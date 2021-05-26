2 children injured after shots fired into home from outside on East 42nd Street

INDIANAPOLIS — Two children were injured early Wednesday after someone fired gunshots into their home on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 9700 block of East 42nd Street, between North Post Road and Mitthoeffer Road, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

A 4-year-old child was shot and hospitalized in stable condition, while a 14-year-old was grazed by gunfire.

Investigators said gunshots were fired from outside the home.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.