Body of adult male recovered from Eagle Creek

INDIANAPOLIS — The body of an adult male was recovered from Eagle Creek on Tuesday, according to officials.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said they were dispatched to Eagle Creek around 5:30 p.m. after receiving a call from a boater who said they saw a body floating in the water about 300 yards north of the 56th St. bridge.

IMPD, Pike Township Fire, and park rangers arrived to the scene and recovered the body of deceased adult male from the water.

According to police, the victim is in the late 20's to early 30's age range.

Police said they don't suspect foul play and they did not find any trauma or gunshot wounds on the victim.

Police said the victim has been in the water for at least a day.

WRTV

"We don't know much more, it looks like he's probably been in the water a little while," an IMPD officer told WRTV.

At this time, police said no missing persons or missing boats have been reported in the area but they will continue to investigate.

