities have been confirmed.

Enticing Discounts

FREE Psychic Readings : Psychic source welcomes new clients with the first 3 minutes of their first reading free of charge.

: Psychic source welcomes new clients with the first 3 minutes of their first reading free of charge. Cheap $1/min Rates : Psychic Source offers 10, 20, and 30-minute readings at $1 per minute to ensure you have enough time for your important questions.

: Psychic Source offers 10, 20, and 30-minute readings at $1 per minute to ensure you have enough time for your important questions. Satisfaction Guarantee: If you are not satisfied with your last paid online psychic reading session, Psychic Source will make it up to you with free psychic reading online.

Best Mediums on Psychic Source

Coffee believes that healing people heals the world.

This medium has over 30 years of experience and hundreds of positive reviews. She focuses on love, relationships, and family.

Another excellent medium on Psychic Source is Amora.

She has been a medium since childhood and graduated from Lily Dale Assembly.

This medium believes that everyone is a spiritual being in a physical body. Therefore, she attempts to help her clients find healing by reading what she refers to as a person's Book of You.

2. Kasamba: Free Medium Reading for LOVE

Pros

20+ years of experience

Free psychic readings (3 FREE mins)

Up to 70% OFF

Satisfaction Guaranteed

Experts in love

Gifted tarot readers

Cons

No video readings available

When someone truly loves someone, they don’t stop loving them even after they die.

Finding love in life and staying connected with loved ones who have passed is what Kasamba's mediums have been doing for over 20 years.

100S of Mediums To Choose From

Kasamba has over 100 mediums, so someone is sure to cover what you desire.

Kasamba mediums can communicate with the dead and look into past lives, among other things. Additionally, they can identify your needs and make the necessary recommendations.

Get Acquainted With Your Medium

All psychic readers on Kasamba have complete profiles that list their psychic services, experience, certifications, and customer feedback.

Expand Your Knowledge

The free articles in Kasamba’s Articles section are a great way to build on the knowledge you gained from your Medium reading.

Medium psychic reading and spiritual subjects are covered in numerous free articles to help you continue to expand and deepen your understanding.

Enticing Deals

Best Match Guarantee : Kasamba’s Best Match Guarantee allows you to test various psychic readers for 3 FREE mins to ensure you get the right fit. If you’re not feeling a connection, you can end the session before the minutes are up and try a different psychic.

Kasamba’s allows you to test various psychic readers for 3 FREE mins to ensure you get the right fit. If you’re not feeling a connection, you can end the session before the minutes are up and try a different psychic. 70% OFF + FREE Minutes: Once you've picked a psychic, Kasamba will give you the first three minutes of your paid psychic reading session for free and 70% OFF the entire session.

Best Mediums on Kasamba

Magical Aura,a 5th-generation medium, specializes in euphemistic online psychic readings, which she explains is a desire to communicate with the spirits.

She tries to gather specific information during online psychic readings to ensure you know it’s your loved one communicating.

Quietsound is also a great medium to consider. She has connected over 20,000 people with their deceased loved ones.

She asks for the first name and date of passing of the individual you want to learn about and offers readings between 8 and 10 p.m. EST.

3. Keen: Most Affordable Medium Reading Online

Pros

20+ years of experience

10 minutes for $1.99

Free psychic reading (3 FREE mins)

1700+ psychic readers

Satisfaction guaranteed

Tarot reading on-the-go (app)

Cons

Discounts only available to new customers

Keen is a force to be reckoned with in the online psychic reading industry, and understandably so.

The platform has 20+ years of experience, over 1,700 readers, free horoscopes, and is dedicated to guiding those looking for mediumship services toward the light.

Readings 101

Selecting a suitable psychic reader is the most challenging part, especially if you’re a beginner. Keen’s Readings 101 is here to help if you’re new to all this.

From choosing the right reader to selecting the best type of reading and the right questions to ask, this comprehensive guide will take you to the finish line.

Find the Best Psychic Reader

Keen offers readings beyond mediumship, such as life readings, aura readings, spiritual readings, angel readings, dream interpretation, and more.

Once you have a bit of knowledge about online psychic readings, the next step is choosing the right psychic reader.

The Get Matched filter will match you with three readers based on brief multiple-choice questions if you are in a hurry.

Alternatively, you can browse through the list of psychic readers using the Best Psychic Advisor filter, which lets you specify your price range.

Focused Mediums

Keen psychic readers can assist you in focusing on what is needed to heal, whether you miss a lost loved one or believe you’re subject to negative spiritual influences.

Enticing Deals

3 FREE minutes : If you’re a new client, Keen will allow you to try out their services for free for the first three minutes. If you do not like it, you may quit within the time provided, and Keen will not charge you.

