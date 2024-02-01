Watch Now

BREAKING: Multiple injuries after building collapses near Boise Airport

Alicia Phelps
Posted at 7:40 PM, Jan 31, 2024
BOISE, Idaho — A building collapsed near the Boise Airport and several people are injured.

First responders from several agencies are on scene. The call came in around 4:50 P.M. Wednesday.

Several viewers have shared pictures and videos with Idaho News 6. It happened at a structure off Rickenbacker St. and Luke St.

The Boise Airport has not been impacted.

This is a developing story.

We have several crews on the way to the scene. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

