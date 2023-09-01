Jury finds man guilty of molesting child at Indy area park in April 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been found guilty of molesting an 11-year-old at Forest Manor Park in April 2022.

James Howard Jr. was found guilty of child molesting, kidnapping and criminal confinement after a three day court trial this week.

According to court documents, Howard Jr. was located through community cooperation after being accused of molesting a girl on the city's near northwest side.

“The young survivor in this case has repeatedly shown admirable courage throughout this extremely difficult process. Her testimony ultimately put law enforcement and prosecutors in a position to ensure that the defendant cannot harm others in our community,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated. “This case demonstrates our trial teams’ willingness to go above and beyond to secure justice on behalf of victims and their families.”

Howard Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m. on September 25.