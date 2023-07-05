Carmel police seek public’s help in locating missing woman

CARMEL — Carmel Police Department officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

36-year-old Bettina "Tina" Carlita Rippy was last seen on Wednesday, June 28 at 12:21 p.m. in the 700 block of Hopewell Parkway.

Rippy is described as a black female, 5’10” and 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing jean shorts with a short sleeve, multicolored pink and purple shirt. She was reported to be carrying a Walmart bag.

Rippy is believed to be driving a maroon 2010 Honda Pilot with license plate number 779RSR.

At this time, investigators do not believe she is in immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Smiley at 317-571-2500 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).