Best New Online Casinos in Canada: Find the Newest Canadian Casinos in 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

There’s something super-exciting about playing at the newest Canadian online casinos and getting to try the latest real money games the industry has to offer.

However, not every newly-established gambling site can be considered safe, so we did the research to track down the best new online casinos in Canada that are safe to use.

Coming at the top of our list is the rebuilt Jackpot City Casino, with an updated selection of the newest casino games and some of the biggest progressive jackpots.

We still have nine more new Canadian casinos for you to check out, so stick around to ensure you’re not missing out on anything.

Best New Online Casinos in Canada

1. Jackpot City – Best New Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

500+ slots and table games

$1,600 welcome package

Easy and fast payouts

24/7 chat and email support

Mobile casino app for iOS and Android

Cons:

No phone support available

Jackpot City Casino might have launched in 2001, but their recently-rebranded platform allows you to experience the latest additions in the online gambling industry.

You’ll explore 500+ games and claim up to $1,600 in bonuses, and your entire experience is backed by their 22-year-long reputation.

Game Variety: 4.7/5

Jackpot City prioritizes quality over quantity with 500+ hand-picked slots and table games. New sign-ups can stake wagers for little more than pocket change, and high rollers can take a stab at the selection of progressive jackpots – with a combined pool totalling north of C$30 million.

Thankfully, there are plenty of titles to explore in between spins. Gamblers looking for the closest thing to an “in-person” betting experience should play 53+ live dealer variants of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. Of note, Jackpot City also hosts 12+ online and video poker games.

A handful of specialty games and arcade-style titles round out their selection.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

Jackpot City’s leading welcome package is equally generous and straightforward. They’ll match your first four deposits by 100% up to $400 each, allowing high rollers to score a maximum of $1,600 in casino bonuses.

Besides the welcome bonus, you’ll need a new match bonus in your account dashboard every day, and the exact match percentage is unique to each account and depends on how much you’ve played the previous days.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

This new casino accepts 15 versatile banking methods. You can use all major debit cards, Interac, iDebit, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, Flexepin, NeoSurf, an ecoVoucher, an eCheck or an instant bank transfer to deposit funds with Jackpot City.

Across the board, you’ll have to deposit at least $10 before getting started and claiming the first portion of their welcome package. Notably, you can withdraw as little as $10 per transaction. All e-wallet transactions are fee-free, and it takes just 1-2 days to receive your winnings.

Still, debit card payouts can take 3-5 days to reach your available balance.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

Jackpot City understands the importance of high-quality customer support – it’s quick and easy to get in touch with a real person around the clock. We’d suggest using their 24/7 chat feature for the quickest possible reply and their email hotline for more complex issues.

Even though we’d like to see Jackpot City implement a phone number for players to call, this shortcoming doesn’t impact their ability to provide white-glove service.

Click here to get started at Jackpot City and claim up to a C$1,600 welcome package.

2. PlayOJO – Best New Canadian Online Casino for No-Wager Bonuses

Pros:

80 free spins with no rollover

Cashback through OJOPlus

2,100+ casino games

60+ blackjack games

24/7 chat + email support

Cons:

Doesn’t offer a cash-based bonus

PlayOJO takes a very unique approach with its unprecedented welcome package. This new Canadian online casino is giving away 80 free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard with no wagering requirements and no payout restrictions. Read it again if you have to.

Game Variety: 4.9/5

PlayOJO tips the scales with 1,884+ online slots and jackpot reels, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg for Canadian players. You’ll find hundreds of new casino games you’ve never seen before mixed amongst popular progressives and timeless classics.

Still, there’s plenty of room to take a break from hitting triple-sevens. PlayOJO is home to 2,100+ casino games from 31 industry-leading software providers. In addition to 100+ virtual tables, we came across 165+ live casino variants of blackjack, baccarat, poker, and roulette.

Finally, 10+ exclusive game shows are available for a different kind of online gambling experience.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Use the bonus code “OJO80” with your first-ever deposit of C$10 at PlayOJO to claim 80 free spins usable on Thor: The Trials of Asgard. You’ll get 50 free spins instantly, followed by 30 more that you can claim via the Kickers section.

This popular, mythology-based slot game comes equipped with a 96% win rate. When this reel is burning at its hottest, players can win up to 25,000x their original stake. Because PlayOJO doesn’t implement any wagering requirements, you’re free to withdraw your funds immediately.

Still, there’s no bonus money to claim here, although you’ll get a percentage of each bet you place back in the form of cashback.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

You can use a debit or credit card, Interac, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, AstroPay, Jeton, or an ecoVoucher to bank your funds with PlayOJO. While there are no transaction minimums to speak of, you’ll have to deposit at least $10 before claiming any free spins.

