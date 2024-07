INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the city's west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 6400 block of West 11th Street on reports of a person shot just after 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be "awake and breathing."

IMPD says this incident may have occurred on the interstate.

