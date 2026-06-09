Man critically injured in east side shooting; 1 detained

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday, according to police.

Around 9:20 a.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 4500 block of E 10th Street on a report of a person shot. This is near Drexel Avenue.

When officers arrived, police said they located a man with gunshot injuries. He was reported to be in critical condition.

IMPD said they were able to interview witnesses and use video footage to find a person of interest within thirty minutes of arriving to the scene.

The person of interest, a male, was found near Washington and Linwood, just a few blocks from the shooting.

IMPD spokesperson Drew Brown applauded witnesses for stepping up.

"This is a prime example of people and technology working together to help make our neighborhood safer, but make no mistake: how devastating it is for a shooting to happen here in a crowded area before the clock even strikes 10 a.m. right when the sun is shining," Brown said.

Police are still investigating the scene and talking to witnesses.

