3 shot in overnight domestic incident on city's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot early Wednesday morning on the city’s south side in what police call a “domestic” incident.

According to police reports, officers were called to St. Francis Hospital on the south side after security for the hospital called in that two people came to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

During the investigation at the hospital, officers were sent to the 300 block of Sandra Lane for a related person shot incident.

All three victims are in stable condition, according to IMPD.