Michigan Sports Betting Guide: Best MI Online Sportsbooks in 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

The online betting scene is heating up in the Great Lakes State, thanks to the recent surge in the Michigan sports betting sites.

Whether you’re in Detroit, Grand Rapids, or anywhere throughout MI, you can find something for you in our list below.

With odds on major leagues such as the NFL, NBA and MLB plus college sports betting, soccer and other sports from around the world, BetUS is our number one option - but there are many others to consider.

Let’s get started.

Best Michigan Sports Betting Sites

BetUS: Best overall

BetOnline: Best risk-free bets

Bovada: Most generous welcome bonus

MyStake: Best for eSports betting

MyBookie: Best for NFL betting

EveryGame: Best live betting markets

SportsBetting.ag: Best tournaments

1. BetUS - Best Michigan Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

In business since '94

125% welcome bonus

Live betting via BetUS TV

Excellent NBA and NFL odds

Odds boost feature

Cons:

Cluttered website

BetUS is a highly reputable platform that has been in the business since 1994. It covers all the major sports leagues in the US and offers a very attractive sign-up package.

Markets & Odds: 5/5

BetUS is a great option because of how broad its market range is but also because it covers all the popular sports among Michigan bettors.

We’re talking NBA and NFL - premium odds on those two - plus NASCAR, golf, and more.

Whether you want to bet on the Pistons, the Detroit Lions, or maybe the Detroit Tigers and even the Michigan college sports teams, BetUS has you covered.

The odds offered at BetUS are highly competitive, particularly in the major sports betting markets. And with their Odds Boosts feature, players can get even more competitive odds across the board.

Bonus Bets & Promos: 4.9/5

BetUS offers a generous welcome bonus for new customers who use the promotional code JOIN125 when depositing at least $100.

This promotion provides a 100% match bonus up to $2,500 with 10x wagering requirements, plus a 25% casino bonus up to $625 with 14-day expiry, as well as a $2,500 maximum cash-out limit.

For crypto deposits, using the promo code JOIN200 will trigger a 150% sports booster going up to $3,750 plus up to $1,250 in casino bonus funds with a total crypto promotion of $5,000. There are many other promotions available at BetUS, and the list is constantly expanding.

Banking: 4.85/5

We have to praise BetUS for supporting four of the biggest cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

This makes deposits easy with no fees applied and withdrawals fast within 24 hours, which guarantees customers' money safety at all times.

They also accept credit cards and debit cards as well as wire transfers which may take up to 7 days for payouts. It's worth noting this time window is longer than most alternatives out there.

Mobile Betting Optimization & Customer Assistance: 4.95/5

To make sure their customers have access to the service at any time, regardless of location or device used, BetUS has enabled access via smartphones and tablets, providing an easy way of navigating the platform's menus.

In addition, there's 24/7 customer support provided through three channels - email, phone, or the most popular option - live chat. You can also browse through an extensive FAQ section, too.

Click here to claim the massive sports betting welcome bonus at BetUS.

2. BetOnline - Best Michigan Sports Betting Site for Risk-Free Bets

Pros:

About a dozen of active promos, mostly risk-free bets

$1k welcome promo

In-play bets

Odds boost

Cons:

Some fees apply to fiat payouts

There’s nothing quite like placing a risk-free bet. The folks at BetOnline know this and are packed to the gills with these promos.

Markets & Odds: 4.9/5

BetOnline is packed with retail sports betting markets, with plenty of options to tailor your strategies. Straight and parlay wagers, team and game props, teasers, futures, live betting, and more are readily available on the site.

You can even watch some events streaming live directly on the page without needing to navigate multiple tabs or browsers. The odds across the board are also always competitive and provide great value for every bet placed.

Bonus Bets & Promos: 4.95/5

BetOnline really shines here, with a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000 for all new players who deposit at least $55.

Multiple sports betting promotions await any user who wishes to take advantage of them, including a 25% reload bonus with code LIFEBONUS and various free bet bonuses - both in-play betting and player props - plus selected event odds boosters.

Now, what stands out the most here are risk-free wagers. There's a $25 risk-free player prop if your first wager is a losing one, a $25 risk-free bet for in-play betting, a $50 refund for MLB bets if the opposing team's pitcher delivers a no-hitter, a $50 refund in case a single NHL team covers by itself, and more!

Banking: 4.8/5

The financial stuff at BetOnline is very straightforward, whether you're making a deposit or cashing out.

Credit card deposits do come with fees as high as 7.5% - so you may wish to consider using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Stellar instead.

