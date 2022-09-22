New Online Casinos: Top 8 Newest Casino Sites Ranked for Bonuses & Casino Games [2022]

Being one of the first players to join the best new online casinos can be very rewarding, as you can get your hands on crazy welcome bonuses that won’t last for too long.

That said, our team of online gambling experts has carefully reviewed and rated the newest online casinos, focusing on the sites’ game variety, fairness, and bonus T&Cs.

The winner turned out to be Ducky Luck because of its unbeatable 500% match welcome bonus, easy-to-use platform, and great game variety powered by renowned developers.

However, we have a few more newly released gambling websites ready to challenge our top pick at any moment — let’s check them out.

Best New Online Casinos

1. Ducky Luck - Best New Online Casino Overall

Pros:

500% match welcome bonus up to $2,500

500 games from a dozen providers

150 free spins

Crypto accepted

Easy to use website

Community page

Cons:

Limited payout options

No phone support

Ducky Luck is the king of new casinos.

You can claim a sick 500% match bonus straight from the get-go and dive into a great selection of 500+ games by renowned developers.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.7/5

Online casino players can check out 500+ games at Ducky Luck, most of which are slots, but the other sections like specialty games are just as impressive.

And if you're feeling super lucky, jackpots reach hundreds of thousands, so why not check out 777 Deluxe or the crowd favorite — A Night With Cleo slot game?

The selection of table games is decent but somewhat lacking, although we appreciate the addition of the Rolling Stack Blackjack.

And finally, the live casino lobby is filled with games hosted by professional croupiers, with stakes ranging from $5 to $5,000.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

If you're new to the online gambling industry, you may not know that almost every established casino offers a welcome package at a 100% to 200% match rate. Ducky Luck offers a 500% match welcome deposit bonus up to $2,500 + 150 free bonus spins. That's flat-out impressive.

Exclusive bonuses like this are one of the reasons why you should always be on the lookout for the latest casinos online. Only new casinos are willing to offer such bonuses. And if you deposit using crypto, the welcome bonus match rate will jump to 600%.

The minimum deposit you need to make is $25, and the promotion carries fair wagering requirements of 30x. Cashout is capped at 10x the deposit amount, while the free spins are assigned in batches of 50 for the following games:

Mythic Wolf

Golden Gorilla

Five Times Wins

Beyond that, free bonus spins are granted daily, friend referrals will score you up to $100 per buddy, and if you become a regular, you're free to take advantage of The Golden Goose Club. The promos page is regularly updated, so keep your eyes peeled for new deposit bonus codes.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.6/5

Ducky Luck supports cryptocurrency, which is always a plus in our book. You can still opt for credit cards and bank wire transfers.

These are the payment methods at Ducky Luck:

Visa

MasterCard

AMEX

Discover

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Ethereum

Tether

Dogecoin

The minimum deposit is $25 across the board, credit card deposits are capped at $1,000, and crypto deposits are unlimited.

When cashing out, you can use Bitcoin — the casino's recommended option — or opt for a wire transfer or a paper check.

You can withdraw as little as $25 when using BTC, and the money will reach your crypto wallet in as little as 48 hours. Crypto transactions have no fees attached.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.9/5

Ducky Luck is mobile-friendly, and you can access the majority of the catalog on mobile devices. The site has a fun design that’s easy to navigate. No lag was detected in our tests.

If you need assistance, we recommend contacting the support team through live chat.

You can also use email, but no phone support. However, the site has a dedicated Community page, which is not something new casinos offer in most instances.

Join Ducky Luck and claim a 500% match deposit bonus while the offer lasts

2. Shazam - Best Slots Bonuses of all Brand-New Online Casinos

Pros:

300% first-deposit bonus and 50 free spins

Unique fantasy design

Numerous progressive jackpot games

No transaction fees

Live chat and phone support

Cons:

Lackluster payment options

The FAQ section only covers the basics

If your idea of online casino gambling involves slot games, check out Shazam. This new gambling site hosts a selection of high-quality progressive jackpots (all of which are free to try!) and a slots-exclusive welcome package.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.5/5

Shazam is an RTG (RealTime Gaming) casino and features about 200 games from this game studio.

The selection is mostly geared towards slots and includes some impressive 7-figure jackpots every once in a while (Aztec’s Millions). Each game is also available in demo mode, perfect for new players to test the waters before spending money.

