1 dead in Richmond shooting, police seek public’s help in locating suspects

RICHMOND — A man is dead following a shooting in Richmond Thursday morning.

Richmond Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to 130 North 34th Street in Richmond on reports of gunshots at 8:10 a.m.

Callers advised officers that two men in all black wearing masks were the ones shooting. They also told officers a body was in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers located 32-year-old Robert Anthony Hill suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also located bullet holes in multiple buildings are a vehicle. No other injuries were reported.

According to police, the suspects were reported to have left the area in a four-door black or dark blue car with chrome-colored wheels.

Anyone with information or with video footage of the incident is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.