Additionally, all payouts are 100% free of charge so long as you request more than $5 per transaction. Astropay and Jeton withdrawals are delivered to your personal e-wallet in minutes, but debit and credit card payouts generally take 1-3 days before reaching your bank account.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Like our top pick, PlayOJO offers a range of phenomenal customer support options. Our experts received a live chat response within seconds, and we noticed a return email within 6 hours of getting in touch.

Adding phone service would make PlayOJO slightly better. However, we have zero complaints about their current support setup.

Deposit C$10 at PlayOJO to claim 80 free spins with no wagering requirements.

3. BetOnline – Best New Casino in Canada for Betting

Pros:

30+ popular sports markets

365+ casino games

Generous sports + casino bonuses

Accepts 18 forms of cryptocurrency

Offers phone, chat and email support

Cons:

Credit card deposit fees

Higher min deposit to qualify for certain bonuses

In addition to hosting 365+ casino games, BetOnline is also a capable sportsbook. From UFC/MMA and Canada’s most popular sports to international politics and financials, sportsbook vets are bound to find something to bet on here.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

This new Canadian online casino also caters to casino traditionalists, but their primary focus lies with sports bettors. You’ll explore hundreds of money lines that span across 30+ mainstream and specialty markets.

If there’s a way to gamble on something, you’ll find a wager for it here.

They also give players full control over their betting experience. You can build prop bets, construct parlays, and place in-game wagers with just a few clicks. Given their massive variety of sports categories and endless customization options, they exceed industry standards.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Use the promo code “BOLCASINO” with your first three deposits of $25 or more at BetOnline. For each qualifying transaction, you’ll receive a 100% casino match worth up to $1,000. High rollers looking to spend big can play through 365+ slots and tables with $3,000 in extra funds.

Alternatively, sports bettors should use the bonus code “CRYPTO100” with their first-ever BTC deposit of $20 or more. BetOnline will double their money up to $1,000. It’s exceedingly rare to find bonuses this generous.

Payment Methods: 4.3/5

BetOnline accepts debit card deposits, money orders, bank transfer payments, and 18 forms of cryptocurrency. However, when you take their card deposit fee and $500 cash withdrawal minimum into consideration, it’s clear that BetOnline has a very specific preference for crypto.

If you make the smart choice here, you can deposit and withdraw as little as $20 per transaction. Of note, all crypto transactions are both instant and fee-free. If you’re using cash to play here, you’ll need to win at least $500 before requesting a withdrawal.

As expected, debit card payouts generally take 3-5 days for processing and delivery.

Customer Support: 5/5

Unlike many new casinos in Canada, BetOnline has a dedicated phone number for players to call. Our experts waited on hold for less than 10 minutes before speaking with a real person. Additionally, you can use their built-in chat feature and three email support channels to get in touch 24/7/365.

They have special email contact options for sports, poker, and casino-related inquiries. However, their live chat feature and phone line are designed for general questions and concerns.

Click here to get started at BetOnline.

4. Bodog – Best Poker Platform of All Brand-New Casinos in Canada

Pros:

24/7 live poker room

770+ online casino games

28+ sports betting options

Downloadable software

$600 bonus + 50 free spins

Cons:

Poker bonus unlocked incrementally

No phone support available

Bodog is something of a “triple threat” for Canadian players – they have a fantastic selection of new casino games, an even better sportsbook, and phenomenal poker tournaments.

Game Variety: 4.9/5

At Bodog, the action never stops – you can join any of their 26 live poker rooms around the clock to enjoy cash games against real people on your schedule. Players can get started with as little as $5 or $10 per hand, but there’s plenty of room for high rollers to steal the biggest pots.

You can play five-figure jackpot games or work your way up Bodog’s leaderboards to win your slice of $200k in the weekly poker tournament. Satellite buy-ins start from just $1.20, which means they are fit for players of all budgets.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

Bodog will double your first qualifying casino deposit up to $600, and 50 free spins on a popular “mystery” slot game make this deal taste even sweeter. New sign-ups can play through 774+ online slots, video poker games, virtual tables, and specialties with their bonus.

And if you’re a seasoned poker player, you can claim a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 instead. While there are no wagering requirements attached to Bodog’s poker-focused promotion, you’ll have to “unlock” your bonus as you play cash games over the next 30 days.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Bodog accepts debit card deposits and 5 forms of crypto – you can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether to bank your funds here. New sign-ups will have to deposit at least $10 before getting started to claim Bodog’s casino and poker bonuses.

Similarly, you can withdraw anywhere from $10 to $15,000 per transaction, depending on your currency preferences. Crypto payouts are both fee-free and instant, but debit card withdrawals come with a 3% processing fee and take 5-6 days before reaching your bank account.

Customer Support: 4.3/5

Bodog offers fairly standard customer service options – if you need to get in touch with a real person, you can use their built-in chat feature or send an email their way. Both contact options are available 24/7, so there’s never a bad time to reach out.

