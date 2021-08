INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed outside a downtown business early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 900 block of North Pennsylvania Street around 3 a.m.

Police say the victim was located on a patio with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).