: If you’re a new client, Keen will allow you to try out their services for free for the first three minutes. If you do not like it, you may quit within the time provided, and Keen will not charge you. 10 minutes for $1.99: if three minutes doesn't seem like enough time, Keen allows first-time users 10 minutes with a psychic reader for only $1.99.

Best Mediums on Keen

Serenity Stone, one of Keen’s most experienced readers, specializes in identifying sources of negative energy.

She is a clairvoyant medium with more than 100,000 reviews and an average of 4.9 out of 5 rating.

Regina is another excellent medium and psychic reader on Keen. She has performed more than 2,500 formal readings.

She consults with Angels and her spirit guides to discover as much as possible about your beloved ones on the other side.

4. AskNow: Highly Vetted Spiritual Mediums

Pros

17+ years of experience

Free psychic reading (5 FREE mins)

Ask a free email question

50+ psychic mediums

Convenient phone psychic reading

Most thoroughly screened psychic readers

Cons

Limited satisfaction guarantee

AskNow has prided itself on providing the highest quality tarot readings, reliable spiritual mediums, and the most rigorously screened online psychic readers for the last 17 years.

Handy Search Filters

AskNow’s search filter lets you quickly get to the point of why you are there — to get an online psychic reading.

It’s simple to use, and it addresses the three primary customer concerns; reading style, cost, and communication style.

Spiritual Readings

AskNow has over 50 psychic mediums providing spiritual medium readings and past-life sessions.

Apart from communicating with spirits, the mediumship readings emphasize healing and developing your spiritual nature.

Educative Resources

Apart from psychic readings, remote viewing, aura reading, etc., AskNow has a free Articles section covering a variety of spiritual and esoteric subjects.

You can explore your inner and outer nature with topics like The Top 3 Relationship Red Flags to A Beginners Guide to Chaos Magic.

Enticing Deals

Cheap $1/min Deals : AskNow is the first website to offer a 40-minute $1-per-minute consultation, allowing you to consult with online psychic mediums for less money than ever before.

: AskNow is the first website to offer a consultation, allowing you to consult with online psychic mediums for less money than ever before. 5 FREE Minutes : With every $1 per minute deal, you'll also receive 5 free mins with an AskNow Master Advisor. This offer is worth between $60 and $70 because these are the most costly and skilled online psychic advisors on the website.

: With every $1 per minute deal, you'll also receive with an AskNow Master Advisor. This offer is worth between $60 and $70 because these are the most costly and skilled online psychic advisors on the website. 1 FREE Email Question: You are entitled to one free psychic question with an email psychic reader for every $1 per minute package you purchase.

Best Mediums on AskNow

Quasha is a 4th generation medium with over 40,000 readings specializing in observing the ups and downs of your changing soul.

Quasha can tell you where your soul has been and where it is going if you are interested.

Alternatively, you can consult Devin.

He is a medium and healer from a long line of Santeria practitioners and a native Cuban.

Devin is one of AskNow’s most-renowned online psychics, with over 4,000 readings. Most clients hope they can use their 5 FREE mins with him.

5. Oranum: Best LIVE Psychic Mediums

Pros

10 years of experience

100+ mediums

Free online psychic readings (10,000 FREE coins)

FREE psychic chat (click here)

Unmatched video readings

Gifted tarot readers

Cons

Confusing coin-based payment system

If you’re looking for an in-person style medium reading, look no further than Oranum. This is the only psychic platform that’s primarily video driven.

Add to this a decade of experience, budget-friendly prices, and a free live chat room, and we have a classic on our hands.

Free Live Chat Room

Imagine an expert medium sitting in front of a camera waiting to answer any question for free.

That’s what you get on Oranums free live chat. It’s an incredible way to test out different online psychics without making a financial commitment.

100 Psychic Mediums

There are 100 mediums at Oranum ready to give you an authentic and economical online medium reading.

You can try out as many as you want in the free live chat room to determine which one you prefer.

Psychic Match

It can be a bit overwhelming to see so many mediums on Oranum. Luckily, they have an efficient Psychic Match filter to cut through all the faces and colors.

You can find the spiritual path that suits you best with a quick series of multiple-choice questions.

Enticing Deals

$9.99 in Free Credit : Once you sign up for a paid reading, Oranum will give you $9.99 in free credit to use for your first (or even second) spiritual reading.

Once you sign up for a paid reading, Oranum will give you $9.99 in free credit to use for your first (or even second) spiritual reading. Affordable Readings: Oranum has the lowest standardized prices of any of the psychic reading services we have looked at, with medium readings starting at $0.39 and going up to $9.99 per minute.

Best Mediums on Oranum

Claridad is a clairvoyant medium specializing in reading thoughts.

