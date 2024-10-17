Judge allows defense to present Odinism cult theory in Delphi murders trial

CARROLL COUNTY — On Wednesday, Judge Fran Gull granted the defense representing Richard Allen in the Delphi Murders trial permission to present theOdinism theory in court.

Richard Allen is charged with multiple counts of murder in connection to the death of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in 2017.

The Odinism theory suggests members of a white nationalist group are to blame for the deaths of the girls.

Judge Gull previously ruled that the defense, attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin, could not present the theory because they failed to produce admissible evidence linking Odinism and the murders.

Allen's attorneys appealed that decision and in a new motion, they were officially granted the ability to use this evidence.

This means the jury will now be able to hear the possibility of third-party involvement and a ritualistic cult being to blame for the girls' murders.

Jurors will be sworn in on Thursday morning in Allen County before they are sequestered and transported to Carroll County.

The trial begins Friday.