Still, for such a well-known casino site, we’re surprised to see them missing a phone number for players to call. In many cases, their player forum will come in handy.

Play real-time poker games with Bodog.

5. Magic Red – Best Slots Variety of All Newest Online Casinos in Canada

Pros:

945+ classic slot games

200% bonus up to $500

100 free spins available

Good e-wallet compatibility

24/7 chat and email support

Cons:

No phone support available

No progressive jackpots

You’ll enjoy a “blast from the past” with Magic Red – meaning this brand-new Canadian online casino has decided to put its focus on time-tested classic slots.

Game Variety: 4.1/5

Magic Red puts the focus on slot enthusiasts first and foremost. You’ll explore 945+ timeless classics, but they’re constantly adding exclusive games to their betting library. If you’re on the hunt for light-hearted and budget-friendly slots you’ve never seen before – in addition to the ones you know and love – look no further.

Still, there isn’t much to do in between spins. Aside from a handful of video poker games and 5 live dealer titles, this new online casino in Canada is sorely lacking in variety for card players.

Welcome Bonus: 4/5

Magic Red will match your first deposit by 200% up to $500. Additionally, you’ll get 20 free spins to use off the bat. When you make your next two deposits on consecutive days, you’ll receive 40 more free spins following each transaction. In total, players can score up to 100 free spins.

Your free spins can be used to enjoy five “mystery” slots.

However, there’s a $500 cashout limit regardless of how much money you win. Although $500 is certainly better than $0, it’s a bit unfair to place 35x wagering requirements on a bounty this minimal.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

You can use all major debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, GiroPay, Interac, Sofort, PaySafeCard, or an instant bank transfer to deposit funds with Magic Red. Although you can start playing games with just $10, their welcome package requires a $20 deposit.

On the bright side, players can withdraw anywhere from $10 to $7,000 per transaction. As we’d expect here, all e-wallet transactions are both fee-free and immediate. However, bank transfer and debit card payouts come with a nominal processing fee and a week-long wait period.

Customer Support: 4.2/5

Magic Red offers 24/7 chat and email contact options, which fits squarely within typical industry standards. Generally, they respond to live chat messages within a minute. Players who send out an email can expect to wait 12-24 hours before hearing back from their team.

In most cases, Magic Red’s dedicated FAQ section will come in handy. If you just need a quick answer to a commonly asked question, there’s no reason to bother contacting their team.

Click here to explore the latest online slots at Magic Red.

Here’s How We Ranked the Newest Canadian Online Casinos

Casino Games & Sports Betting:

We prioritized new casinos in Canada with the largest selection of classic titles, exclusive specialties, and everything in between. No matter which new casino you pick, you are spoiled for choice. Additionally, we paid special attention to sites with a dedicated sportsbook.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions:

The best new Canadian online casino sites don’t skimp on the bonus cash or free spins. You’ll qualify for generous incentives following your first round of deposits. We prioritized new casino sites with high-limit incentives that boast easy wagering requirements.

Secure Payment Methods:

Reputable new casino sites accept a broad range of e-wallets, traditional fiat payment options, and cryptocurrencies. We gave a higher ranking to new online casinos in Canada with the most flexible banking menus, lowest transaction minimums and fastest payout speeds.

Customer Support Options:

Many new Canadian gambling sites don’t prioritize customer satisfaction, but our top picks break the mould with 24/7 live chat and email support. Our experts gave a higher ranking to Canadian online casino sites with a phone line, and we prioritized sites with the fastest response times.

Why is Jackpot City the Best New Casino Site in Canada?

We’ve authored hundreds of casino reviews over the years, but Jackpot City Casino still stands strong as the best site for new Canadian players – especially since their latest revamp of the entire platform and game selection.

They originally launched in 2001, and they exclusively targeted CA players for upwards of two decades.

Fully Rebranded: Jackpot City is the only “new” casino online that also has a 22-year-long track record. Players will enjoy the best of both worlds. You can explore 500+ modern-day games and rest easy knowing that Jackpot City’s support team has you covered.

Fantastic Bonuses: Jackpot City is giving away up to $1,600 in deposit bonuses following your first four transactions – it’s uncommon to see a welcome package this generous, and it’s exceedingly rare to get a piece of the action with just a $10 deposit.

High-Quality Gambling Experience: From beginning to end, Jackpot City promises its players an unparalleled betting experience. They offer the best games and bonuses in the Canadian market, and you can play all your favourites on the go with their downloadable mobile app.

Why Should I Use New Canadian Online Casinos?

The newest casino sites offer more than meets the eye. If you’re still not ready to pull the trigger, we’ve outlined a few compelling reasons to make the switch to brand-new casinos in Canada.

