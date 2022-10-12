Gunshots fired at undercover IMPD officer sitting in vehicle in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — Gunshots were fired at an undercover Indianapolis police officer early Wednesday in Broad Ripple while he was sitting in his undercover vehicle, the department says.

It happened about 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Ralston Avenue while undercover officers were in the area, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. This is just north of Broad Ripple Park,

No officers were injured, and none of them returned fire, according to the department.

IMPD has released no additional information. Its investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.