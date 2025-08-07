IMPD: Man critically injured in shooting on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting on the north side of Indianapolis Wednesday night, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a person shot in the 2200 block of Biscay Square.

They found the victim, described as an adult male, suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Police are actively investigating.

