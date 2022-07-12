Watch Now
Casey White, Alabama prisoner who escaped with a corrections officer, indicted for her murder: CNN

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office
Missing inmate, Casey White, and missing corrections officer Vicky White
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 13:47:57-04

(CNN) — Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail with corrections officer Vicky White, has been indicted for felony murder in connection to her death, according to Lauderdale County Circuit Court documents, CNN reports.

Investigators believe Casey White and corrections official Vicky White, who aren't related, met at the Lauderdale County jail and developed a clandestine romantic relationship before plotting their April getaway, CNN has reported.

The escape kicked off an 11-day manhunt that ended in a high-speed chase and a car crash after officers learned the pair were in Evansville, Indiana.

When authorities reached the car, they found Vicky White had been shot. She died of a single gunshot wound to the head, and the coroner's office ruled the manner of death a suicide, CNN reported.

"The Felony Murder indictment alleges that during the course of and in furtherance of committing Escape in the First Degree, White caused the death of Vicky White, who died from a gunshot to the head," Chris Connolly Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said in a news release Tuesday, according to CNN.

Casey White was previously charged with first-degree escape in connection to his jailbreak. He also faces a capital murder charge in connection to the 2015 killing of Connie Ridgeway, the DA noted, according to CNN.