She has over 15 years of experience and can help you eradicate undesirable negativity and choose a better, freer life’s path to contentment.

Another excellent Oranum medium and psychic reader is Kevinsees.

For 39 years and more, Kevin has been providing mediumship services. He can help you connect with the spirit of a lost loved one and find peace again.

How We Choose the Best Medium Reading Websites

Availability of Mediums: Most psychic practitioners claim to have mediumship abilities even if they don’t. With this in mind, we ignored all online psychic reading sites that didn’t specifically list psychic mediums as a category.

Varied Approach to Mediumship Readings: For the most part, psychic mediums focus on connecting people with the spirits of the dead. But this isn’t always the case. Readings from mediums occasionally touch on the spiritual forces all around us.

Therefore, we attempted to locate psychic reading websites with a diverse approach to medium readings

Number of Mediums Available: Having an excellent medium reading is not always dependent on the medium's talent. Often, the session's success depends on the successful matching of the psychic reader and client.

In some cases, this connection is based on karma, but there should be plenty of mediums available for customers to choose from.

Availability of Customer Testimonials: Quality policing rules and regulations don't exist for psychic readings since they’re highly subjective experiences.

In our opinion, the best psychic reading websites should include many transparent user evaluations, allowing you to see exactly what other people think of a specific psychic.

Variety of Reading Formats: To ensure customer satisfaction, psychic reading sites must offer a variety of reading formats. Sure, every person has different needs, but we've endeavored to provide you with as many online psychic reading options as possible.

Phone readings and live chat options were a top consideration for us, and the availability of video readings was a huge plus. Email readings were okay but not a crucial consideration.

Best Medium Psychic Readings Online - FAQ

What Is a Psychic Medium?

A psychic medium is a person with the extrasensory capacity to interact with spirits and other nonphysical entities.

Additionally, a psychic medium can feel and comprehend the spiritual energy around a person or location.

What Is a Spirit Medium?

Spiritual mediums are individuals who can directly communicate with the spirits of the deceased.

What Is the Difference Between a Psychic and a Medium?

The difference between a psychic and a medium is their abilities.

People with extrasensory abilities beyond their typical 5 senses are called legit psychics.

Mediums, on the other hand, are people with the unique ability to converse with the dead and other non-physical beings.

All psychic mediums are psychic, but not all psychics are mediums.

How Can You Become a Psychic Medium?

You don’t become a medium by chance.

Psychic mediums are typically born that way and may discover their abilities at any stage in life.

It is also important to realize that not every psychic medium wishes to have their abilities publicly known.

Some people choose to live a quiet and private life, revealing their abilities only to their closest friends.

Intensive meditative and spiritual practices can help a medium become more useful if they decide to be of service.

How Can You Develop Psychic Abilities?

Similar to other talents, mediums can improve their abilities.

For instance, clairvoyant mediums can improve their visionary abilities by using Zener cards or Tarot cards (tarot reading), for example.

Regular meditative practice is also said to open up the higher chakras, allowing one to be more open to the spiritual realm's vibrations.

Are There Different Types of Psychic Mediums?

Yes, there are different types of mediums. The primary types include;

Clairvoyant mediums : They can visualize images in their mind’s eye of persons, situations, and things that are distant in space and time.

: They can visualize images in their mind’s eye of persons, situations, and things that are distant in space and time. Paranormal mediums : They are sensitive to numerous paranormal phenomena like hauntings and ETs.

: They are sensitive to numerous paranormal phenomena like hauntings and ETs. Clairaudient mediums : They hear other-worldly sounds like others’ thoughts, voices of spirits, and nonphysical beings.

: They hear other-worldly sounds like others’ thoughts, voices of spirits, and nonphysical beings. Clairsentient mediums: They can feel others' emotions and sense the good or bad energy around them.

What Are Good Questions To Ask During a Medium Reading?

You can ask any question that’s important to you during an online psychic medium reading.

This is crucial because the medium uses your emotions to help you connect with whoever you need their help connecting with.

Best Medium Psychic Readings - Wrapping Up

There you have it; a comprehensive guide on medium reading and how to find the best medium for your needs.

Let’s recap.

Psychic Source is our number one pick, thanks to its 30 years of experience, its renowned online psychics, and terrific $1 per minute rates.

Kasamba is unmatched when it comes to matters of the heart. We believe that if you trust them with your heart, you can trust their psychic mediums to handle the departed with care.

Our second runner-up is Keen. You can find a reliable medium amongst their 1700+ online psychic readers. Not to mention, they have an impressive and informative Readings 101 section and hard to ignore 10-minute for $1.99 deal.

If you’re looking for accurate medium readings, you won’t go wrong with any of our recommended online psychic reading platforms.

Take a pick and let us know what you think.