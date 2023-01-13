Best New Slots in the UK – Newest UK Slots Sites Ranked for Games, Cool Themes, and Bonus Features

The best new UK slots bring a refreshing vibe to your usual slot machines. The graphics and mobile adaptation are much better, and the bonus features are much more exciting.

If you want to spice up your reel spinning time, we've gathered the best new slots available at top UK slot sites, starting with Wheel of Fortune Megaways from The Sun Vegas.

And we’ve got a list of the newest UK slots to explore.

Let’s check them out!

Best New Slots in the UK

1. The Sun Vegas (Wheel of Fortune Megaways) – Best New UK Slots Overall

18+ New Customers Only. 100% Match deposit bonus of up to £300. £10 minimum deposit. 50x Wagering applies to the bonus plus deposit amount, playable on selected slots only. Note that Full T&Cs apply.

New Slot Features:

Great range for betting

Developed by Big Time Gaming

Ultra sharp graphics

Wheel of Fortune Megaways is based on the famous TV show of the same name – well, minus the Megaways. It has an RTP of 96.46%, high volatility, and a wide betting range, with bets per spin starting at £0.20 and going up to £100. You'll start with six reels, and you can get up to 10 reels, increasing the number of pay lines up to a whopping 1 million.

The superior graphics and sounds will make you feel like you are on stage, and you can even hear the crowd chattering before you spin the reels.

It features an expanding wild symbol that can land on the second and fifth reels to complete a combination that will increase your winnings. You can also land up to 6 Scatter symbols to earn 3-6 free spins. Before you get the bonus spins, you must spin a wheel to determine how many Megaways you'll play with. The bigger the number, the more chances to win.

You can play this slot at The Sun Vegas, an online casino launched in 2019. The casino is licensed by the same group behind the famous journal The Sun. It’s got an excellent games library dominated by around 800 online slots, including Wheel of Fortune Megaways.

Check out the hottest slot game in the UK at The Sun Vegas!

2. PlayOJO (Miss Wildfire) – New UK Slots Site with No Wagering Spins

18+ First-time UK players only. Claim 50 bonus spins with your minimum deposit of £10. You can spend these extra spins on the popular game Thor and The Trials Of Asgard for a £0.10 spin value. OJO’s Game Play Policy Applies.

New Slot Features:

Developed by ELK Studios

Free spins bonus

Medium volatility slot

Like many ELK productions, this online slot offers high-quality 2D animations with a cartoon design reminiscent of animated pictures such as Fantasia. The music and sound effects also help bring you into this intriguing tale of an alchemist playing with fire with a haunting theme that can be compared to Tim Burton's movie scores.

Miss Wildfire is a six-reel slot with an RTP of 96.1% and medium volatility, featuring 466 ways to win. You can manually bet between £0.20 and £100 or use strategy presets.

Miss Wildfire, a personification of the element of fire, will sometimes appear on a reel. When she does, the logs adjacent to her will burn, and the reels will re-spin automatically until she reaches the reel on the left. Burning logs will fill your meter on the right. This meter will keep the free spins going and upgrade the symbols' payout as you collect them.

If you land a Super Miss Wildfire symbol, the unburned logs will stay in place. Collecting three or more bonus symbols will reward you with free spins. However, one of our favourite features is found in the betting options. You can choose from four strategies to automatically adjust your bet based on the results, which is excellent for beginners.

PlayOJO hosts Miss Wildfire. The online casino has over 3,000 other games where you can play slots, bingo, table games, and live dealers, including baccarat, blackjack, and roulette. PlayOJO has a unique system called "Kickers," rewarding players with daily incentives, like free spins or a deposit bonus, based on the games they love to play, which is pretty cool in our book.

Enjoy this fun and exciting new slot at PlayOJO today!

3. LeoVegas (Mustang Riches) – Best Variety of New UK Slots Online

18+. New UK registrants only. Deposit at least £10 to get up to £100 and claim 25 wager-free spins at 10p per spin on the classic Big Bass Splash. Full T&Cs apply.

New Slot Feature:

7,776 ways to win

5-reel video slot

Fully mobile-optimized game

Mustang Riches comes from Microgaming, a well-known provider behind fan favourites such as Book Of Dead. Mustang Riches is a five-reel slot featuring up to 243 pay lines, and it has an RTP of 96.45% with high volatility. You can bet from £0.2 to £40 per spin. There are between 243 and 7,776 ways to win!

Mustang Riches has a unique mechanic called BlazingWays™. Every time you find a coin, it gets added to one of the three slots on top of the reel, and when you spin it again, a horse will run through the reel and expand it. When you get three coins on a reel, it stays locked on the maximum height for the next three spins.

