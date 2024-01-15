IMPD in search of missing twin babies

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD missing persons detectives are searching for twin baby girls and are asking for the public's help.

Jai Nyla Herron and Mai Kayla Herron are 2 1/2 months old. According to police, the twins were born prematurely with narcotics in their system.

The Department of Child Services has a court order to take custody of the children.

Their parents, 19-year-old Destiny Miller and 37-year-old Anthony Herron have been uncooperative so far, police said.

Detectives are uncertain if Jai Nyla and Mai Kayla are in need of medical attention.

IMPD is asking for help locating the babies so they can be assessed by medical professionals.

If located, call 911 immediately.