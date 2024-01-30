New York brothers face 130 charges for stockpile of weapons, hit list

Two New York City brothers were accused Monday of stockpiling an arsenal of explosive devices and ghost guns in their family's home, where authorities say they also found anarchist propaganda and a hit list that mentioned but didn't name cops, judges, politicians and celebrities.

Andrew and Angelo Hatziagelis were indicted on 130 counts of an array of crimes, including criminal possession and sale of weapons, and they were detained, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement Monday.

"The city is safer today," Katz said. "We cannot measure the number of lives that were saved, but we do know that these weapons will never hurt anyone."

Lawyers for Andrew Hatziagelis, 39, and Angelo Hatziagelis, 51, did not immediately return messages Monday.

The investigation, which also involved state and federal law enforcement officials, was launched based on intelligence indicating the brothers were buying firearm parts and accessories and making illegal ghost guns, Katz said.

Ghost guns are firearms without serial numbers that are typically assembled at home or 3D printed. That process allows people to evade background checks and makes it difficult for law enforcement to trace gun owners.

Authorities said explosive devices and firearms were found at the brothers' apartment in the Astoria section of Queens, where they live with their mother and another brother. Police searched the home Jan. 17 after obtaining a warrant.

Police said they seized eight operational explosive devices, two AR-15-style ghost rifles, a partially constructed AK-47-style ghost gun, several pistols, over 600 rounds of ammunition, a 3D printer, firearm parts and 29 high-capacity magazines including some made with the printer.

Investigators said they also found notebooks containing instructions on how to make explosive devices, as well as anarchist-related propaganda.

A piece of paper with the heading "Hit List" included general targets with no specific names, as in police officers, judges, politicians, celebrities, "corporate scum" and "bankerscum." It also said "wipe out the scum, wipe out the earth."

The brothers are expected to appear in court on Feb. 15.