Registered players can also access about a dozen live dealer games, courtesy of Visionary iGaming.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Shazam welcomes new customers aboard with a 300% welcome bonus for slot games and specialty titles. You’ll need to enter the code WITCHTIME300 and deposit at least $25 to trigger it. You’ll also get 50 free spins to use on the fan-favorite Bubble Bubble 3 slot game.

Max cashout is 20x your deposit amount, and wagering requirements sit at 30x, which is better than most new casinos.

The site is loaded with other bonuses and includes 20% boosts for crypto users, daily free spins and reload bonuses, and more.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.4/5

In terms of banking options, Shazam covers the basics but not much else. Here's what you can use:

Credit cards

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Neosurf

The minimum deposits are $25 (except $10 for Neosurf), while crypto payouts are capped at $25,000.

When cashing out, you can opt for credit cards, Bitcoin, and wire transfers. The minimum cash-out is $100, which is a bit steep compared to other new casinos on our list.

But then again — no transaction fees for any withdrawal method.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.5/5

Shazam is on par with other mobile casinos on this rundown, offering instant-play games, so you don’t have to download any additional software.

The 24/7 customer support team has passed our test in terms of quick and professional answers, but we would like to see a more comprehensive FAQ library. You can also communicate with the team via email.

Claim a 300% welcome bonus at Shazam Casino with 50 free spins on top

3. Slots Ninja - Best Welcome Bonus of all Newest Online Casinos

Pros:

500% match deposit bonus for crypto users

150+ slots

Multiple promotions

24/7 customer service

Jackpots reach millions of dollars

Cons:

Doesn’t have many software providers

Limited payout options

SlotsNinja has only been around for about a year, and it’s already making waves in the online gambling market thanks to its deposit bonuses.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.3/5

SlotsNinja is another high-quality RTG casino to make our list. We’re looking at a brand-new casino with 150 slot games to choose from.

Being powered by RTG means you’ll find plenty of top-quality slots with superb visuals, innovative mechanics, and exciting bonus rounds that promote bigger payouts.

The selection of table games is nothing out of the ordinary, but we like how specialty games and jackpots are highlighted in the main menu. In fact, you’ll find some of the highest jackpots at SlotsNinja.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

The deposit bonuses are one of the main reasons SlotsNinja ranks this high on our list of new casinos. As a new player, you can claim the following promo:

A 500% match crypto deposit bonus with 50x wagering requirements.

A 350% match deposit bonus with 30 bonus spins on Zhanshi. The offer applies to new customers using fiat as the preferred payment method, with 40x wagering requirements.

The casino offers about a dozen more promos that are regularly updated, including slots bonuses, a 100% match deposit bonus for all casino games, and 150 free spins every month.

The rollover on the crypto bonus is indeed higher, but after all — it’s a 500% match bonus.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.4/5

Compared to other new casinos, SlotsNinja is average when it comes to banking options. The best option to use is Bitcoin, which is, thankfully, a supported payment method.

Deposits are handled instantly using credit cards, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash. You can fund your account with up to $10,000 using crypto.

When cashing out, the options are somewhat limited. Here's what you can use:

Checks

Bank Wire Transfers

Bitcoin

If you request a check by courier, you’ll need to wait up to 10 days for your money to arrive, and that’s supposing your account is fully verified. That said, we suggest you use bank wire or Bitcoin for lower transaction costs and quicker delivery.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.7/5

SlotsNinja is a mobile-friendly platform you can access straight from your mobile browser. No dedicated casino app, but you won’t really need it.

Customer support is available around the clock, every day of the week. You can communicate using live chat or send an email if you’re OK with waiting a day to receive a reply.

Don’t miss the 500% first-deposit bonus at SlotsNinja

4. Lucky Tiger - No.1 New Casino Site for Cashback

Pros:

$2,600 first-deposit bonus with 100% cashback

Progressive jackpots

Vivid design

High-quality live dealer games

Cons:

$100 minimum withdrawal

Low variety of table games

Lucky Tiger is a beginner-friendly new casino that has done a fine job of establishing a great reputation. New players are greeted with a generous $2,600 welcome package and 100% cashback.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.4/5

You'll find over 150 games at this new casino, mostly online slots. Also included in the mix is a small selection of table games and a live casino department. We recommend live blackjack if you're willing to give this online casino a go.