Mobile Betting Optimization & Customer Assistance: 4.85/5

At BetOnline, you won’t be forced to download any apps as the site is perfectly optimized for instant play - iOS and Android.

It's also possible to switch between old and new view options should you choose to do so. In addition, customer support is accessible 24/7 should you have any questions or concerns.

This link will take you to the latest promotions at BetOnline.

3. Bovada - Most Generous Bonuses of All Sports Betting Sites in MI

Pros:

Special $750 crypto bonus

30k+ markets every day

Bet builder

Custom props via Twitter

Cons:

Late lines on some sports

Bovada stands out from the rest by offering a dedicated crypto sports betting bonus at a rather tempting 75% match rate.

Markets & Odds: 4.8/5

Bovada offers a wide selection of betting markets, from conventional sports to horse racing, eSports, and more. We’re looking at over 30,000 markets every single day, and that’s impressive!

They also provide live betting and early cash-out options. The bookmaker's vig is lower than most; only the betting lines may be a bit behind for certain sports during regular seasons.

You can also request your own prop bet with Bovada through Twitter by tagging them in the post with the #WhatsYaWager tag.

Bonus Bets & Promos: 4.85/5

If you take the crypto route - and we believe you should - Bovada starts you off with a 75% match bonus of up to $750.

Alternatively, you can claim a 50% match bonus going up to $250 with other payment methods. Both bonuses come with 5x wagering requirements – one of the lowest around!

Additionally, you can earn a referral bonus of up to $275 per buddy referred, as well as reap the benefits of seasonal promos like loyalty points.

Banking: 4.75/5

Funding your sports betting account at Bovada is a breeze. There are several payment methods you can use, including traditional bank transfers and cards, but also crypto solutions like Bitcoin.

When it comes to withdrawals, cryptocurrency transactions are usually completed within an hour, while bank and card payments take between two and seven business days.

Mobile Betting Optimization & Customer Assistance: 4.8/5

The full mobile-friendliness of Bovada allows users to access all their markets from any smartphone device just like they would from desktop devices. This ensures full convenience while the on-the-go betting experience is provided.

The customer assistance agents are polite and available around the clock via live chat, through which you can get your questions answered quickly, in addition to the FAQ section containing plenty of useful information for starters.

Check out all the latest Bovada bonuses by following this link.

4. MyStake - Best eSports Betting Site in Michigan

Pros:

$500 welcome bonus

Dedicated eSports promo

40+ sports are covered

3-plus-1 free bet

Cons:

Not the easiest platform to use

MyStake covers a lot of ground, including 40+ sports that you can place wagers on. Their eSports options are top-notch, and the platform even includes a dedicated eSports welcome promo.

Markets & Odds: 4.8/5

MyStake gives you a wide selection of sports betting markets, with eSports as one of the most popular categories.

You can bet on CS: GO, League Of Legends, Valorant, Dota 2, and much more - in addition to traditional sports like NBA and NHL.

Racing is also offered, as well as in-play betting and virtual sports. In total, over 40 sports are covered - nice!

Bonus Bets & Promos: 4.75/5

Newcomers are welcomed with a 100% match bonus offer of up to $500 for both regular sports and eSports bets.

For those looking for something more, there’s also a 170% match crypto welcome offer for the casino, which can add up to $1,000. Make sure to check out the promotions page at MyStake, as this betting site very frequently updates its bonuses and promos.

Regular players get 10% cashback on every deposit as well as 35% reload bonus offers up to $350. Additionally, every third bet placed is free according to the 3+1 Free Bet promotion.

Banking: 4.65/5

MyStake offers several banking options, such as credit and debit cards and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which offer quick processing time with minimal fees.

Deposits are made easily through each of these methods listed, while withdrawals can be made via Bitcoin within 1 hour once approved.

Mobile Betting Optimization & Customer Assistance: 4.65/5

The website design may take some getting used to, but it appears optimal on mobile devices all the same, and everything still makes sense once you get used to it.

For customer services assistance queries, there's 24/7 live chat or email support in addition to an FAQ section that could help answer commonly asked questions quickly if needed.

Click here to activate your MyStake sign-up offer.

5. MyBookie - Best NFL Odds of All Michigan Sports Betting Sites Online

Pros:

Hundreds of props for every NFL game

$1,000 welcome boost

Competitive odds

8% horse rebate

Cons:

Deposit fees apply

No e-wallets

MyBookie offers excellent NFL betting markets and takes the cake by offering hundreds of prop bets for every single match in the league.

Markets & Odds: 4.7/5

MyBookie is the go-to destination for NFL betting, with hundreds of props and competitive odds on every single match.

