IMPD asks community to help find missing teenager

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Police say 14-year-old Jacob Blackford was last seen on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in the 5200 block of E. Southern Avenue.

Blackford is described as 5’6", 110 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve Adidas shirt, dark sweatpants and red and white shoes.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).