It is possible to trigger the Free Spins Selection Feature if you land three golden horseshoe bonus scatters, where you can gain extra spins. This slot also features expanding wilds that will cover the entirety of a reel and lead to big wins.

LeoVegas is the best new slot site to play this slot game. It is an online casino constructed with mobile compatibility in mind. You can play over 1,300 games on your desktop or mobile device browser. In addition to a no-deposit bonus with extra spins, new players can claim a generous welcome bonus with more spins.

Have an epic experience with this fresh new slot at LeoVegas!

4. Grosvenor (Joe Exotic) – Unique New UK Slots

18+ Min Deposit and Max Bonus apply. Bonus is playable on selected games only. Wagering requirements apply and vary. Note that full T&Cs Apply.

New Slot Features:

95.7% RTP

Slot from Red Tiger Gaming

5 reels, 20 paylines, and 4 bonus features

You read it right; there's a slot based on Joe Exotic, the infamous Tiger King. Red Tiger developed this five-reel slot with an RTP of 95.7% and high volatility. You can bet between £0.10 and £20 per spin and win up to 3,500x your wager if Lady Luck is on your side.

It features a dynamite, a tiger bounty, election time, and exotic spins that can multiply winnings and be played on a mobile device.

You'll be welcomed by the Tiger King sitting on a throne surrounded by golden guns, explosions, and the American flag. Red Tiger included country music to complement this over-the-top imagery, which fits perfectly with the theme.

Joe Exotic features a wild that can cover a reel and complete combinations, an exotic spin symbol portraying Joe on a throne, and rewarding players with free spins. The dynamite feature will blow up lesser-paying symbols and let only high-paying symbols fall. Landing three or more Tiger Bounty symbols will award you a multiplier of 5x, 15x, or 25x.

Grosvenor is a famous land-based casino brand that offers the best free online slots. It offers over 800 games, and Joe Exotic is just one of the many great ones in its library. They have other branded slots such as Kiss, based on the rock group, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

The casino offers progressive jackpots on many of its games and games that are exclusive to the Grosvenor brand and only available on its site or in one of its clubs.

Join Grosvenor now and enjoy this exciting new slot from Red Tiger Gaming!

5. Mansion Casino (Red Wizard: Fire Blaze) - Best New UK Slots for Mobile

18+ New UK players only. Grab a bonus of £20 every Wednesday using the code HUMPDAY. 0x WR applies. Some banking restrictions may apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Released by Rarestone and Playtech

Wide range of bets

96.49% RTP value

Sharp and crisp graphics

Red Wizard: Fire Blaze, developed by Rarestone and Playtech, features 50 pay lines across its five reels. This online slot features four progressive jackpots with a maximum win of 2,400x your bet. You can wager as little as £0.20 and as much as £500 per spin, so the game is excellent for low-stakes players and high-rollers alike.

Red Wizard plays it safe when it comes to the presentation. You have 2D animated sprites, a fixed background, and ambient music, which evokes mystery.

In this magic themed-slot, landing three scatter symbols or more will grant you free spins. During these free spins, the wild symbols act as multipliers. The second feature is the Flaming Ball Respin. When you gather seven flaming balls, you get three respins, and each new flaming ball resets the count to three. These symbols will have a cash value or a star on them.

If you fill all the reels with these symbols, you'll win the Grand Jackpot and be one happy camper.

Mansion casino has one of the best mobile casino apps. You'll be able to play games by Playtech, Microgaming, Quickspin, and more at Mansion Casino. In addition to its varied slots, it has offered table games, video poker, live casino games, and more. The welcome bonus is a generous one made better with free spins.

Explore thousands of high-quality slots at Mansion Casino, including the player-favorite Red Wizard.

6. Dr Slot (Vegas Super Slots) – New UK Slots with Exciting Bonus Features

18+. New UK depositors only. Grab up to £1,000 in welcome bonus on your first five deposits. Just deposit a minimum of £10 and be sure to meet the 40x WR. Note that full T&Cs apply.

New Slot Features:

96.61% slot RTP

Exciting wild and scattered symbols

Plays well on mobile

Vegas Super Slots is an exclusive game from Dr. Slot. It features five reels and 15 pay lines with a max bet of £5, so the game is excellent for low-stakes players.

Vegas Super Slots emulates the feel of old-school Vegas in all its glamour with card symbols and casino chips. Additionally, it also borrows from the classic slot's sound effects.

This online slot features wild and scattered symbols to complete winning combinations and award bonus spins.

