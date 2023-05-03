Watch Now
Police: 7-month-old Jackson Shugars located on west side

Posted at 11:50 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 23:50:50-04

INDIANAPOLIS — According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the 7-month-old baby that was the subject of an Amber Alert was found on Tuesday night.

IMPD said Jackson and the vehicle were located on the west side of Indianapolis near 10000 Harding Blvd.

According to police, Jackson appears to be fine but medics will check him as a precaution.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and gave no additional details.