More Exclusive Games: In comparison to established casino sites, the newest casino sites host thousands more games from the latest and greatest software providers. You’ll find titles you’ve never seen before, and stunning graphics come standard with all our top picks.

Mobile Compatibility: Brand-new casino sites don’t limit you to wagering on a desktop computer. Many of the best Canadian casino sites have instant-play sites and downloadable casino apps for iOS and Android devices.

Bonuses: New casino sites are known for making headlines with their jaw-dropping deposit bonuses. Low transaction minimums accommodate low-budget bettors, but high rollers can maximize their winning potential with thousands of dollars in extra funds.

Casino players also read:

Brand-New Online Casinos in Canada: FAQs

Are New Online Casinos in Canada Safe to Use?

Yes, the best new casinos online in Canada are completely safe to use. Our team only reviews licensed and regulated gambling sites. All our top picks are licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, which means you can play real money games with peace of mind.

Regulated casinos are held to the same standards as your preferred in-person casino. This means that you can expect legitimate bonuses, timely payouts, and fair games.

What is the Best New Casino Site in Canada?

Jackpot City Casino is the best new casino for Canadian players after their recent redesign and revamp of the entire game selection.

They’re stuffed to the gills with 500+ online slots for Canadian players, jackpot reels, live casino games, and light-hearted specialty titles. They also have the best new casino bonus going – you can get started with up to $1,600 in deposit bonuses.

Do New Canadian Online Casinos Offer Better Bonuses?

Generally, when online casinos open, they try to stand out from the crowd with large promotions. Insanely generous incentives make it worth your while to get started, but you should keep in mind that the best new casinos in Canada won’t list fantastic bonuses like these forever.

If you see a deposit bonus you’d like to take advantage of, there’s no time like the present.

How Should I Pick the Best New Online Casino in Canada for Me?

Before picking any particular new online casino in Canada, consider your “must-have” features and determine what you’re willing to compromise. Jackpot City is the best choice for indecisive players, but we’d encourage you to get started with any of our honourable mentions.

BetOnline is a great platform for sportsbook veterans, and poker players will find their home with Bodog. Alternatively, slot enthusiasts and high rollers would be well-served at PlayOJO.

Comparison of the Top 5 New Casinos Online in Canada

Jackpot City: Jackpot City is the best brand-new casino for Canadian players. They come equipped with 500+ of the latest casino games, over C$30 million in combined jackpots, and high-quality live dealer games. Claim up to $1,600 in deposit bonuses with your first 4 deposits.

PlayOJO: PlayOJO’s welcome package is very unique – this new casino doesn’t believe in wagering requirements or transaction minimums. Before you play 2,100+ games, use the bonus code “OJO80” to score 80 wager-free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard.

BetOnline: BetOnline doubles as a capable sportsbook and casino, meaning that players of all kinds are welcome here. Aside from 365+ casino games, they host competitive odds that span across 30+ sports markets. Use the bonus code BOLCASINO to claim $3,000 in bonuses.

Bodog: Bodog is a phenomenal poker site for low-budget players, high-rollers, and everyone in between. You’ll play cash games in real-time with real people for as little as $0.20 per hand. Before you get started, Bodog will double your first deposit up to $600 and give you 50 FS.

Magic Red: Magic Red caters to slot enthusiasts with 945+ timeless reels. Additionally, they’ll match your first deposit by 200% up to $500 – if that’s not generous enough, you’ll also score up to 100 free spins.

How to Sign Up With the Best New Online Casino Canada Has to Offer

If you’re not used to gambling online, you’re likely wondering how to get started. Using Jackpot City as an example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide for new casino players from Canada.

1. Create A New Online Casino Account

Use our link to access Jackpot City Casino

Click the orange “Sign Up” button

Fill out any required information

Tick their age certification checkbox

Click on “Register” to proceed

2. Verify Your Email

Open your email inbox

Search for an email by Jackpot City (check your spam folder as well)

Click the link inside to verify your email

3. Deposit Funds & Claim Casino Bonuses

Go back to Jackpot City’s homepage

Click on the “Deposit” tab

Choose your payment method

Opt-in to claim their welcome package

Fund your account with $10 or more

Play 500+ casino games with Jackpot City!

Ready to Get Started With the Latest Online Casinos in Canada?

New online casinos in Canada are designed with a modern-day audience in mind, allowing you to play thousands of new games from cutting-edge software providers.

We chose Jackpot City as the best new online casino in Canada (even though it’s not exactly new, it recently got redesigned and changed its entire game selection), but you can’t go wrong with any of our runner-ups.

We’ve hand-picked each new casino to reflect the creme de la creme – and we’d play at each one ourselves.

Good luck, and please gamble responsibly!

Related: Online gambling sites in Cnada

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.

If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organisations: