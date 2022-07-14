OHIO — A 10-year-old girl traveled to Indiana to get an abortion after she was allegedly raped by a 27-year-old man.

Gerson Fuentes was arrested on Tuesday and charged with rape of a minor, according to court documents.

Columbus Detective Jeffery Huhn, who initiated the investigation, testified in court on Wednesday that the young girl had to travel to Indianapolis for an abortion.

During that court hearing, Huhn testified that the young girl's medical consultations, examination and abortion took place between June 29 - July 2.

As soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24, the state of Ohio implemented the "Heartbeat Bill," due to their trigger law. The bill does not allow abortions in the state after six weeks.

In Ohio, a 10-year-old who becomes pregnant is, by definition, a rape victim, but the state's abortion law does not make exceptions for rape and incest.

Franklin County Municipal Court records filed against Fuentes state that he confessed to Columbus Police that he raped the girl on "no less than two occasions."

During his court hearing on Tuesday, detectives said Fuentes' confession came after they obtained a DNA sample from him and his brothers.

Ohio Attorney General Republican Dave Yost released the following statement on Wednesday about the arrest:

“My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child. I am grateful for the diligent work of the Columbus Police Department in securing a confession and getting a rapist off the street. Justice must be served and BCI stands ready to support law enforcement across Ohio putting these criminals behind bars.”

Fuentes is currently being held on a $2,000,000 bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for July 22, 2022.