This exclusive online slot is only available at Dr. Slot, an online casino part of the InTouch group. The slot site offers up to 120 bonus spins and a cash bonus for grabs when registering an account. The games can be played on mobile either through your browser or by downloading the game directly on your Android or iOS mobile device.

7. Mr Spin (Heavy Metal Pirates) – Best Bonuses of all New UK Slots Sites

18+. New Players only. Claim 50 bonus spins without making a deposit. Spins come with 40x wagering requirement. Full T&Cs apply

New Slot Features:

Fun-themed online slot

RTP value of 95.06%

Great slot game features

Casino-exclusive game from ITG

What's better than pirates and heavy metal? Well, a game that combines both! Heavy Metal Pirates is a five-reel slot provided by InTouch Games Ltd. with an RTP of 95.06% and nine pay lines.

The visual presentation is not the best part of this slot, it has entertaining animations and appropriate sound design, but it's nothing to write about and could be better.

Heavy Metal Pirates has a progressive jackpot that increases with every bet and resets after a lucky player hits the winning combination.

The game features a wild symbol, a scatter, and two mini-games. The first one, the Rockin' Riches Mini-Game, is a wheel of fortune that rewards the player with multipliers. The second one is called Take Your Pick, and as the name hints, you have to pick a guitar. If you guess right and take the correct guitar, you can spin a wheel for more multipliers.

Mr Spin is an online casino you'll love if you're into slots and are looking for something different. In addition to slots, you'll find bingo and roulette games. When you play, you earn loyalty points which can be exchanged for free spins, bonus money, or other gifts like a tablet or vouchers.

Ranking the Best New Slots in the UK

Slot Game Theme

A game will resonate more with its intended market when it has a compelling storyline and the features you play make sense. That’s one of the things we looked at when choosing the best gambling sites in the UK for slot games. A unique theme would help it stand out among thousands of slots in a casino library.

Graphics and Sounds

Ultra-sharp graphics, realistic sound effects, and catchy background music contribute to the overall feel of a slot game. The slots on our list have top-notch graphics and sounds, which is unsurprising as they are developed by some of the top dogs in the online gaming industry.

Bonus Features

The more bonus features, the more exciting a game can be. We looked at slot games’ bonus rounds, special symbols, expanding reels, free spins winnings, multipliers, jackpots, games bonus winnings, and more to identify the ones that offer the best value.

All brand new slot sites we looked at had selected games with attractive bonuses and fair wagering requirements, which played a foundational role in sorting the best new online slots.

Return to Player (RTP)

The industry standard payout percentage is 96%. This is the benchmark of top slots, so you can filter the ones that offer the best potential to deliver high payouts to its players. The slots we featured mostly had an RTP of 96% and more. But we also considered lower than industry standard payouts only for those offering great entertainment value.

Related:

Best Roulette Sites

Best Bitcoin Sports Betting Sites

Guide to Playing New Slots in the UK

How Do I Know if a New Online Slot Game Is Good?

Generally, the slot RTP or Payout percentage should give you a pretty good idea of whether or not a slot is worth your time. But it’s not the only indicator of a good slot game. There are some games with lower RTP that offer great entertainment and a fun spinning experience.

We recommend you play the games in demo mode before playing for real money to ensure you enjoy the experience.

What Is the RTP on an Online Slot?

The RTP, or return to player percentage, indicates the theoretical payout frequency of the game.

Simply put, this means that the higher the RTP, the more often the slot will likely pay you. An acceptable RTP at slots is generally between 70-90%. However, the best online slots on our list have RTPS between the range 94-97%.

Are New UK Online Slots Rigged?

No, online slots are not rigged. When it's created, the developer includes a bit of code called the RNG, or Random Number Generator, and this piece of the software guarantees fairness and spontaneous results.

Additionally, our new slot sites operate under a license that requires the slot site to act fairly.

Can I Play New Online Slots Legally in the UK?

Yes, if a new slot site has a license from a recognised gaming body, such as the UK Gaming Commission (UKGC), it is legal to play. Online gambling at these slot sites is legal in the UK and is regulated by local laws known as the Gambling Act of 2005.

Start Spinning the Best New Slots for UK Players!

You now have an overview of the newest slot sites and new slot games available at reputable online casinos for UK players.

Wheel of Fortune Megaways comes out as our top new slots for all the important reasons, but don't shrug off the rest of the games on our list. Each has special features that may appeal to you if you give it a chance.

Feel free to check out these selected slots and new slot sites for yourself and see if any of them tickle your fancy. When you find something you’re interested in, don’t forget to play responsibly and have as much fun as possible!

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Gaming Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

https://www.gamstop.co.uk/

https://www.gamcare.org.uk/

https://www.begambleaware.org/