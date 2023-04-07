Michelle Yeoh’s next role is starring in a La Mer skincare campaign

La Mer Skincare just announced a new partnership with Michelle Yeoh, the newly crowned Academy Award winner for best actress. Dubbing Yeoh as “A Luminous Leading Lady” on its website, La Mer also introduced her as the spokesperson for one of its updated products on its Facebook page.

“One breaks barriers and the other repairs them,” the company said in an April 4 Facebook post featuring Yeoh in three closeup photos that also feature its reformulated Moisturizing Soft Cream.

The post refers to Yeoh’s historic win for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at this year’s Oscars ceremony. Her victory marked the first time an openly Asian actress has won the Best Actress award.

However, there’s another way Yeoh is breaking barriers with her new La Mer campaign. At age 60, Yeoh is the most mature woman to promote La Mer products, according to Elle Magazine.

“We believe her story resonates across generations and captures the essence of La Mer’s ethos of enduring, ageless beauty that stands the test of time,” Sandra Main, La Mer’s Global Brand President, told Elle.

For Yeoh, being an example for women of all ages is one of the reasons she signed on to play a leading role that was so physical in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

In her acceptance speech, she said, “Ladies, don’t let anyone tell you you are past your prime.”

She also spoke about age to The Los Angeles Times last year, pointing out that “older women can still have these crazy adventures!”

“You know, you get to be my age and you see it literally slipping through your fingers,” she told The Los Angeles Times in Nov. 2022. “The worst is when people think, ‘Oh, she doesn’t look like she did in her 20s, so she can’t physically do the same things.’ What they don’t understand is that I’ve learned some things over the years, and I’m more clever and smarter in how I can sustain my stamina. I’m as fit as I was before, because I know how to look after myself much better than when I was younger.”

Now, as the face for La Mer, Yeoh is giving fans a look behind the curtain of the skin care regimen. She says she layers La Mer’s Treatment Lotion and the Eye Concentrate, then follows with the Moisturizing Soft Cream. She uses the Concentrate Serum on days her skin has experienced additional stress and adds one skincare face mask per day.

The actress advocates being consistent with skincare. She says she accepts aging, but admits to wanting to delay it with “good creams and lotions.”

“Staying hydrated is so important and goes a long way,” she told Elle. “My philosophy around skincare is that it’s centered around caring for ourselves from the inside and outside.”