There are also over a dozen video poker variants to sink your teeth into, but scratch cards seem to be missing. If you're looking for the newest titles, they are available in the Latest Games section.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

As a newcomer, you are eligible for three deposit bonuses at Lucky Tiger:

The first-deposit bonus will boost your account by up to $2,600 at a 260% match rate + 100% cashback

The second-deposit bonus grants players a 280% match bonus up to $2,800 + 100% cashback

The third-deposit bonus picks up the match rate to 300%, going up to $3,000 with 50% cashback.

The minimum deposit required for each deposit bonus is $25 ($10 if you use Neosurf), the wagering requirements are 30x, and the max cashout is x20 of your initial deposit.

Other promos include daily quests for free spins and special promos for holidays, new games, and more.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.3/5

Payment options at Lucky Tiger are nothing to write home about, but they still get the job done for most players. To deposit, you can use:

Credit cards

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Neosurf

When cashing out, you can use credit cards, bank wire transfers, and Bitcoin. Bitcoin payouts have no fees attached and are the fastest, while wire transfers require up to 7 business days.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.3/5

Lucky Tiger sports a fun and lively platform with vivid colors and high-quality visuals. It might lag on older devices due to the animated website, but it’s a rare case. You can access slots and other games directly from your mobile browser.

Customer support is professional and polite. We recommend communicating via live chat because it’s by far the fastest option. During our test, we received a reply within minutes.

Claim the first-deposit bonus at Lucky Tiger and enjoy 100% cashback

5. Mirax - Best New Online Casino for Crypto Players

Pros:

5 BTC welcome bonus + 150 free spins

Fast crypto banking

Massive catalog of games powered by 25+ providers

Elegant design

Cons:

Crypto-exclusive for most countries

Jackpot prizes are not displayed

Mirax Casino wraps up our list of top new casinos — our No. 1 recommendation for crypto players.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.5/5

Mirax hosts over 25 software providers, which is quite surprising for a new casino. We're looking at thousands of games, including progressive jackpots, table games, specialties, and much more.

Live dealer games are also an option — but keep in mind that they’re geo-restrictive and that you might not be able to see them.

The table games section, however, is among the best in business. Whether you're looking for blackjack, poker, baccarat, or roulette, this online casino has your back.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

Over the first four deposits you make at Mirax, you can claim up to 5 BTC and 150 free spins. The first deposit bonus at Mirax is a 100% match offer up to 1.5 BTC + 50 free spins. You’ll get another 3.5 BTC and 100 free spins over your following three deposits.

The wagering requirements are 45x, and that’s the primary reason this bonus didn’t get a perfect score.

Once you're through with the welcome package, you are free to hunt for bonuses every day or join the VIP program and win rewards just for playing online casino games on the site.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4/5

You can use BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, DOGE, USDT, XRP, BNB, TRX, and ADA to deposit at Mirax. Crypto payouts are processed instantly and are free of charge.

And while crypto payouts are the quickest on our list of new casinos, we had to deduct a point as e-wallet and credit card payment methods are restricted for most players across the world.

The minimum deposit you can make is $10 for most methods, while the minimum withdrawal is just $20.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.5/5

Mirax sports an elegant darker design. The pages load swiftly whether you’re playing progressive jackpot slots or just browsing through the FAQ.

The online casino is yet to roll out a dedicated app for mobile devices, but the entire platform is optimized for mobile players. You can access instant-play games from any mobile platform, including all iOS, Android, and Windows devices.

If you require assistance, you can get in touch with the support team using live chat and receive a reply almost instantly. Phone communication is not an option, but you can send an email or sift through the FAQ library.

Claim up to 5 BTC and 150 free spins as a new player at Mirax online casino

How We Ranked the Top New Online Casino Sites

Variety of Casino Games:

The first benchmark we used to assess the quality of a new online casino is the variety of games it offers. The best gambling websites offer a wide range of video slots, table games, video poker, and live dealer games.

Casino Bonuses and Promotions:

Deposit bonuses are one of the ways new online casinos attract players to the platform. We made sure to check out the playthrough requirements and other bonus terms and conditions before ranking the gambling sites.

Payment Methods and Payout Times:

The next thing we looked at was the banking options and withdrawal times. We only considered online casinos that offer fast and reliable payouts. We want support for credit cards, wire transfers, and cryptocurrency. And if a new online casino provides same-day payouts, that's even better.

