IMPD: Man critically injured in shooting on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting on the north side of Indianapolis Wednesday night, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a person shot in the 2200 block of Biscay Square.

They found the victim, described as an adult male, suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Police are actively investigating.

WRTV is working to learn more about this incident.