This sports betting site also delivers a top-tier horse racing betting experience. It features a wide range of tracks from around the world, offering competitive odds you won't find in other sportsbooks in Michigan or elsewhere.

Bonus Bets & Promos: 4.7/5

New players can look forward to a 50% match bonus worth up to $1,000 when joining MyBookie.

Also, there's an 8% rebate offered on horse wagers too. Follow their promotions page to be kept up-to-date with further bonuses being added regularly.

Banking: 4.6/5

MyBookie provides several banking options, including MoneyGram, Visa and MasterCard cards, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and XRP -- transact with crypto and take advantage of low fees with payments reaching your wallet quickly.

Mobile Betting Optimization & Customer Assistance: 4.5/5

Accessing MyBookie's web-based app allows you to bet wherever, whenever - plus, there's 24/7 customer service available via live chat or email should any queries arise. The platform might not be the prettiest-looking thing around, but it certainly gets the job done.

Follow this link to claim your welcome offer at MyBookie online sportsbook.

Ranking Methodology for the Best Michigan Sports Betting Sites

Markets & Odds:

The first thing we considered was the variety of betting markets available. We made sure that all the online betting sites available here give you a great variety of options to bet on, plus very competitive odds.

Bonus Bets & Promos:

Promo codes and bonus bets are common incentives offered by online sportsbooks as a way of attracting new customers. We looked at the variety of special offers available from each bookmaker, as well as the terms and conditions associated with them and overall potential returns for players.

Banking:

We looked at the types of banking methods accepted by online sportsbooks in MI, payment processing times, and any additional fees that may be charged for deposits or withdrawals. We also evaluated their related customer service response times should anything go wrong during a transaction.

Mobile Betting Optimization & Customer Assistance:

Mobile sports betting is almost the standard these days, so we looked for ease of navigation on mobile devices. We tested out the responsiveness of their betting platforms to ensure maximum optimization while also assessing the quality and availability of customer assistance if needed.

Why Is BetUS the Best Michigan Sports Betting Site?

BetUS is the ultimate destination for sports enthusiasts in Michigan. Just check this stuff out!

$2,500 Sports Betting Bonus - Once you make your first deposit, there’s a very exciting welcome package waiting for you here. This generous offer allows you to start your journey at BetUS on a good footing and get ahead of the game.

- Once you make your first deposit, there’s a very exciting welcome package waiting for you here. This generous offer allows you to start your journey at BetUS on a good footing and get ahead of the game. In Business Since 1994 - BetUS has been a trusted sportsbook since its conception over 25 years ago. Players can rest assured that their money and personal information are secure, with all payments processed online through sophisticated data encryption technology.

- BetUS has been a trusted sportsbook since its conception over 25 years ago. Players can rest assured that their money and personal information are secure, with all payments processed online through sophisticated data encryption technology. Competitive Odds - With competitive odds on all bets offered, BetUS will always offer competitive prices and value for money on your bets. They guarantee great returns on winnings and a hassle-free withdrawal process should you need it.

- With competitive odds on all bets offered, BetUS will always offer competitive prices and value for money on your bets. They guarantee great returns on winnings and a hassle-free withdrawal process should you need it. Live Betting via BetUS TV - Live betting is also available on selected events via their online streaming service called BetUS TV. This feature provides an engaging experience as you can follow matches live while keeping track of your wagers in real-time.

Why Should I Use Michigan Online Sports Betting Sites?

Whether you’re an experienced or beginner bettor, online sports betting sites offer many advantages that make them worth considering.

These are some of the reasons why you should use online sports betting sites in Michigan:

Easy Access: One of the biggest benefits of using online sports betting sites is their easy accessibility.

You don’t need to leave your house or even get dressed up to place sports bets – all you need is an internet connection and a smartphone or computer. Plus, most sites offer extensive customer service and support teams, so if you ever run into problems, they can help you out quickly.

Huge Selection Of Markets: Another great reason why you should use online sports betting sites in Michigan is the sheer abundance of markets available to bet on.

From major professional sports leagues like NFL, NBA and MLB to more niche events such as college sports, cricket and golf, there’s something for everyone regardless of what sport they prefer. Plus, with live streaming services available at some sites, bettors can watch along as the action unfolds and make more informed decisions about their wagers.

Security And Trustworthiness: When it comes to making deposits and withdrawals from your account on any website, security is paramount – so when using online sports betting sites in Michigan, it’s important that you find a trustworthy operator that uses SSL encryption technology to protect your personal data.

