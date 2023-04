INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead following a shooting this morning on the city's near east side.

According to IMPD, officers found a person with gunshot wounds after reporting to a person down call in the 2000 block of Brookside Avenue.

Detectives believe the shooting happened overnight at a different location and the body was put in the alley off of Brookside.

Expect a large police presence in the area for most of the morning.

This is a developing story.