Mobile Casino Optimization and Customer Support:

We considered the mobile gambling experience and customer support. The best online casinos offer a responsive design that looks great on all devices. And we only considered online casinos that offer 24/7 customer support.

Guide to Playing at Brand-New Online Casinos

Are new online casinos safe?

The answer to this question depends on the online casino site in question. You should always do your research before signing up for any gambling site — new or established. Make sure the casino is licensed and regulated by a reputable authority, and also check if reputable providers stand behind the games offered by the casino.

What are the advantages of joining new casino sites?

New online casinos offer generous bonuses and promotions to attract players. Also, new casinos tend to have the latest casino games from the top software providers. Beyond that, they usually have better-looking websites that are fully compatible with smartphones.

How to check if a new online casino is legit?

The first thing you need to look at is whether the new casino holds a valid license. It's usually displayed in the footer menu. Then, dive into the catalog of games and make sure they come only from the industry-leading providers.

You also need to check the payment department and see if the casino site accepts reliable methods like Visa, Mastercard, and e-wallets. Lastly, a new online casino that's worthy of your attention will have fully functioning customer support. So, if you can't find a 24/7 live chat option or at least an email address — better skip it.

Do new online casinos offer better bonuses?

This really depends on the casino in question, but yes, new casinos tend to provide better bonuses to attract more players. Ducky Luck, for example, offers a great 500% match bonus that you’re not likely to find at already-established casino sites.

Can I win real money at new online casinos?

Yes, you can win real money at new online casinos if you play real money slots or casino games. However, it’s always a good idea to keep your expectations realistic and understand that gambling is a game of luck — winning is not guaranteed.

Do the latest casino sites have higher payout percentages?

From our experience, we can say that new online casinos tend to have the same or slightly higher payouts than older, established casinos. That’s because you’ll find the latest slots at these new casinos, which tend to have an RTP above 96%. In most cases, any payout percentage above 96% is good for online casino games.

Comparison of the Top 5 Newest Online Casinos

If you want the lowdown on the best brand new online casinos, below is a summary of the key standout features of the top 5 online gambling sites we listed.

Ducky Luck: The No. 1 new online casino overall. You’ll find everything from live casino games and over 500 slots to a super-generous 500% match welcome bonus with 150 free spins on top.

Shazam: One of the best new casinos for slot fans. This casino site is filled-to-the-brim with progressive jackpots. If you're willing to give it a go, you are welcome to claim the 300% first-deposit bonus and plenty of free spins.

SlotsNinja: For bonus hunters, SlotsNinja offers an impressive 500% crypto match bonus alongside a 350% bonus for credit card users. The site hosts a catalog of 150+ games and offers regular promotions.

Lucky Tiger: Lucky Tiger is the most beginner-friendly online casino on the list. It offers new customers over $7,500 in deposit bonuses and 100% cashback for the first two deposits you make.

Mirax: The best new crypto casino, bar none. Mirax features games by over 25 software providers, near-instant crypto payouts, and a whopping 5 BTC welcome package that you can claim over your first four deposits.

How to Join a New Online Casino & Play Casino Games

Joining the newest online casinos is a pretty easy process. Here's how to join new casinos, using Ducky Luck as an example:

Step 1: Create a Ducky Luck Online Casino Account

Follow this link to open Ducky Luck and click the “Register Now” button in the middle.

In the registration form, enter a valid email, and create a username and a password.

Proceed to enter the required data and finalize the registration process.

Step 2: Verify Your New Casino Account

Visit the email address used during registration and open the welcome message from Ducky Luck.

Click the link inside the message to verify your casino account.

Step 3: Fund Your Account and Claim the First-Deposit Bonus

Open the cashier section in your casino profile.

Select the preferred payment method and enter the sum you wish to deposit. Make sure to meet the $25 minimum deposit required for the welcome bonus.

Opt-in for the welcome offer, make the payment, and claim the first deposit bonus.

That’s it! You can now play real money games.

Ready to Play at the Best Brand-New Online Casino Sites?

Now that we've said everything you need to know, let us reiterate that Ducky Luck is the absolute best new casino you can join right now.

It's safe, loaded with 500+ games, and has a great 500% match welcome bonus for all new players.

However, you should always browse a little bit by yourself before making a final decision. After all, each new casino on our list has a bonus worth claiming — and you can have each one.

That being said, stick to responsible gambling and have fun!