Most reputable sites will also offer 24/7 customer service, so if anything does go wrong, you have someone to talk to who understands the process inside-out.

Variety Of Bonuses: Online sportsbooks often put together great value bonuses and promotions designed specifically for new customers as well as existing ones who want to boost their bankrolls further.

Guide to the Best Sites for Michigan Sports Bettors

What Are the Best Michigan Online Sports Sites?

The five best online sportsbooks available to Michigan bettors are:

Overall, BetUS is the best MI online sportsbook. BetOnline has the widest range of risk-free bets, and Bovada is where you should head over for crypto sports betting.

E-sports betting is also booming, and MySake even has a dedicated bonus for it. As for MyBookie, it's a fine choice for NFL bettors, with hundreds of props for every single match.

Can I Bet on Mobile at Michigan Sportsbooks Online?

Yes, every online gambling platform on this list is optimized for mobile sports betting. We recommend BetUS as the top Michigan sports betting app, but every MI sports betting site here is 100% optimized for instant play from any mobile browser.

Can I Win Real Money at Michigan Sports Betting Sites?

Yes, you can win real money at Michigan sports betting sites. But before making a real-money wager, please try free mode, if available, to get accustomed to the betting platform. Also, stay within your budget.

Comparing the Top 5 Michigan Sportsbooks Online

BetUS: BetUS is the No. 1 Michigan sports betting site, having been up and running since 1994. Their 100% match welcome bonus of up to $2,500 promises to offer a great experience for new customers.

BetOnline: The widest array of risk-free bets on the Michigan sports betting market, combined with a handsome $1,000 welcome boost.

Bovada: This is the top online sportsbook for crypto players in Michigan! As a new player, you can claim a 75% match crypto welcome bonus of up to $750 - making your gaming experience even more enjoyable.

MyStake: Get your game on with the best in eSports entertainment! You’ll score a great start with the $500 welcome bonus and enjoy the full suite of live betting options.

MyBookie: The No. 1 option for NFL betting, offering hundreds of prop bets for every match. The welcome bonus goes up to $1,000 at a 50% match rate.

How to Join Michigan Online Sportsbooks & Bet on Sports

To become a member of a Michigan sports betting site, just follow these 3 steps, and you'll be all done in 10 minutes tops. We'll use BetUS as an example, but the same rules apply to most bookies online.

1. Registration for a New Account

Follow this link to make your way to BetUS.

Click the Join button.

Fill out the registration form in two steps.

Accept the Terms And Conditions and click the button saying Open My Account.

2. Verify Your Account

The bookie will send you a verification email.

Open it and click the button inside.

Log in.

3. Deposit & Wager on Your Favorite Sports

Enter the BetUS cashier and set your banking preference.

Deposit $100 or more to qualify for the sign-up promotions.

Grab your sign-up bonus.

Enter the sports betting section and place your first sports bet!

Tips & Tricks for Online Sports Betting in Michigan

Michigan sports bettors should consider these tips and tricks for getting started with online sports betting.

Have a Budget: Before beginning to bet on games online, be sure to decide on a budget ahead of time and stick to it. Setting a budget will help ensure that bettors don’t overspend or take unnecessary risks.

Additionally, most sites have built-in responsible gambling measures such as deposit limits and self-exclusion options that should be taken advantage of.

Do Research: It’s important to do research before deciding which team or game to bet on. While luck may be involved, data and statistics can also play a significant role when choosing where to place bets.

Additionally, taking advantage of free trial offers with certain sites is a good way for advanced bettors to try out different strategies with no risk involved.

Take Advantage of Live Betting: Another thing sports bettors should consider taking advantage of is live betting opportunities for games that are currently happening.

Most online sportsbooks allow users to place wagers during halftime or other breaks from play throughout the game, which could result in lucrative opportunities if used correctly.

So, What Are the Best Sports Betting Sites in Michigan?

OK, Michigan bettors, time to do some online betting!

Again, BetUS is the best online sportsbook in Michigan overall. You can't go wrong if you bet online here - they have the most generous welcome bonus we found!

Other top-notch in the online sports betting industry include Bovada - an amazing betting site with generous crypto bonuses; BetOnline - with its top-notch risk-free bet promos; and MyBookie if you're into NFL betting.

Please always wager responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. While online gambling can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritize gambling to solve financial problems. When you're thinking of placing wagers exceeding your bankroll, the "house always wins" phrase should be a guiding principle.

Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it's crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. When you call, you're immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it's crucial to remember that all gambling sites and guides are for those who are 18+ only.

Remember, casino sites listed in our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

For resources free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: