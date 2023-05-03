Police: 7-month-old Jackson Shugars located on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the 7-month-old baby that was the subject of an Amber Alert was found on Tuesday night.
IMPD said Jackson and the vehicle were located on the west side of Indianapolis near 10000 Harding Blvd.
According to police, Jackson appears to be fine but medics will check him as a precaution.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and gave no additional details.
Jackson and the vehicle have been located. He appears to be fine but will be checked out by medics as a precaution. IMPD thanks the community for the information shared with the department. The investigation remains ongoing. https://t.co/1CHxPoq0j9 pic.twitter.com/3SOW15vSUE— IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 3, 2023